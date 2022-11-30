VIRGINIA — Heading into Tuesday’s season opener with Greenway, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team expected a tough fight from the Raiders and that’s exactly what they got.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Wolverines used an explosive third to pull away, downing Greenway 4-2 to grab an Iron Range Conference win on opening night at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

