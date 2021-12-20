Wolverines win at Bronco Invite

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team won five of 12 events and used a deep lineup Saturday at the Bronco Invitational to claim first over opposing Mesabi East and International Falls.
The Wolverines finished with 453 points while the Giants were second at 317 and the Broncos third with 303. Mesabi East finished the day with three event wins.
Leif Sundquist led the way for Rock Ridge with a pair of first place finishes. Sundquist took home first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.01 before going on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.41.
Rock Ridge also got wins from Anthony and Aidan Hecimovich with Anthony taking first in the 500 freestyle (5:52.05) and Aidan touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.90). The Wolverines other win came in the 200 freestyle relay with Sundquist, Gabe Aagnes, Leighton Ongalo and Tye Hiltunen stopping the clock first with a time of 1:39.87.
Mesabi East grabbed wins courtesy of Cole Layman winning the 200 individual medley (2:21.55) and Logan Schroeder finishing on top in the 100 backstroke (59.44). The Giants 200 medley relay team also finished in first with Schroeder and Layman teaming up with Mason Williams and Carter Steele. They finished with a time of 1:52.01.
The Wolverines got numerous runner-up finishes on the day with Bodi George taking second in the 200 IM (2:26.10) as well as the 100 backstroke (1:06.01). Ongalo took second in the 100 butterfly (59.53) while AJ Hultman was second in the 500 freestyle (6:48.20).
Rock Ridge was also second in the 200 medley relay with Ongalo, Aagnes, Beau Akerson and NateSpiering finishing with a time of 1:54.15.
Second place finishes for Mesabi East include Logan Schroeder in the 50 freestyle (24.30) and Williams in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.55). The Giants team of Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker, Danny Knapper and Williams also took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.28).
Rock Ridge travels to Grand Rapids today for a dual meet with the Thunderhawks. Mesabi East is off until Jan. 6, where they’ll host Grand Rapids.
Bronco Invitational
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 453; 2, Mesabi East, 317; 3, International Falls, 303.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:52.01; 2, Rock Ridge A (Leighton Ongalo, Gabe Aagnes, Beau Akerson, Nate Spiering), 1:54.15; 3, Rock Ridge B (Bodi George, Aidan Hecimovich, Tye Hiltunen, John Kendall), 1:55.37; 4, International Falls A, 1:55.83; 5, Rock Ridge C (Max Gritzmacher, Aiden Bird, Tony Nemanich, Gus Maki), 2:25.96.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 2:01.01; 2, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:04.48; 3, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:04.76; 4, Steele, ME, 2:10.41; 5, Isak Schroeder, ME, 2:15.58.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:21.55; 2, George, 2:26.10; 3, Ai. Hecimovich, 2:26.48; 4, Zade Baker, ME, 2:35.27; 5, Colton Hollis, IF, 2:35.80.
50 freestyle: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 24.04; 2, L. Schroeder, 24.30; 3, Spiering, RR, 224.34; 4, Williams, ME, 24.71; 5, Kendall, RR, 25.70.
1 meter diving: Adrion Mannausau, IF, 343.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Serrano, IF, 59.19; 2, Ongalo, RR, 59.53; 3, Layman, ME, 1:02.52; 4, Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.50; 5, Hollis, IF, 1:09.89.
100 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 53.41; 2, Scholar, IF, 54.12; 3, Spiering, RR, 54.29; 4, Steele, ME, 55.76; 5, Danny Knapper, ME, 1:00.03.
500 freestyle: 1, An. Hecimovich, RR, 5:52.05; 2, AJ Hultman, RR, 6:48.20; 3, Connor Feldt, ME, 7:09.63; 4, Brendyn Scholler, IF, 7:15.93; 5, Mikko Sundquist, RR, 7:30.73.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Aagnes, L. Sundquist, Ongalo, Hiltunen), 1:39.87; 2, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, Baker, Knapper, Williams), 1:42.28; 3, Rock Ridge B (Akerson, Ai. Hecimovich, George, Nemanich), 1:50.05; 4, International Falls A, 1:55.77; 5, Rock Ridge C (Gritzmacher, Carson Engel, Logan Hancock, M. Sundquist), 2:29.01.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, 59.44; 2, George, 1:06.01; 3, Mannausau, IF, 1:07.19; 4, Hiltunen, RR, 1:13.03; 5, Baker, ME, 1:17.05.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 1:11.90; 2, Williams, ME, 1:16.55; 3, Aagnes, RR, 1:17.00; 4, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 1:18.81; 5, Trygg Hemstad, IF, 1:19.68.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:41.47; 2, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, I. Schroeder, L. Schroeder), 3:45.19; 3, Rock Ridge A (L. Sundquist, An. Hecimovich, Hultman, Nemanich), 4:10.14; 4, Rock Ridge B (Ongalo, Kendall, L. Hecimovich, Maki), 4:13.44; 5, Mesabi East B (Baker, Knapper, Feldt, Gavyn Ray), 5:03.69.
