EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team played in front of their home crowd for the first time on Monday and came away with a dominant win, downing Duluth Denfeld 69-30.

The first 11 minutes of the contest was sound basketball from the Wolverines, as they put up 38 points while limiting the Hunters to just nine. Denfeld put up their best effort from there, outscoring Rock Ridge 14-4 the rest of the half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments