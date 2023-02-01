EVELETH—The Grand Rapids boys’ basketball team kept things close with Rock Ridge through one half, but when the Wolverines needed to get to work defensively, they buckled down and pulled away, taking down the Thunderhawks 70-51 Tuesday night.

With Rock Ridge leading 37-36 early in the second half, the Wolverines used a strong defensive effort to keep Grand Rapids from finding the hoop. In return, Rock Ridge converted on their own offensive end, outscoring the Thunderhawks 33-15 the rest of the way. After the game, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune gave credit to his team’s toughness for taking care of business down the stretch.

