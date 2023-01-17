AURORA — Through much of Tuesday night’s contest with Mesabi East, it felt like the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team was just a step behind when it came to the defensive side of the ball.
Trailing by three at halftime, the Wolverines were eventually able to string together enough steals and stops to get in front of the Giants for good, where they’d eventually come away with a 67-58 win over their Iron Range Conference rival.
“It all starts with defense,” Rock Ridge head coach Byron Negen said after the game. “We didn’t start the game playing defense very well and our defense always creates our offense. It was too much standing around. We need people to be moving and rotating and we just weren’t doing that in the beginning.”
Mesabi East got off to a solid start, scoring the first two buckets of the game with Gianna Lay hitting a layup before Alyssa Prophet was found unguarded on an inbounds play for two more.
Rock Ridge’s Anna Westby got her night started on the other end, pulling a rebound down and putting it back up for two. A possession later, she stripped the ball from the Giants and put it up for two more, tie game.
Prophet and the Giants found continued success on their set plays under the hoop as the junior was again left open to put it in for two more. Prophet stayed hot on the next Mesabi East possession, pulling up from about 15 feet and knocking it down for two more.
Struggling from long range for much of the night, the Wolverines managed to get a long range shot in thanks to Maija Lamppa, making it a one-point game. On the Wolverines’ next possession, the freshman drove right to the hoop for two to give Rock Ridge the lead.
Emma Lamppa later hit a three of her own, but Mesabi East came roaring back when Maija Hill cut to the hoop and scored on the layup. Shortly after, Prophet knocked down a three-pointer of her own to put her squad on top, 15-13.
Being disadvantaged in the way of height, the Wolverines had to find other ways to score with Hill and freshman Marta Forsline clogging up the lane for the Giants. Rock Ridge went up by as much as six with Alex Flannigan grabbing two points before Westby nailed a three. The pair added another three points with Flannigan scoring on the drive before Westby went 1-2 at the free throw line.
Trailing 23-17, the Giants closed out the first on a solid run with Forsline managing to get open in the paint. If she wasn’t putting the ball in, she was being fouled on the way up and scoring from the charity strip.
A two from Forsline put the Giants up 28-27 with a minute to play. Hill then closed out the half with a rebound and a putback to give Mesabi East the 30-27 lead at the break.
“We wanted to take care of the ball,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “We were doing a pretty good job of that, making our shots and not committing too many turnovers. Defensively, I liked how we came out at halfcourt but we struggled when [Rock Ridge] would get out in transition.”
Contending with Mesabi East’s height as well as the skills of Prophet, Negen said his team needed to do a better job of controlling the paint in the second half.
“[Prophet] did a nice job getting into the paint, taking it to the hoop or getting rid of the ball for other looks. She was a difference maker for them in the first half along with their bigs. We were just too lackadaisical in the first half and that was one area we needed to do a better job of in the second.”
Rock Ridge tied things up on their first score of the second half with Emma Lamppa nailing a three before younger sister Lexi grabbed two in the paint, 32-30 Wolverines. Forsline tied things up with a spin move for two, but back-to-back buckets from Maija and Lexi Lamppa put Rock Ridge in front by four.
It was the work of Prophet that saved the Giants from too large a lead, scoring again on an inbound play on one trip and then scoring in the paint again the next trip, 36-36.
Rock Ridge didn’t get their first real moment to enjoy a lead until a few trips later. Up 41-40, Maija Lamppa pulled up and nailed a jumper and then knocked down a three on the next possession for a quick five-point swing, forcing a timeout from Whiting with 10:13 to play.
Rock Ridge started stringing together multiple stops in a row on the defensive end. Westby picked up a steal and laid it in on the other end just before Emma Lamppa picked the ball off on her own and dumped it off to Westby for two more. Morgan Marks then found success from long range, knocking down a wide open three to make it a 10-point game, 53-43.
Forsline kept Mesabi East in it with more buckets down low, but a dueling effort from Allie Bittmann in the paint helped limit the damage, with Bittmann also scoring in the paint to help keep Rock Ridge in front.
Up 55-48, the Wolverines went up by a dozen with under 4 minutes to play with Westby completing a three-point play just before Maija Lamppa knocked down a jumper, forcing another timeout from Whiting.
Going up by 12, Negen told his team to slow the game down and force the Giants to play defense.
“When we get up like that, we need to just take care of the ball and take control of the game. I did like that from us towards the end. We were relaxed, going through our offense and making them defend us. When we were doing that, I think the kids did a nice job.”
Mesabi East was able to claw their way back in one last time, in part thanks to a pair of back-to-back threes from Olivia Forsline, but Rock Ridge held on and sank enough late shots and free throws to come away with the 67-58 win.
Westby led the Wolverines with 20 points in the win. Maija Lamppa added 16 while Lexi Lamppa had 10. Prophet led the Giants with 20 while Marta Forsline finished with 18.
Working with just one or two players off their bench for most of the game, Whiting said the limited depth on his roster played a part in things late Tuesday.
“It’s always nice to have depth and right now they have more depth than us. We struggled the most when we were tired and that allowed them to go on those little runs that gave us trouble.”
Despite ultimately falling to the Wolverines, Whiting believes his team should gain some confidence from their solid play for most of the night.
“We came back and had a nice little run at the end. We made them work for it and I was happy with what we did out there. I hope we carry this intensity through to future games. This game should give us confidence that we can play with the good teams. I don’t know if we had that coming in. Maybe our girls thought it wasn’t going to be a good night for us but I think we gained some confidence.”
Mesabi East will travel to Cromwell-Wright on Thursday. Rock Ridge travels to Pequot Lakes on Friday. Prepping for one of the top teams in 7AA, Negen says his team will need to come ready defensively if they hope to stand a chance.
“It’s going to start for us again on defense. They’re a good team, No. 1 in our section. We have to go there and be ready to play. If you’re not, teams like that are going to take care of you.”
RR 27 40 — 67
ME 30 28 — 58
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 10, Anna Westby 20, Maija Lamppa 16, Emma Lamppa 6, Alex Flannigan 5, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Morgan Marks 4, Allie Bittmann 4; Three pointers: Westby 1, M. Lamppa 2, E. Lamppa 2, Marks 1; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 5, Gianna Lay 6, Alyssa Prophet 20, Olivia Forsline 6, Marta Forsline 18, Allie Lamppa 3; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 2, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 65,
Pierz 24
PIERZ — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team rolled to their 12th win of the season on Tuesday, downing Pierz 65-24.
The Rangers were led by Sage Ganyo with 23 points and four three-pointers. Hali Savela and Jordan Zubich added 15 each.
The Pioneers were led by Ashley Kimman’s seven points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-3) will host Cass Lake-Bena on Monday.
MIB 40 25 — 65
PHS 8 16 — 24
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 15, Jordan Zubich 15, Gabby Lira 2, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 23, Suzy Aubrey 2, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 1, Zubich 2, Ganyo 4, Neyens 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Pierz: Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 6, Lexi Hanneken 2, Kansas Block 3, Sam Brau 2; Three pointers: Brau 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 90
Cook County 45
ELY — Ely freshman Jack Davies knocked down 11 three-pointers and was just one shy of tying a school record Monday night as the Timberwolves doubled up Cook County, 90-45.
Davies led all scorers in the contest with 39 points, including his 11 made threes (seven in the first half). Joey Bianco finished with 23 for Ely.
The Vikings were led by Denali Blackwell, who finished with 24 points including seven made threes of his own.
CC 25 20 — 45
Ely 55 35 — 90
Cook County: Derek Smith 4, Denali Blackwell 24, Jordan Backstrom 1, Recko Skildum 4, Amos Falter 2, Rohan Rude 8, Ryan Smith 2; Three pointers: Blackwell 7, Rude 2; Free throws: 2-8; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 23, Jack Davies 39, Caid Chittum 7, Gavin Marshall 2, Jason Kerntz 13, Erron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Davis 11, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 12-23; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Ely 56,
Bigfork 44
ELY — Ely followed up Monday night’s win with a second on Tuesday, downing the Huskies of Bigfork 56-44.
Joey Bianco led the Timberwolves to victory with 31 points. Jack Davies chipped in with 13.
Jhace Pearson paced Bigfork in the loss with 16. Caden Rahier finished with14 and Bradley Haley had 12.
Ely (11-1) will host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Friday.
BHS 20 24 — 44
Ely 32 24 — 56
Bigfork: Caden Rahier 14, Chase Powell 2, Bradley Haley 12, Jhace Pearson 16; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Haley 2, Pearson 3; Free throws: 3-3; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Matt Vosika
Ely: Joey Bianco 31, Jack Davies 13, Caid Chittum 6, Jason Kerntz 4, Erron Anderson 2; Three pointers: Davies 3, Chittum 2, Bianco 1; Free throws: 10-18; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 60,
Mesabi East 57
NASHWAUK — The Spartans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit on Tuesday to down Mesabi East, 60-57.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Marcus Moore’s 18 points. Nick Greshong finished with 14.
The Giants led by a game-high 33 points from sophomore Hayden Sampson. Sampson nailed seven three pointers in the loss, six coming in the first half. Cameron Jones chipped in with 10 points.
Despite not coming away with the win, Giants head coach Erik Skelton said it was another sign of progress for his young team.
“Probably our best game of the year. Our inexperience showed down the stretch with poor decisions with the ball but I’m really happy with the growth we’ve shown as a team and individually.”
Mesabi East hits the road on Thursday for a date with International Falls. Nashwauk-Keewatin hosts Cherry on Friday.
ME 38 19 — 57
NK 28 32 — 60
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2, Cameron Jones 10, Easton Sahr 2, Colin Anderson 6, Cooper Sickel 4, Hayden Sampson 33; Three pointers: Sampson 7; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 8, Isaiah Holland 5, Marcus Moore 18, Ryder Tardy 4, London Roe 9, Shi Oswald 2, Nick Greshong 14; Three pointers: Holland 1, Moore 3; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 100,
North Woods 86
COOK — The North Woods boys basketball team couldn’t fully match the firepower of the Ogichida on Tuesday as the Grizzlies fell to Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 100-86.
No further information was reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
North Woods (6-6) travel to Northome on Friday.
Cloquet 55,
Rock Ridge 46
CLOQUET — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team fell Tuesday in a road matchup with Cloquet, 55-46.
No further information was reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge (11-4) host International Falls next Tuesday.
