VIRGINIA—Taking in their first game at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field, the Rock Ridge baseball team got to go home in style, downing the Hibbing Bluejackets 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the sixth, the Bluejackets put two on the board to knot things up. The two teams remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when the Wolverines put together a final sequence that ended with a sac fly from Griffin Dosan to bring the game-winning run home.

