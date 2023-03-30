Zubich commits to play football for St. Olaf

Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Asher Zubich is shown with his family Wednesday after committing to play football for St. Olaf College beginning next school year.

 Ben Romsaas

MOUNTAIN IRON—Making his decision not long after the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team won their first state title, senior quarterback Asher Zubich put pen to paper on Tuesday, committing to play for St. Olaf College beginning next year.

After taking a visit out to Northfield, Zubich said he was sold on everything in one trip, from the campus, to the team, even including the opportunity to compete at a high level.

