AURORA—With 16 wins under their belt before Thursday night, the Ely girls’ basketball team is having themselves quite a season.
The Timberwolves used some spread offense and some big scoring from junior Grace LaTourell to pick up win 17, coming away with a 58-49 victory over Mesabi East.
“I like the way we took care of the ball and got physical inside,” Ely coach Max Gantt said. “When we got the lead we spread our offense out and forced them to come after us.”
Mesabi East opened up the scoring in the first half when Olivia Forsline hit a three-pointer.
The Timberwolves then went on a 9-0 scoring run when Clare Thomas hit a pair of free throws, Madeline Kallberg made a layup, and LaTourell made a deep three-pointer, forcing Giants coach Chris Whiting to take a time out.
Following the time out, Madeline Perry made a layup and suddenly the Timberwolves were in control of the game.
Alyssa Prophet stopped the Timberwolves scoring run when she hit a three-pointer for the Giants. The teams then traded buckets until the Timberwolves took a time out with 7:09 left in the half, leading 19-11.
Ely would grow the lead to 10 points and it would stay there until the halftime horn sounded.
LaTourell ended the half with 11 points to lead the Timberwolves while Prophet and Marta Forsline each had eight to lead the Giants.
“I told them at halftime that we were still in this game,” Whiting said. “That they just needed to handle the ball better and put some pressure on LaTourell.”
The Giants scored three quick points to start the second half when Marta Forsline hit a free throw and made a layup.
LaTourell stopped that scoring run when she made a jumper but Prophet made it a seven point game with a layup.
LaTourell added another jumper followed by Perry making 1-2 free throws to make it a 34-24 game.
The Giants continued to try to dig into the Ely lead but every time they would get within eight points, LaTourell would hit a jumper or race to the hoop and bring it back to a ten point difference.
“She’s quite a player,” Whiting said. “It seemed like everything we tried, she had an answer for it.”
As close as Mesabi East would get, it came with 2:42 left to play when Prophet hit a free throw to get it down to seven with Whiting then taking another time out.
Coming out of the time out the, Timberwolves passed the ball around to burn some time off the clock.
The Giants then started to foul the Timberwolves and put them on the free throw line.
LaTourell made one of two on the line, Kallberg made a pair and LaTourell ended her night with a pair to put her at the 30 point mark for the evening.
Perry also had 11 for the Timberwolves who advanced to 17-3 on the season. Prophet led the Giants with 19 points while Marta Forsline added 17.
Ely will next travel to Floodwood on Saturday. Mesabi East will travel to North Woods on Monday.
Ely 29 29—58
ME 19 30—49
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 4, Grace LaTourell 30, Clare Thomas 7, Hannah Penke 6, Madeline Perry 11; Three-pointers: LaTourell 2; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Penke.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 4, Alyssa Prophet 19, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 17, Allie Lamppa 6; Three-pointers: Prophet 2, Lamppa 2, O. Forsline 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.