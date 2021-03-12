Zubich passes 2,000 points as Rangers down Giants, 93-70

MOUNTAIN IRON — Only a sophomore, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Asher Zubich has made his presence known as one of Northern Minnesota’s most prolific scorers. Friday night, he added another line to his ever growing resume: 2,000 career points.
The bucket that put him over the mark occurred in the second half of the Rangers game with Mesabi East. The Rangers grabbed a rebound on the defensive end, Zubich went coast to coast to the other end and scored on a layup, hitting No. 2,000 while putting his team up 58-44 over the Giants.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta called a timeout to recognize Zubich in front of the home crowd. The Rangers went on to win the game over the Giants 93-70. Zubich finished with 39 points and was undoubtedly the story of the game Friday night.
“It's a tremendous accomplishment,” said Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta. “Obviously he’s important to the program. He’s had to progress offensively because when he was younger, he had free range and nobody really knew about him. Now, everybody knows about him and he’s guarded very hard and close by every team.
“He gets his points but I think more importantly, he’s making those around him better. He can feed off of that and now he’s making better decisions. The points are big but I think as teams try to stop him, he’s going to create for so many other people and that’ll make him even better.”
Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo had similar sentiments for Zubich.
“He’s a marvelous shooter,” Darbo said. “What I like about him, watching him grow the last few years he’s become an unselfish player. He gives the ball up. He could shoot a heck of a lot more than he does and that’s why their team is on the upswing right now.
“It’s a team game now instead of just him. It’s been fun to watch because now he’s a full, well-rounded player and he deserves all the accolades he can get.”
The game itself tilted in favor of the Giants early as they started things off with an 17-8 run. Jack Ribich got the first Mesabi East points before junior Kaid Kuter scored on back-to-back possessions. Tied 8-8, Giants senior Hunter Hannuksela scored on the next four possessions for the Giants with a three pointer followed by a dunk and consecutive layups, forcing an early Rangers timeout.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s offensive game found its rhythm shortly after as they outscored the Giants 42-20 the rest of the half. The three-headed monster of Zubich, Josh Holmes and Nik Jesch fueled the Rangers, as all three found scoring opportunities everywhere on the floor.
Hannuksela and Brayden Leffel carried the scoring load for the Giants for the rest of the half, but the MI-B trio knocked down 16 first half shots combined — eight of them from three point land — to take a commanding 50-35 lead into half time.
Fatigue set in for Mesabi East in the second half as injuries to Jack Ribich and Kuter made an already shallow bench even shorter. The Giants still got their shots off, with Leffel knocking down four second half threes, Hannuksela creating his own chance and Cody Fallstrom scoring down low to keep things moving.
The Rangers, however, had the advantage defensively, creating turnovers that turned into points as Zubich and Jesch continued the offensive attack for MI-B. After hitting his 2,000th point on a layup, Zubich went back to the long-range attack, hitting four more threes to finish the game with seven. Jesch also hit another three three-pointers to finish his night with five.
In the end, the Rangers defensive pressure was too much for Mesabi East, 93-70. Zubich’s 39 points led all scorers. Jesch finished with 26 and Holmes had 12. Leffel led Mesabi East with 28, Hannuksela had 25 and Fallstrom finished with 10.
After the game, Buffetta noted his squad's strong defensive effort, especially on Hannuksela.
“We knew we had to find him early. He’s tall and athletic and he can get a jump shot off. We don’t have the height or the horses to stop that. I figured if we find him in transition defense and keep bodies on him at all times, we can limit him and we did alright on that.
“Nik Jesch did a good job staying in front of him and making him work for it. We have to do a better job boxing out guys like him but that’s a work in progres for us.”
For the Giants, contending with MI-B multiple offensive threats while playing down two bodies contributed to the loss according to Darbo.
“We were pretty much down to nothing and then we ran out of gas. Our guys played hard and they had their moments but we get hurt by our lack of depth. We have three guys who can score 60 every night but then we have a hard time getting points everywhere else.
“It's just a little too much inexperience but hopefully we’re learning. Everyone but Hunter is back next year so I hope we’re learning right now.”
One area where the Giants had the most trouble was turnovers.
“No matter what, you can’t win basketball games when you’re giving up 20, 25 turnovbers a game. We’ve been harping on it all season and into tonight and hopefully these kids will get it.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl closes out the regular season with North Woods tonight at home. Buffetta says the Grizzlies are a solid, well rounded team and that his squad will need another exceptional night if they wish to compete.
“They have a bunch of ball handlers and shooters and a big guy inside. It’ll be a challenge for us. If we come and compete, we can be in the game. That’s the whole thing. We have to compete on the defensive side in order to give ourselves a chance.”
Mesabi East next eyes the 7AA playoffs where Darbo thinks they’re likely to be matched up with Duluth Marshall in the first round. The Giants coach believes his team has what it takes to compete with the Hilltoppers when push comes to shove.
“That was a four point game with four minutes left and we lost by eight the first time with them. They’re probably the second best team up here and we have the capability to win but we have to play such a perfect game with low turnovers and high percentage shooting. That’s the only way we’ll have a chance.”
For the Rangers, this season has been the growth of a young team. Buffetta says it’s clear there’s more progress to be made, but he’s liked what he’s seen over the course of the year.
“We’re a young team so it’s just been about getting better and maturing. We’ve progressed but we have some work to do still. Each playoff game we get to play gets us better for the future so hopefully we can win a game or two and make a little run. We’ll have to see.”
ME 35 35 — 70
MIB 50 43 — 93
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 28, Jack Ribich 2, Hunter Hannuksela 25, Kaid Kuter 5, Cody Fallstrom 10; Three pointers: Leffel 6, Hannuksela 3; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, Asher Zubich 39, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 6, Josh Holmes 12, Nikolas Jesch 26, Lukas Madson 2; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Holmes 2, Jesch 5; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.