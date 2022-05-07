Wolverines take third at Northern Invite

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team made some gains on the second day of the Northern Invite, moving up from fourth place to finish third overall.
Cloquet won the meet with a combined two-day total of 614. Fergus Falls was second at 619 with the Wolverines taking third at 654. Hibbing finished in 10th place with a score of 739.
North Woods did not attend the second day of the meet due to other commitments.
Landon Richter was the top golfer for Rock Ridge, finishing seventh overall after firing a two-day 156. Eli Devich finished in 18th place with a 164. Rollie Seppala finished tied for 20th with a 166 and Mason Collie tied for 27th with a 171.
Rock Ridge co-head coach Mike Plesha said the two-day event was a pleasant surprise for his team after limited time outdoors so far this season.
“The kids came out and played better than we expected,” Plesha said. “It’s early in the year so it’s a pleasant surprise that we did better than we’ve done in the last two or three years at a two-day meet.
“There were improvements across the board. I know Landon played another good round today. He just starts a little rough but he cleaned it up as the round went on. Eli had a decent round again. I know we had some guys cutting almost 10 strokes off from the round before. The wind made things a little trickier today but overall it was a good day for us.”
With the Blue Devils and Golden Bears coming together for the first time this season, Plesha says the camaraderie on the team is apparent.
“I think we’re starting to gel. It’s tough going from two teams to one and there’s always that concern that it doesn’t go well but I think the guys are only playing better because of it. That extra competition is pushing them to improve and I think it’s only going to make them work harder.”
Andrew Slatten led the Bluejackets contingent on the links with a two-day 175, enough for 39th place. Ethan Sundvall finished in 45th place with a 185. Dylan Horvath finished in 50th place with a 189 and Hibbing’s scoring top four was rounded out by Sam Gabardi in a tie for 54th with a 197.
Duluth East’s Ben Mertz took home medalist honors firing a two-day 143. Pierz’s Logan Herold was second (145) and Cloquet’s Karson Patten and Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern tied for third (146).
East Range Conference teams are scheduled to be at the Mesabi East Invite on Monday, which is now scheduled to take place at the Virginia Golf Course. It will be both a boys and girls meet.
Northern Invite, final results
Team scores: 1, Cloquet, 614; 2, Fergus Falls, 619; 3, Rock Ridge, 654; 4, Pierz, 656; 5T, Hermantown, 669; 5T, Grand Rapids, 669; 7, Duluth East, 670; 8, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 673; 9, Cannon Falls, 688; 10, Hibbing, 739; 11, Two Harbors, 830; 12, International Falls, 881.
Individual scores (top 10 and local golfers): 1, Ben Mertz, DE, 142; 2, Logan Herold, P, 145; 3T, Karson Patten, Cloq, 146; 3T, Riley McGovern, FF, 146; 5, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 152; 6, Karson Young, Clow, 154; 7T, Ryan Nelson, FF, 156; 7T, Landon Richter, RR, 156; 9, Holdyn Evjen, Herm, 159; 10T, Will Meyer, CIA, 160; 10T, Lance Otremba, P, 160; 10T, Adam Kennedy, FF, 160; 18, Eli Devich, RR, 164; 20T, Rollie Seppala, 166; 27T, Mason Collie, RR, 171; 39, Andrew Slatten, Hib, 175; 40, Brennan Peterson, RR, 176; 45, Ethan Sundvall, Hib, 185; 49, Kyle Beaudette, RR, 188; 50, Dylan Horvath, Hib, 189; 54T, Sam Habardi, Hib, 197; 56T, Dawson Peterson, Hib, 201; 63, Tim Ranta, Hib, 224;
