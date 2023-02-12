MOUNTAIN IRON — For Jordan Zubich, the wait is over.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl standout stood in front of her friends, family and teammates on Sunday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl auditorium and verbally committed to play basketball for the University of North Carolina starting in the 2024-25 season.
After a lengthy recruiting process that took her all over the country, the Ranger junior narrowed things down to six nearly a month ago with the Tarheels standing out over Minnesota, Creighton, Nebraska, Ohio State and Utah.
After hearing from teammates past and present as well as members of her family, Zubich stood in front of the auditorium crowd to reveal her name in Carolina blue stretched across six podiums that before had pennants of the six final schools. Asked about her decision to commit to North Carolina, Zubich said things just felt right after she took an official visit to Chapel Hill.
“I just had this feeling,” Zubich said. “Spending time with the girls, it just felt really organic. It never felt like anything had to be pushed. They’re just amazing people. The coaching staff, they’re all really different in a good way. You know you’re getting the best of both worlds with all of them.
“They need a shooter for the class of ‘24 so that’s really good, knowing I can go and get playing time. I don’t really know how to describe the feeling. You just kind of feel like you fit in, like it’s home.”
After being heavily recruited from big name programs across the country after her standout sophomore year, Zubich said, ultimately, making the decision wasn’t easy.
“Obviously it was a lot of tough phone calls. You build relationships throughout this past year. You build relationships with the coaches you talk to and even the players on the team. It gets really difficult to narrow it down to just my six and it was really, really hard to get to my one.
“But they say you have a feeling and I think that I knew. My family and friends were here for all of it along the way.”
The junior is currently undecided on what she plans on studying after high school but says programs like business and psychology stick out to her currently. Asked about what she enjoys about Chapel Hill, a city of about 62,000, Zubich says a variety of factors stood out to her.
“The weather’s a little bit nicer than northern Minnesota so that’s going to be nice. In a way, it kind of reminds me of a small town. But you also have everything you need there.”
After Zubich’s announcement, a video message was played from North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart. Banghart expressed her excitement about Zubich’s commitment and about what the future could hold for the 2024 prospect. On her future head coach, Zubich says Banghart was able to connect with her on a level that went past player and coach.
“She kind of reminds me of my mom in a way,” Zubich said. “I want a coach that I can talk to, not only about basketball stuff, but also about what’s going on in my life. I could just see myself, if I’m having an issue, going to her house and sitting on her couch and talking about stuff. I needed someone that was going to support me, not only as a basketball player, but as a human being as well.”
Still developing into the player she’ll be in college, Zubich says there were plenty of discussions with the Tarheels’ staff about the direction her game could go in.
“They want my three-point to stretch the floor for them because they have some amazing athletes coming in that will be able to take one-on-ones. They want me to get a pull-up game and that would probably be my next step. Overall, just growing in every aspect of my game. They’ve shown statistics of girls they’ve had before and how they’ve grown after coming in and it’s encouraging.”
If Zubich had her way, Sunday’s announcement wouldn’t have been as grand as it ended up being. Thankfully, the junior star was ecstatic to see the great turnout and the continued support from the MI-B community.
“It’s great. I can’t say enough about how amazing it is to be from a small town. You see people from the Cities commit and it’s really not a big production and it should be. This stuff doesn’t happen every day and I think that’s amazing.
“I didn’t really want to have a party. I kind of just wanted to post it on social media but they all wanted to throw together a huge production like this and I’m really glad they did because it got all of my favorite people in the same place at the same time.”
With the rest of her junior year and her entire senior year yet to play out, Zubich is still a Mountain Iron-Buhl Ranger. With that being said, her eyes still remain on the prize.
“It’s super relieving to get this off. I think I just got a weight lifted off my shoulder. Now, I can focus on having fun and hopefully winning a state title before I’m gone.”
