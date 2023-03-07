VIRGINIA — Coming into Tuesday’s Section 7AA playoff opener, Rock Ridge boys’ basketball coach Spencer Aune wanted to see if his team could play with an added level of energy and commit to making the extra pass on offense.
The third-seeded Wolverines showed on both of those fronts right from the start, torching No. 14 Duluth Marshall 99-43 at U.S. Steel Gymnasium.
Seeing that extra level of energy straight from the tip, the Wolverines started both halves on explosive runs, going up 11-2 in the first and then rattling off a 21-3 run to start the second.
“Energy is everything for us,” Aune said after the game. “We’ve been talking about it since day one. The energy that we have in this gym and the energy that comes from our bench and our players; that keys our runs and we need to continue it through the next couple of weeks hopefully.”
Rock Ridge wasted no time in the first, winning the tipoff before Krmpotich took a pass and put it in for two. After a defensive stop, Krmpotich kept things rolling with a long-range three. The Wolverines stayed hot with the long ball early with Casey Aune tossing a pass to Carter Mavec who buried one from downtown.
After Marshall got on the board with a jumper from Soren O’Rourke, Aune nailed a three of his own to complete the run. The Hilltoppers slowly cut the gap, with a three from Beau Velander and a jumper from Q Roth putting the deficit at four.
Rock Ridge’s Noah Mitchell began creating on both ends of the floor, hitting a free throw before getting back down on defense and denying Marshall with a massive block down low. The block created a fastbreak situation where Grant Hansen was able to lay it in for two on the other end, 14-7.
Marshall kept the deficit at around nine with sophomore standout Brooks Johnson hitting his first of many shots about 6 minutes into the half, but five straight points from Aune undid his work. Johnson then knocked down a three of his own but the Wolverines’ Jalen Miskowitz got in on the action with a basket in the paint to force a timeout from Marshall, 25-14.
Out of the break, Rock Ridge went on another big run, this time scoring 15 points straight to take total control. During the stretch, the Wolverines didn’t settle for the first shot they saw. When they weren’t scoring in transition, they made the extra pass to catch the ‘Toppers defense out of sorts, leading to buckets from Max Williams, Mavec, Mitchell and Krmpotich. Along the way, Zane Lokken, Mavec and Mitchell all took the ball to the rim and ended up on the free throw line where they went 6-6 to extend the run.
Seeing the extra passes paying off was a sure sign to Coach Aune that Rock Ridge was ready for playoff basketball.
“I loved that. We talked about it a lot here at the end of the year. In these last few games we’ve had, we were getting good shots but we weren’t getting great shots. We weren’t making that extra pass. I thought today we passed up the good to get the great and that’s when we’re a better shooting team.”
Marshall never truly recovered, but did see better offensive production from Johnson, who took the ball to the rim plenty in the later parts of the first half. Fouled multiple times late, he converted on eight of 14 free throws in the first to lead his squad with 17 points.
“We definitely fouled him too much,” Aune said of Johnson. Near the end of the first and in the second, we just had to have a guy waiting for him in the lane. We tried to pressure him as best we could. He’s a great player and he made us have to do some work to stop him.”
Leading 55-26 at the break, Rock Ridge was led by Aune, who had 16 and Mavec who had 13.
Marshall’s O’Rourke converted on a three-point play to start the second half but that would be the last time the Hilltoppers scored for some time as the Wolverines went off for 21 straight over the next five minutes.
Hansen, Krmpotich and Mitchell all got involved, but Mavec proved to be the biggest player to start the frame, knocking down three threes and adding another bucket in transition to score 11 of the 21.
Stretching their lead in the second, the end result wasn’t a secret. Rock Ridge kept a healthy lead above 40 for the rest of the evening before the running clock began with nine minutes to play where they extended it to over 50.
Mavec led Rock Ridge with 24 points while Aune added 18. Krmpotich finished with 11. Johnson tallied 27 for the Hilltoppers.
Losing their last three regular season games before beginning their playoff run, Aune said after the game that he was pleased with his team’s response now that every remaining game has extra meaning.
“We obviously didn’t want to lose those games but we competed against playoff-level teams and that’s what we needed gearing up for this. I was really happy tonight. I wasn’t sure how we’d react having those losses to end the year but I thought they came out with a great energy. This crowd got things going right away and it carried all the way through. All 14 of the guys had it tonight and I’m very proud of them.”
Much like the girls team a week ago, the Wolverines embraced the chance to play one more game in the brand new U.S. Steel Gymnasium on the campus of Rock Ridge High School.
“We love this place,” Aune said. “I love it that we got our seniors one more in here and our underclassmen can’t wait for this to be our permanent home. It’s fun to be in this gym and see the community come out and support these guys. It means a lot.”
The win sends the Wolverines to Saturday’s Section 7AA quarterfinals in Hermantown. They’ll take on No. 6 Moose Lake/Willow River at 5:30 p.m. No matter who they play as the playoffs continue, Aune says the message is the same.
“The key for us is to keep that energy and to keep making that extra pass and pushing the basketball. It doesn’t mean we have to shoot in five seconds but we want to push the ball and see what’s there. We need to keep all of those things going if we want to keep going in the playoffs.”
DM 26 17 — 43
RR 55 44 — 99
Duluth Marshall: Brooks Johnson 27, Soren O’Rourke 6, Beau Velander 3, Aaden Westerbur 1, Ricky Matlock 2, Trystin Johnson 2, Q Roth 2; Three pointers: Johnson 2, Velander 1; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 4, Tyson Wilson 6, Carter Mavec 24, Casey Aune 18, Griffin Krmpotich 11, Zane Lokken 8, Max Williams 6, Noah Mitchell 7, Grant Hansen 6, Kaden Akerson 2, Jalen Miskowitz 6, AJ Roen 1; Three pointers: Wilson 2, Mavec 6, Aune 4, Krmpotich 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
