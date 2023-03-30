Zubich commits to play football for St. Olaf

MOUNTAIN IRON—Making his decision not long after the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team won their first state title, senior quarterback Asher Zubich put pen to paper on Tuesday, committing to play for St. Olaf College beginning next year.
After taking a visit out to Northfield, Zubich said he was sold on everything in one trip, from the campus, to the team, even including the opportunity to compete at a high level.
“They gave me a really good opportunity to be a part of their program,” Zubich said Tuesday, surrounded by his family, friends, teammates and coaches. “I loved all the coaches. I love their facility, the feel of it, the majors they have there. It’s just somewhere that I saw myself being for the next four years. Feeling that, just off that one visit was really something special. It felt good. It felt like home.”
Not just a star on the gridiron, Zubich also excels on the basketball court. When it came to deciding between his two passions to commit to for four more years, the Ranger standout said the football program at St. Olaf stuck out to him and helped him make his decision.
“I looked into their programs. The football program is good. They can win games and they have good coaches. More importantly, they’re all a team. They’re all like brothers. To be able to go in there and make new friends, new buddies for the next four years is something I want. That whole team aspect is something I wanted to be a part of.”
Zubich says the Lions are recruiting him as a quarterback and he plans on studying economics once he begins attending classes. As for where he sees his game going, Zubich says he’s excited to see where the next level can take his abilities.
“There’s more steps to take in the process. I like that. I like a challenge. I like that I’m not guaranteed a spot and I’m excited to work for it and see what happens.”
Helping lead MI-B to their first ever state football championship this past fall, Zubich says he knows the atmosphere might be a little different at St. Olaf. Entering a new program with an entirely new group feels like a new beginning, according to the senior.
“I’ve mentally prepared myself for that. It’s going to be nice to have a fresh start and be able to start from the bottom and come up. It’ll kind of like I’ll be rebuilding in a way after leaving MI-B behind.”
With his parents and siblings by his side as he signed his commitment letter all while being watched by his teammates and other supporters, Zubich says it’ll be tough leaving the Ranger community behind.
“This support helps so much. It’s really indescribable. All these people here have been supporting me my whole life. It’s just really special to have them all here with us today.”
Zubich also gave special praise to dad and head coach Dan for being there with him on the field every step of the way.
“Without that man, I wouldn’t be standing here right now. I wouldn’t have the opportunities I have. He’s just been there my whole life. He’s shown me everything that I know. We certainly wouldn’t have a state title without him either.”
No longer with him on the sidelines, Asher expects to see his father in the stands, showing support in a new way.
“It’ll be different. There’ll probably be a little weight taken off my shoulders but it’ll be nice. It’ll be good to see him there.”
