MOUNTAIN IRON — Suffering a poor shooting game three nights prior in a 70-66 loss to Fond du Lac Ojibwe, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich hoped to put that behind him in Friday night’s home contest with North Woods.

Zubich did all that and more against the Grizzlies, pouring in 51 points to lead the Rangers to a 98-62 Section 7A win.

