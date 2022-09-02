Giants bring three starters, new faces to the court this year

AURORA — Looking at the Mesabi East volleyball team this year, the starting lineup is split right down the middle.
It includes three starters from last year in a trio of juniors: setter Allie Lamppa, middle Maija Hill and right side Bella Routsalainen.
But it also includes a number of new faces that are looking to make their mark on the program in 2022.
Losing out on four seniors to graduation, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau says the early chemistry on the team is strong but the new lineup will need some time to adjust.
“Allie … runs the court well, Maija [is a] dynamic middle hitter who is a good back row defender as well and Bella adds a nice right block and hit. We have good chemistry. The girls get along on and off the court. This chemistry should help us during the ups and downs of the game.”
Five returning seniors and one new senior fill out the roster this year in outside Olivia Sahr, middle Hannah Sahr, outside Gianna Lay, defensive specialists Alexa Undeland and Bethany Polla and new right side Kara Swanson. Baribeau says this group of seniors have taken charge of the gym from Day 1.
“This group of seniors has really come together. They walked into the gym on the first day ready to make it their season.”
Junior Michaela Levander (DS/RH) should also be a key piece for Mesabi East while sophomore libero Greta Levelwind and freshman middle Marta Forsline both hope to contribute as well.
With some new pieces and some old, Baribeau says the ingredients are there but they need some time still.
“We need to clean up serve receive. It’s a new starting lineup so a solid serve receive takes a little time. We started out a little slow in our first match. I expect this team to gain momentum as the season progresses.”
Three games in, the Giants stand with a 2-1 record, posting wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin and Hibbing, but owning a 3-0 loss to area power Greenway in their opener. For a team that made it to the 7AA final four last season, Baribeau hopes by season’s end this team can make it even further with a goal of making it to the section finals.
On the team as a whole, she says the drive to get better is there.
“This group arrives at practice every day ready to work hard and improve as a team.”
