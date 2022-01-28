Wolverines win final meet at Roosevelt pool

VIRGINIA — Friday evening marked the final varsity swim meet to be held at Virginia High School’s Roosevelt Natatorium with the Rock Ridge Wolverines playing host to International Falls and Proctor in a triangular.
In the end, the Wolverines came away winners in 10 or 12 events as they cruised past the competition with 218 points. International Falls was second with 185, while Proctor finished third at 96.
The Wolverines were led in the pool by Nate Spiering, who grabbed gold in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. The two events Rock Ridge did not win were won by International Falls’ Anthony Scholler.
Rock Ridge head coach Dan Boelk said there were a mix of emotions running through his mind and those of the team after the completion of Friday’s meet.
“The guys were really excited to be swimming in a big meet like this,” Boelk said. “The last meet in this pool. But it’s a tough pill to swallow because they’re excited to go to a new pool but that’s not coming next season, but instead of the season after that so we’ll be scrambling for pool space next year I’m sure.
“But there’s a lot of history here. One of the first state meets was held here. Pools like this have a lot of character and you hate to see that kind of stuff go away.”
Rock Ridge opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Bodi Goerge, Aidan Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich and John Kendall touched the wall first with a time of 1:51.41, ahead of the second Rock Ridge relay team (consisting of Max Gritzmacher, Luke Hecimovich, Tye Hiltunen and Tony Nemanich) at 2:04.41.
Leif Sundquist was next to pick up a win for the Wolverines, stopping his time first in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.17. Anthony Hecimovich was second at 2:04.54 and AJ Hultman completed the Rock Ridge sweep in third at 2:11.61.
The Broncos’ Scholler grabbed his first win of the night next in the 200 medley relay, taking a close race with Rock Ridge’s Aidan Hecimovich. Scholler finished with a time of 2:17.68, with Hecimovich just behind him at 2:18.18.
Spiering’s first of two wins on the evening came in the 50 freestyle, where he won with a time of 23.89. The Wolverines’ Beau Akerson was second with a time of 25.62.
In diving, Rock Ridge’s Max Gritzmacher got the win with a six-dive score of 194.12, beating out the Broncos’ Adrion Mannausau and his score of 185.90.
The next Wolverine sweep came in the 100 butterfly with Ongalo, George and Akerson going 1-2-3. Ongalo won with a time of 57.92, followed by George at 1:00.64 and Akerson at 1:04.22.
In the 100 freestyle, Spiering earned his second win of the evening, taking first with a time of 52.42. Sundquist was second at 52.84.
Scholler’s second win for the Broncos came next in the 500 freestyle, where he just edged out Rock Ridge’s Anthony Hecimovich. Scholler touched first with a time of 5:37.77, just under a second faster than Hecimovich at 5:38.69.
In the 200 freestyle relay, it was another 1-2 finish for Rock Ridge. The first relay team of Kendall, Spering, Ongalo and Sundquist cruised to the win with a time of 1:36.21. The second team of Nemanich, Akerson, Aidan Hecimovich and Aiden Bird were next with a time of 1:44.39.
In the 100 backstroke. George picked up a meet for the Wolverines, stopping the clock at 1:05.08. Rock Ridge finished with another event sweep as Ongalo was second at 1:06.02 and Hiltunen was third at 1:08.02.
In the last individual event, it was Aidan Hecimovich that earned the win for Rock Ridge, stopping his time at 1:06.83. Luke Hecimovich was second at 1:13.23 with Proctor’s Garek Plinski taking third with a time of 1:14.29.
In the final relay of the night, the Wolverines took home their last first place finish in pool history with Spiering, George, Ongalo and Sundquist winning the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:37.37.
After the meet, Boelk said it was a strong meet for the team, but acknowledged that his swimmers are tired at this point in the season.
“We’re kind of broken down and getting ready for sections and state now. The girls are swimming tired and they’re swimming sore. We had to cancel a few meets because of Covid so hopefully everybody gets healthy and fine tuned for the big run.”
A large crowd in attendance for the final meet at the Roosevelt pool, Boelk said he was pleased to see so many fans and parents, as well as past swimmers and coaches, show up one last time.
“It was nice to see a lot of people here. People really wanted to show up for this one and I think a lot of people recognized the history that’s associated with this pool.”
While he didn’t grow up swimming as a Blue Devil, Boelk says he has plenty of memories in the pool growing up as well as during his time coaching across the Iron Range.
“From my Biwabik days to Mesabi East to here with Virginia and Rock Ridge, it’s been a lot of fun. You can tell the kids that come through here have built a lot of character. You see who learns to step up. It’s going to be sad seeing this pool go away, but it had a pretty good run for basically 100 years.”
Rock Ridge’s next meet is set for Tuesday, Feb. 15 at a multi-team meet in Hibbing.
Rock Ridge Triangular
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 218; 2, International Falls, 185; 3, Proctor, 96.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aidan Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, John Kendall), 1:51.41; 2, Rock Ridge B (Max Gritzmacher, Luke Hecimovich, Tye Hiltunen, Tony Nemanich), 2:04.41; 3, International Falls A, 2:05.11.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:57.17; 2, An. Hecimovich, RR, 2:04.54; 3, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:11.61.
200 individual medley: 1, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:17.68; 2, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 2:18.18; 3, Jacob Gundry, P, 2:30.85.
50 freestyle: 1, Nate Spiering, RR, 23.89; 2, Beau Akerson, RR, 25.62; 3, Colton Hollis, IF, 26.72.
1 meter diving: 1, Gritzmacher, RR, 194.12; 2, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 185.90; 3, Nichols Schultz, IF, 1:03.90.
100 butterfly: 1, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 57.92; 2, George, RR, 1:00.64; 3, Akerson, RR, 1:04.22.
100 freestyle: 1, Spiering, RR, 52.42; 2, Sundquist, RR, 52.84; 3, Will Serrano, IF, 52.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Scholler, IF, 5:37.77; 2, An. Hecimovich, RR, 5:38.69; 3, Hultman, RR, 6:22.27.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Kendall, Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist), 1:36.21; 2, Rock Ridge B (Nemanich, Akerson, Ai. Hecimovich, Aiden Bird), 1:44.39; 3, International Falls A, 1:53.57.
100 backstroke: 1, George, RR, 1:05.08; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:06.02; 3, Hiltunen, RR, 1:08.02.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 1:06.83; 2, L. Hecimovich, RR, 1:13.23; 3, Garek Plinski, P, 1:14.29.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Spiering, George, Ongalo, Sundquist), 3:37.37; 2, International Falls A, 3:45.29; 3, Rock Ridge B (An. Hecimovich, Akerson, Hiltunen, Hultman), 4:40.35.
