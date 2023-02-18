VIRGINIA — Stepping on to the floor of the brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium for the first time, Rock Ridge head coach Byron Negen expected there would be quite a bit of adrenaline pumping within his team.
That adrenaline carried the Wolverine girls through the night as they put on a show in front of a packed house and took down Two Harbors, 90-58.
The two teams got dueling performances from their star players with Rock Ridge’s Maija Lamppa and Two Harbors’ Karly Holm pouring in 31 points apiece. Playing in a new facility for the very first time, Negen told his team to appreciate the moment but not to let the excitement overwhelm them.
“I was trying to tell them to play within themselves,” Negen said. “It’s going to be exciting. There’s going to be adrenaline and I thought they did a very good job of coming out and playing composed. Once we got those first couple of baskets, we settled in and I thought we did a great job defensively tonight. Offensively, we shot well which always helps.”
The two teams came up with some empty possessions to start the game as the pre-game jitters were still in effect. But it wasn’t long before the Wolverines grabbed a lead they would never surrender.
Maija Lamppa started the scoring with a drive to the lane and a bucket for two points before Morgan Marks knocked down a three to make it a 5-0 game. Alex Flannigan kept the early run going with a score off an inbounds play before Lamppa capped off the early run with a pair of free throws.
The Agates got started with a jumper from Rachel Bopp, but five straight points from Lexi Lamppa kept the crowd on its feet. She stole the ball away from a Two Harbors player, laid it in for two and then, on the next offensive possession, let a three pointer fly that was nothing but net to make it a 14-2 game.
Bopp found another make from the floor with her teammate Holm ice cold in the early minutes. Rock Ridge kept the adrenaline going when Anna Westby nailed her first shot of the night, a long range three that forced the Agates to take a timeout, 17-4.
It was after the break that Holm was able to collect herself, scoring in an open lane immediately out of the timeout. But the Wolverines kept things moving and eventually increased their lead to 20 with buckets from Westby, Chance Colbert and Maija and Lexi Lamppa.
As Holm started warming up, the momentum and excitement carrying Rock Ridge early started to wear off. The senior Agate started collecting buckets at a blistering pace that helped take the lead from 20 down to less than 10. Now just up 38-29, Negen said his team started playing impatiently once Holm and Two Harbors found a groove.
“You can’t let up. Two Harbors can shoot the ball and they did a nice job responding, coming back and picking things up defensively. We had to be a little bit more patient offensively. We got carried away there for a short spurt and we were taking some not-so-good shots. We rushed things so I told the girls we had to start taking care of the ball better.
Maija and Lexi Lamppa scored late baskets for the Wolverines before senior Allie Bittmann closed out the scoring in the paint, giving Rock Ridge a 12-point lead at half, 45-33.
After a little bit of a slow start to start the second half, the Wolverines found a groove offensively and never let up from there. Up 53-40, Rock Ridge outscored Two Harbors 25-7 over the next several minutes, erasing any doubts they had about putting the game away.
Flannigan found a bucket in the paint and, after a Holm 3, Maija Lamppa exploded for 14 points. She nailed back-to-back threes to start. After a Holm layup, she added another three, forcing an Agates timeout, 64-45. Out of the break, she took it to the hoop and was fouled before sinking two free throws.
After that, she nailed one last three to put her squad up 69-45 before the rest of the Rock Ridge lineup took over. Lexi Lamppa knocked one down from the short corner, Marks added a bucket in the lane and Westby scored on a runner.
Two Harbors grabbed a bucket from Mya Poe-Johnson, but Westby nailed another three, putting Rock Ridge up 31, 78-47.
“I think the atmosphere really contributed to that in the second half,” Negen said of the second half run. “The atmosphere was very exciting from them, seeing the people from our communities coming in and cheering them on in a packed house. It was just awesome. We have to give a big thanks to the community for showing up and making the kids feel great and supporting us as we play.”
The Wolverines kept that lead for the rest of the night as they eventually came away with the 90-58 win. Maija Lamppa led Rock Ridge’s scoring with 31. Lexi Lamppa added 20. Westby finished with 15. Holm had 31 for Two Harbors while Bopp chipped in 11.
Securing another Section 7AA win, the Wolverines stand at 17-9 heading into their final two regular season games. Playing in a packed gym with an intense atmosphere, Negen said it was a good experience for his squad as they prepare for an intense postseason run.
“Tonight was a step in the right direction. We’re trying to get ready for the playoffs with just two games left. We want to get ready for that playoff atmosphere and come ready to play a complete game. Each game, to them, has to be treated like a playoff game and then we can try and make some noise in the postseason.”
Taking in all of the festivities that came with the night, Negen said he was proud to see the level of the support from the community on the Wolverines big day.
“It was great. The way everybody showed up in support of our team and this new school, it was amazing. The big student section and all the packed seats are something we love to see. It’s something I wish we could have every game.”
Rock Ridge closes out the regular season on Tuesday at Chisholm and at home Friday vs. Mesabi East.
