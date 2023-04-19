Jordan Zubich

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School junior Jordan Zubich has been named the 2023 All-Iron Range Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich says the last few minutes of the Rangers’ state championship game with BOLD were some of the longest minutes of her life.

With a state title all but secured, Zubich and the rest of the Rangers watched the seconds and minutes tick down, eventually giving MI-B their first ever state championship in girls’ basketball.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments