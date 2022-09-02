Giants bring three starters, new faces to the court this year

Mesabi East's Isabella Ruotsalainen puts the ball up from the backcourt during Monday night's match against Nashwauk/Keewatin in Nashwauk.

AURORA — Looking at the Mesabi East volleyball team this year, the starting lineup is split right down the middle.

It includes three starters from last year in a trio of juniors: setter Allie Lamppa, middle Maija Hill and right side Bella Routsalainen.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments