HIBBING—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team ended their regular season on Friday afternoon in Hibbing.
The Wolverines battled the warm weather and some wind on their way to a 7-0 win over the Bluejackets.
In No. 1 singles, senior Jared Delich played a solid match and beat Cooper Hendrickson in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-1.
“He is really playing some good tennis,” head coach Jace Friedlieb said. “He is serving the ball nicely.”
The Wolverines moved it to 2-0 when the No. 2 match in singles saw Jake Bradach beat Jack Gabardi, 6-4 and 6-0.
Kasey Lamppa gave Rock Ridge a 3-0 lead when he beat Isiah Hidenbrand 6-4 and 6-3.
The Wolverines made it an official win when Will Peterson at No. 4 singles beat Christian Dickson at No. 4 singles, 6-0 6-1.
“All of our singles players battled out there,” Friedlieb said. “They know that today was our last match before the playoffs start next week.”
The Wolverines picked up a win at No. 1 doubles when Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio won the first set over Drew Anderson and Keaton Petrick 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) before Drew Anderson and Keaton Petrick won the second set 6-2.
“I’m proud of the way they stayed tough out there and played some nice tennis,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They were not giving up out there.”
Bialke and Dimberio closed out the match winning the third set 10-8.
No. 2 doubles was another good match with Ryan Manninen and Rory Cope-Robinson of the Wolverines taking on Whitaker Rewertz and Tyler Fisher.
Rewertz and Fisher took the first set winning 7-6 after winning 12-10 in the tiebreaker.
Manninen and Cope-Robinson took care of business in sets two and three winning 6-0 and 6-1.
Rock Ridge closed out the match with AJ Roen and Grant Gerlach winning at No. 3 doubles. They beat Brady Fosso and Joey Gabardi 6-4 and 6-3 to close out the match after dropping the first set 6-3 to the Hibbing duo.
“I think all three of our doubles teams played well, “ Conda said. Rock Ridge is a great team but I like the way we battled.”
Friedlieb also liked the way his squad is playing.
“Our goal is to keep getting better and I think we did today,” Friedlieb said. “Next up for us is the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday. Nobody knows yet who they will be playing but I like the way we are playing now.”
Rock Ridge 7 Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, H, 6-2 6-1; No. 2 Jake Berdach, RR, def. Jack Gabardi, H, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 Kasey Lamppa, RR, def Isaiah Hidenbrand, H, 6-4. 6-3; No. 4 Will Peterson, RR, def. Christian Dickson, H, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Peyton Bialke-Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Drew Anderson-Keaton Petrick 7-6 (4), 2-6, [10-8]; No. 2 Ryan Manninen-Rory Cope-Robinson, RR, def. Whitaker Rewertz-Tyler Fisher, H, 6-7 (10), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 AJ Roen-Grant Gerlach RR, def. Brady Fosso-Joey Gabardi, H, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
