MOUNTAIN IRON — Suffering a poor shooting game three nights prior in a 70-66 loss to Fond du Lac Ojibwe, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich hoped to put that behind him in Friday night’s home contest with North Woods.
Zubich did all that and more against the Grizzlies, pouring in 51 points to lead the Rangers to a 98-62 Section 7A win.
But it wasn’t just Zubich that put the Rangers out in front. An uptempo offense complimented an active defense, leading to steals and transition buckets that aided the MI-B cause. When some of North Woods’ key pieces struggled to find the hoop and struggled in the foul column, the Rangers took advantage and ran away with things early.
Seeing his team grab the big win, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said Friday night’s contest was a good example of what he hopes to see more of in the future.
“I was just happy to see the energy that we played with and the tempo we played with tonight,” Buffetta said. “Obviously we shot better than we shot the other night when we lost at Fond du Lac. Sometimes when we’re shooting better, it creates better energy but we just have to learn to sustain that energy regardless of how we’re playing or how we’re shooting. If we can do that, we’ll be alright.”
North Woods head coach Andrew Jugovich said his team found success when they ran offensive set pieces the team has been working on in practice recently. But when those fall out of favor during a game, things fall apart.
“The past few days we have been working on establishing some set offensive plays and opening the second half, you see it work,” Jugovich said alluding to the first play of the second half. “We got right to the corner for an open three and we hit it but for the entire game we maybe ran that five times and we decided to do a lot of one-on-one ball which I’ve been trying to break.”
After grabbing the first point on a Brenden Chiabotti free throw, the Grizzlies fell behind when Zubich took it to the hoop on the other end and sank two free throws after being fouled on the way up. MiCaden Clines followed that up with a three-pointer but North Woods’ Kaden Ratai answered with a bucket in the paint, 8-5.
Ratai got another bucket down low to make it a one score game, but MI-B went on a short run when Zubich hit a three, Nik Jesch a free throw and then another Zubich three made it 15-7. Zubich got involved in other ways, dishing a beautiful pass to Mason Clines who collected two points on the layup to extend the lead to 10.
Jonah Burnett gave North Woods life and got the deficit back under 10 with a three-pointer, but four points from Zubich and Jesch, followed by a pair of missed free throws from the Grizzlies junior had Jugovich calling for a timeout.
Jesch nailed a three out of the break before Jared Chiabotti responded with a bucket on the drive. Every North Woods bucket had an answer from Mountain Iron-Buhl, sometimes two, that grew the deficit as the half wore on.
Things got worse for the Grizzlies when Brenden Chiabotti, limited to just two points in the first half, picked up his third foul of the frame, earning him a trip to the bench for the remainder of the half.
At the break, Mountain Iron-Buhl commanded the game with a 51-30 advantage over the Grizzlies. Zubich led with 29. Burnett had 11 for North Woods.
Seeing Zubich get hot and stay hot the entire first half, Jugovich said his squad couldn’t go point for point with the standout shooter.
“We tried keeping up with them. We were worried about what happens if Asher got hot. We knew he’d be hungry after that last game he had so it definitely brought our morale down. The boys have always had a hard time coming back when things go against them. That’s something hopefully we can work on and overcome, but tonight we weren't able to.”
On his own team’s performance defensively, Buffetta said the Rangers managed to control the Grizzlies’ big pieces in Burnett as well as Brenden and Jared Chiabotti.
“You have to control their main shooters. I thought we did a good job switching out on them. We lost them a little on the boards, but overall I was happy with our defense.
“Our defense generated some good offensive opportunities. We just have to be consistent now going forward. We’ve been up and down this year. I like what I saw today so now we just have to keep doing it.”
The set pieces that Jugovich was looking for shone brightly to start the second half for North Woods. Taking the opening possession, the Grizzlies wasted little time in dishing it out to Brenden Chiabotti in the corner, who nailed the three-pointer for his first field goal of the game.
Mountain Iron-Buhl continued to take advantage of North Woods when they were out of those pieces, forcing tough shots and creating turnovers that helped expand their lead. Zubich continued to pour in the points with Josh Holmes, Mason and MiCaden Clines and Jesch all chipping in as well.
It took some time, but the Rangers did get the lead past 30 points on a three-point play from Zubich after he was fouled by Louie Panichi, 78-46. Zubich took one last break on the bench and came in again to add another eight points to his total, going from 43 to 51 before heading out one final time with 5:06 to play in the game.
On his senior’s success, Buffetta said he was pleased to see the bounceback game from Zubich.
“Well, it was good to see him come out and play confidently. He struggled the other night. He missed his first 14 shots against Fond du Lac and I figured he wouldn't let that happen again. But also the willingness for kids to set screens and for him to use screens today and get out in transition really helped our offense today. That’s good for him and good for the team.”
On coaching against Zubich, Jugovich said it’s no easy task for any team.
“I give [Fond du Lac] credit. I give their fans credit. Fond du Lac is a hard place to play but I knew Asher wasn’t going to shoot poorly again. I know he can shoot well. I’ve known him since he was younger and his dad was my 6th and 7th grade coach. He was a better shooter than us then so to see him grow up and do what he’s doing, I love to see it but I hate playing against it.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl came away with the 98-62 win led by Zubich’s 51. Jesch added 19.
Burnett had 18 for the Grizzlies, Brenden Chiabotti 16 and Panichi 10.
North Woods will turn around and play Saturday when they host Red Lake. Jugovich hopes his team can start finding themselves on the court.
“I want to see the boys come out with a heart that they haven't shown all year. We had a spurt up in Ely where we showed that we had heart. Even though we lost that game, the boys had hustle and they wanted to win. I just want to see that fire for a full 36. We’ve been able to play two complete games this year. Otherwise it's been a half and we’ve made a run. We haven’t been able to finish games and other times we haven’t been able to start them either. It was a little bit of both tonight. The boys are working hard but we have to keep continuing to get better otherwise it can be a first round exit for us.”
After a string of up and down games for the Rangers, Buffetta hopes Friday’s big win is the start of something consistent for his team.
“We’ve had three or four solid games now but it feels like once we’re getting going, we have a setback. We have to stop having setbacks and have to keep moving forward and keep getting better. Hopefully that’s the next goal. Hopefully we have another good game and then another good game. It’s not all about wins and losses. It’s about how we execute.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Greenway on Monday.
MIB 51 47 — 98
NW 30 32 — 62
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 6, Asher Zubich 51, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 5, Josh Holmes 6, Nik Jesch 19, MiCaden Clines 5; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Niska 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 1, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 16, Jared Chiabotti 7, Jonah Burnett 18, Luke Will 4, Louie Panichi 10, Evan Kajala 3, Kaden Ratai 6; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 4, Kajala 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
