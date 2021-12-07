Wolverines wrestling dominant at home triangular

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rock Ridge wrestling team kept up a strong start to their season Tuesday night, winning a pair of matches at their home triangular against Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis.
In their opening match, the Wolverines pinned the Panthers 76-6 before later dispatching the Wolves 63-15.
Against Park Rapids, Rock Ridge got wins from Jake Neari (113), Dutch Hedblom (120), Asher Hedblom (126), Nolan Campbell (132), Jackson Kendall (138), Jacob Burress (145), Damian Tapio (160), Cory Beier (220) and Ruben Mammenga (285). All but Tapio won by fall with Tapio picking up a victory by major decision. Campbell picked up his 100th career win during the match.
Gavin Benz, Miigwen Tuchel, Gavin Flannigan and Keegan Comer also won via forfeit.
In their second match with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis, the Wolverines got wins from Gage Benz (106), Neari (113), Dutch Hedblom (120), Asher Hedblom (126), Burress (145), Erik Sundquist (152), Gavin Benz (160), Flannigan (182), Comer (195), Mammenga (220) and Beier (285).
Head coach Dennis Benz was pleased with his team’s performance, especially in front of a home crowd.
“Finally we get to be at home,” Benz said. “Last year I think we only had one or two home meets and this year we’ll have a lot more. We’re fortunate to be able to have so many this year. It’s even better to get to do it at Mountain Iron because we have quite a few guys that come from there to wrestle with us and that’s only going to make our team better. So it’s good to be here. It’s a nice gym and a good atmosphere.”
Pulling out two very convincing wins, Benz said this year’s team is a product of many years of hard work from a core group of experienced wrestlers.
“These guys have been together for a while now and I think it’s starting to come full circle. I think that if we can stay healthy, not get hurt and work our hardest, we can make it into that top four at sections for sure. The teams will be tough and we’ll need to pay attention to our matchups but this team is good enough to be there.”
Winning with plenty of pins as of late, Benz says his team has become pretty solid at pinning, but the focus remains on winning the match first before going for the pin.
“We tell them all the time that you have to beat them first before you can pin them. And they’ve really taken that seriously and now we’re a pretty good pinning team. Last weekend at our tournament we got pins in 22 out of 37 matches which is pretty stinkin’ good.”
Of his performers on Tuesday, Benz said multiple wrestlers impressed him after the first match.
“Tapio wrestled well. His opponent was probably one of the better wrestlers on their team. Dutch wasn’t supposed to wrestle but he heard 'Hedblom' and went out to the match so we had to shift some guys around. He wrestled well, Asher got bumped up and wrestled well and so did Jackson. Dutch got chewed out for that afterwards because a mistake like that in sections could be costly. He’s just a goer though and he wrestled well.
“Ruben and Cory had their first matches of the year and they looked really good. Cory beat a kid that was pretty well built but he’s getting after it now and understanding how much he wants it now. Ruben is still a little green as an eighth grader but he’ll figure it out. He’s a big, strong kid and he’ll keep getting better.”
Now with over a week off until their next tournament, Benz says the next seven days of practice will be great for continuing to get in shape early in the season.
“We’re still not quite physically in the condition we need to be. We’ll work on that this week. We have plenty of time to just work on conditioning and wrestling and that’ll help us get to the place that we need to be.”
