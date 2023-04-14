VIRGINIA—Taking in their first game at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field, the Rock Ridge baseball team got to go home in style, downing the Hibbing Bluejackets 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the sixth, the Bluejackets put two on the board to knot things up. The two teams remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when the Wolverines put together a final sequence that ended with a sac fly from Griffin Dosan to bring the game-winning run home.
Rock Ridge got the scoring started in the bottom of the first off a sac fly from Dylan Hedley that made it a 1-0 game.
Rock Ridge’s John Kendall got the start on the mound for the Wolverines and pitched four innings of one-run ball. He gave up just four hits and a walk while striking out two. Luke Nelson started for Hibbing, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings of work. He struck out one.
Trailing 3-1 after four innings, Hibbing knotted things up with a two-run sixth inning. With Dylan Hedley pitching for Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets got the tying run across the plate after Ryde Petrie hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed the run to score.
Hedley and Beau Frider pitched the final three innings for their respective teams with Hedley earning the win. He gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two. Frider officially went 2.2 innings, allowing the one run on one hit and a walk.
At the plate, Tate Uhan and Carter Mavec led the way for Rock Ridge with a pair of hits each. Mavec added an RBI. Dosan was 1-3 with two RBIs and Sawyer Hallin was 1-2 with a walk.
For Hibbing, Logan Gietzen was 3-3 with a run scored. Ethan Eskeli was 2-3.
After the game, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth had praise for his team as well as the crowd that showed up in support of the team at their new field.
“There were definitely first game jitters at the new field, but these fans were electric,” Lindseth said. “This is one of the biggest turnouts maybe ever I have seen for a game I’ve coached in. But it was a grind. We got a hit here and a hit there. We had to do the little things right but it was tough. Credit to Hibbing, they made plays and threw strikes but so did we.”
With neither team spending much time outside in the leadup to the game, Lindseth said he was unsure how things would play out. With both teams limiting their fielding errors, he was pleasantly surprised to see some high quality baseball early in the season.
“I thought both teams played well despite not being outside. You just don’t know this early. It takes a couple weeks to really get going. There were a couple shots deep in the outfield that we had to work for. They’d probably be home runs at Stock Field. The outfielders had some nice grabs and the infielders played well and a lot of guys played multiple spots.”
Looking at his pitching between Kendall and Hedley, Lindseth said it was a solid outing from the pair at the new field.
“I thought John threw really well. He had some really close calls that didn’t go his way. I know he was really trying to hit those corners and he missed on a couple. Dylan was trying to work the corners too. It’s their first time pitching on this mound and finding the strike zone. Both of them threw really well and Hibbing threw well too.”
Being able to celebrate a win in their first game at the new field, Lindseth hopes his team could take it all in.
“I want the kids to soak this up. The fans are soaking it up and I know us coaches are soaking it up. It’s a big team win for us to start things off and it’s nice to get that first one out of the way on this great field. We’re excited to get back to business and keep working.”
In Year 2 of their program, the inclusion of the new Frandsen Bank & Trust Field should hopefully continue the growth of Wolverines baseball.
“We always want to not just build a baseball team, but build a program that these kids can be excited about and proud to be a part of. We went into the new locker rooms today at the high school and made our first walk down to this field. These kids got to play on their own field that’s theirs. I’m extremely happy that they finally get to see it and realize it. It’s a wonderful place.”
Rock Ridge continued play on Friday hosting Chisholm. They’ll next be in action on Monday when they host Cloquet. Hibbing is set to travel to Hermantown on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Mesabi East 5,
North Woods 4, F/8
AURORA—The Mesabi East softball team capped off Thursday’s game in exciting fashion, walking off North Woods in the eighth inning 5-4.
Adeline Butzke had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Greta Levelwind to break the tie between the Giants and the Grizzlies.
Reece Heikkila got the win in the circle for Mesabi East, pitching all eight innings while striking out three.
At the plate, the Giants were led by Alyssa Prophet, who went 3-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. McKenzie Pokorny was 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Kyra Skelton was 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Levelwind, Butzke and Heikkila all added hits.
Kara Scofield led the Grizzlies with two hits and a run scored. Helen Koch was 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 6,
Hibbing 1
VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team swept all four singles matches and won two of three in doubles to down Hibbing 6-1 on Thursday.
In singles, Will Peterson picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hibbing’s Christian Dickson at the No. 4 spot. At No.3, Ryan Manninen took down Tristen Babich in three sets, 7-6(5), 5-7, [10-8].
At second singles, Jake Bradach was perfect in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cooper Hendrickson. Finally, Jared Delich took care of business at the top spot, coming back after dropping the first set to Drew Anderson, 4-6, 6-0, [10-6].
In doubles, Hibbing scored their lone point at the top spot with Jack Gabardi and Isiah Hildenbrand downing AJ Roen and Kasey Lamppa 6-2, 7-5.
At second doubles, Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio defeated Keaton Petrik and Tyler Fisher 6-1, 6-2. Finally at third doubles, Rory-Cope Robinson and Grant Gerlach downed Brady Fosso and Whitaker Rewertz 6-1, 7-6(3).
