EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team played in front of their home crowd for the first time on Monday and came away with a dominant win, downing Duluth Denfeld 69-30.
The first 11 minutes of the contest was sound basketball from the Wolverines, as they put up 38 points while limiting the Hunters to just nine. Denfeld put up their best effort from there, outscoring Rock Ridge 14-4 the rest of the half.
The defensive intensity the Wolverines started with came to the forefront again in the second half where they kept Denfeld to just seven points in the final 18 minutes. After the game, Rock Ridge head coach Byron Negen said that his team played a solid game and ultimately moved in the right direction as players.
“First half, we started off really good by being aggressive,” Negen said. “Then we kind of got carried away and started to cheat a little bit and take some chances. We have to stick to what we work on. Overall, they did a nice job. There were times we did a lot of good things offensively and defensively.
“Obviously there’s still some things we need to work on. It’s game three. The excitement of being at home for the first time, being in front of our fans, we had a lot of energy for that.”
Morgan Marks got the scoring started for the Wolverines with a layup off the opening tip. Anna Westby then followed that up with a pair of free throws to put Rock Ridge up 4-0 less than 30 seconds in.
Denfeld’s Kyra Robinson got the Hunters on the board with a turn-around jumper before Selah Reinertsen knotted things up after sinking a pair of free throws. Four straight points by Westby, followed by a bucket by Maija Lamppa, Lexi Lamppa and then another by Maija put Rock Ridge up 16-7, forcing a Hunters timeout.
The Lamppa attack continued out of the break with Emma Lamppa knocking down a three before sister Maija went 1-2 at the free throw line. A drive from Westby followed by another bucket from Maija Lamppa made it a 17-point game with Ellie Davis breaking the Wolverine run with a basket in the paint.
That was the last time the Hunters would score for some time. Rock Ridge kept the pedal on the gas offensively and the pressure up defensively. Alex Flannigan scored in the paint before Lexi and Maija Lamppa hit back-to-back threes. Maija Lamppa hit a layup before Allie Bittmann got in on the action with a bucket in the paint.
Rock Ridge capped off another well-executed run with a Lexi Lamppa layup to make it 38-9.
With the trio of Lamppa sisters coming up big in the first half for the Wolverines, Negen said it’s easy to point to them as an example of what can happen when a team is on the same page.
“We’re trying to blend everyone together right now. They do a nice job playing with each other because they’re with each other all the time. They know where each other’s going to be. As time goes on, hopefully we get everybody on the same page and feed off of what they’re doing.”
While the Hunters managed to stop the bleeding to close out the first half thanks to a strong run from Reinertsen, the second half was not friendly to the visiting team.
Marks opened the half with a three before Westby put in nine of the next 10 points for the Wolverines to put her team up by 32, 55-23. During the run, Westby had back-to-back rebounds for a putback, a steal converted into a layup and then a three to effectively shut the door on the entire game.
Rock Ridge extended their lead a bit more as the second half wore on, coming away with the 69-30 win. Maija Lamppa and Westby led the Wolverines with 17 points each. Emma Lamppa finished with eight while Lexi Lamppa had seven. Reinertsen paced Denfeld with a game-high 20.
Coming off of a 10-point loss to Esko on Thursday, Negen said that his team used the loss to get better in the days after.
“We watched some film before tonight’s game and we just gave them some things to look at and work on. Things we should’ve done that we didn’t do. Tonight, we did those things we were supposed to be doing. Offensively, there were things to take care of; what shots to take and when to get rid of the ball. Tonight, it was better. That’s a step forward for us.”
Looking ahead, Negen believes his players will continue to take those important steps towards improving.
“Everybody makes mistakes, but as we go on, we’re getting better. I still feel like we’re getting better and that’s a big thing for me. Hopefully if we keep doing that, we become a team that can compete with anybody.”
Rock Ridge (2-1) will host Deer River on Tuesday before traveling to North Branch on Friday.
