Wolverines win 5th straight, down Panthers 5-3

VIRGINIA — Playing their second game of the day on Friday, the Rock Ridge baseball team expected to have their hands full against the visiting South Ridge Panthers.
And while things looked dicey at times, with South Ridge scoring first as well as loading up the bases in the top of the seventh inning, the Wolverines didn’t panic and came away with the 5-3 decision to finish 2-0 on the day while recording their fifth straight win.
The Panthers didn’t make it easy on Rock Ridge, plating two in the top of the seventh and threatening to take the lead with the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at first base. Wolverines starter Dylan Hedley was still in the game. Hedley’s pitch count rising, Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth took a trip to the mound with South Ridge’s Josiah Deloach up to bat.
The message from Hedley and the Wolverines infield was clear during the meeting.
“They weren’t letting me take him out,” Lindseth said after the game. “[Catcher Griffin] Dosan said absolutely not. So we let Dylan finish things.”
The decision to leave their ace on the mound paid off, with Hedley striking out Deloach for his 11th K of the day, securing the win for Rock Ridge.
“I can’t say enough about Dylan Hedley,” Lindseth said. “I don’t let guys throw near the max pitch count. I’d rather we spread the innings out over more games. But they were not going to let him leave the game. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids after the week we’ve had.”
The Rock Ridge bats took some time to get going, but South Ridge’s were hot early. Carter Anderson and Wyatt Olson etched back-to-back singles with two outs in the first, but couldn’t cross home plate.
That changed in the top of the second with Deloach leading off with an infield single before stealing his way to second. One out later, he made his way home on an RBI single to left from Aydin Archambault.
Rock Ridge didn’t grab their first hit until the bottom of the third, with Panthers starter Aaron Bennett going 1-2-3 in both the first and second innings. His first sign of weakness came in the bottom of the third with Carter Mavec taking a walk to first.
A long at bat from Dylan Bartlett allowed Mavec to make his way around the base path, moving to second on a balk and advancing to third on a wild pitch before Bennett struck out Bartlett. One out later, he came home to score on an error from the Panther shortstop that allowed John Kendall to reach first.
Kendall stole his way to second before an RBI single up the middle from Hedley put the Wolverines on top, 2-1. A quick inning from Hedley in the top of the fourth brought the Wolverines back up to the plate, where they knocked in two more to solidify their lead.
Bennett struck out the first two batters he saw in the fourth, but Jaden Lang knocked a single to left field to keep the inning alive. Mavec took another walk to put runners on first and second, and the pair both advanced on a wild pitch while Bartlett was at the plate.
Bartlett hit one right at the shortstop, who couldn’t make the play and picked up an error as Lang and Mavec came around to score, 4-1 Rock Ridge. Hedley gave up nothing in the top of the fifth with the Wolverines closing out the home scoring in the bottom half of the inning.
Kendall led things off with a double to deep left field before making his way to third on a fielder’s choice. With two outs, Bittmann put a high fly ball into play not far along the third base line. Neither the South Ridge pitcher, catcher or third baseman were able to make the play, with Bittmann being credited for an RBI single with Kendall coming home in the process.
Leading 5-1 heading into the top of the seventh, Hedley struck out the leadoff hitter to grab the first out. South Ridge’s Ben Pretasky and Kaden Lane picked up back-to-back singles to put runners on. Hedley got the second out after striking out Christian Pretasky.
The game was extended, however, with Anderson singling to center to load up the bases. A run came in to score with Olson reaching on an error with another crossing home plate after Hedley walked Bennett.
The rest was history following Lindseth’s trip to the mound with Hedley striking out Deloach to secure the 5-3 win.
Starting off down 1-0 and no hits to their name after two innings, Lindseth said his team found a way to turn on the gas.
“You’d think this was the best pitcher our guys had ever seen after two innings so I asked them, ‘Should we just go home? What are we going to do? We have to start getting hits.’ They did that, the bottom of the order started to pick us up and we started having good at bats.
“When it’s 1-0, that can be another game like the one against Cherry where that’s all there is the entire game. Once we put things together in the third, our guys were wound up and we were building momentum. Tip your cap to South Ridge because they played a heck of a game but we played a better game tonight.”
Rock Ridge will wrap up the regular season this week, hosting Ely in Virginia on Monday, traveling to Pequot Lakes on Tuesday and hosting Pine City in Virginia on Friday.
“There’s no cake walks left. Ely is having a great year and then we have two very important section games to close things out. That’s going to set the tone for the playoffs.”
On the Timberwolves, Lindseth expects them to bring their consistent style of baseball they’re always known for.
“They’re always a very sound team. They may not have an overpowering pitcher but they will put the ball in play, they throw strikes and they don’t make errors. Ely will be tough. Last year was a bit of a down year for them but from what I’ve seen, they’re competing well this year. I anticipate three really tough games this week.
Monday’s game is set to start at 4:30 p.m. in Virginia. The JV game has been moved up to an earlier time with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
Northeast Range 15,
Cook County 10
At Soudan, the Northeast Range Nighthawks found themselves trailing to Cook County 7-5 after three and a half innings of play.
The Nighthawks shut the door in the bottom of the fourth, however, bringing 10 runs across home plate as they came away with the 15-10 win.
A back-and-forth battle in the beginning, the two teams were knotted at one after two innings. The Nighthawks took the lead after three, outscoring the Vikings 4-3 in the third inning. The Vikings took the lead back with three runs in the third before the Nighthawks’ big inning.
The Vikings got some runs late, but the Northeast Range lead was never in danger.
Elliot Levens got the win for Northeast Range, coming on in relief and giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk over three and 1/3 innings. Cy Oberholtzer took the loss for the Vikings.
Landyn Houghton got the start for the Nighthawks, giving up two earned runs on six hits and a walk over three and 1/3.
At the plate, Wyatt Gorsma was 3-5 with two RBIs for the Nighthawks. Houghton was 3-4 with two runs scored, Zander Lislegard was 2-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Mackai was 2-4 with three RBIs. Elliot Levens was 2-4 with two runs scored and Mikko Maki was 2-3 with three runs scored.
Kole Anderson led Cook County at the plate, going 2-4 with a two-run homer. Jacob Dorr was 2-4, Paul Dorr was 2-5 with two runs scored and Hunter Gomez was 1-2 with three RBIs.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 14,
Deer River 0, F/6
At Deer River, another solid pitching performance from Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Rylen Niska kept the Warriors off the scoreboard as the Rangers came away with the 14-0 win in six innings Friday night.
The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 to keep the Deer River bats cold.
At the plate, Niska was 4-5, Damian Tapio was 1-4 with a double, Rylan Lanari was 3-4, Johnny Erickson was 3-4 and Trey Niska was 2-4 with a double.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to International Falls on Monday for a 1 p.m. game. They’ll take on Littlefork-Big Falls later in the day.
