EVELETH—The Grand Rapids boys’ basketball team kept things close with Rock Ridge through one half, but when the Wolverines needed to get to work defensively, they buckled down and pulled away, taking down the Thunderhawks 70-51 Tuesday night.
With Rock Ridge leading 37-36 early in the second half, the Wolverines used a strong defensive effort to keep Grand Rapids from finding the hoop. In return, Rock Ridge converted on their own offensive end, outscoring the Thunderhawks 33-15 the rest of the way. After the game, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune gave credit to his team’s toughness for taking care of business down the stretch.
“These guys are resilient,” Aune said. “They just keep playing hard. They play for each other. You could see it at the end of the game. They love each other and they always stick together. Good teams are going to make runs on us and our guys know that. They know that we can regroup and come back at them and keep pushing and that’s what we did.”
Grand Rapids got on the board first with Ethan Florek scoring in the paint to give his team the early lead. That lead didn’t last long as the Wolverines scored eight quickly with Grant Hansen driving to the hoop before Carter Mavec and Casey Aune knocked down back-to-back threes.
Five straight points for the Thunderhawks’ Morgan MacLeod-Carlson got the deficit down to one, but a short bucket from Aune and a transition three from Zane Lokken kept the pace for the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge kept a seven-point lead but Grand Rapids quickly regrouped, getting back-to-back threes from Wylee Dauenbaugh to close the gap to one. After Jalen Miskowitz scored in the lane for the Wolverines, Caleb Rychart knocked down a three to tie things at 20.
The three-point sharpshooting of Lokken allowed Rock Ridge to go back in front, 29-24, as the teams traded buckets to end the half. Miskowitz closed out the Wolverine scoring with a pair of free throws before Dauenbaugh knocked down his third three of the half to equal Lokken, 35-29.
Lokken led Rock Ridge with nine at the break while Dauenbaugh had 11 for Grand Rapids.
Noah Mitchell started the second half on the right foot for the Wolverines with a layup for two, but the Thunderhawks made their biggest run of the game to get it back to within one. A three from Rychart, a jumper from MacLeod-Carlson and a layup from Danny Markovich put things at 37-36.
Rock Ridge didn’t panic, however, as they moved from the zone defense they had used in the first half to a man defense in order to put some pressure on the visitors. The defensive effort paid off with the Wolverines winning the turnover battle and converting on the other end for 11 straight points.
A free throw from Mitchell, a steal and a three-point play from Lokken followed by two more free throws from Mavec put them up seven, 43-36. Mitchell found himself open in the lane and put one more in before Hansen knocked down a three following a Thunderhawks timeout, 48-36.
“I thought we had great defensive intensity, especially in the second half,” Aune said. “We needed that run and we were just getting after it. That’s what it takes to beat good teams. Our guys gave us a shot and we took it and responded at the right time.”-
Grand Rapids couldn’t get closer than eight for the rest of the game as more work from Hansen and another three from Lokken forced another timeout from the Thunderhawks, 56-40. Mitchell responded out of the break again with another score in the paint before Aune and AJ Roen knocked down consecutive threes to shut the door for good.
Rock Ridge cruised in the closing minutes to come away with the 70-51 win. Lokken led the Wolverines with 16 points off the bench. Mavec had 13 and Hansen 12. Dauenbaugh paced Grand Rapids with 15. MacLeod-Carlson chipped in 13.
Taking down the Class 3A foe, Aune said he was also impressed with his team’s physicality all night long, battling with a sizable Thunderhawks squad.
“That’s a great 3A type of game. They’re going to be physical and it’s going to be like that in the playoffs as well. I thought we picked up on that and took care of things on that end. They are big and they are strong and those are the kinds of games you hope to see with about a month to go in the regular season.”
With eight games to go in the regular season, Aune says his squad full of roleplayers is coming together to play some solid ball.
“They play for each other and they work hard every day at practice to get better. Every one of these guys comes in and does their job. You can see it all the way until the end of the game. AJ hit a huge three for us that helped finish the game. He didn’t play many minutes until then but he was ready when we called upon him. That’s what I like seeing. I’m proud of all these guys for that. They’re a lot of fun to coach.”
Rock Ridge (14-4) will host Chisholm on Tuesday.
GR 29 22—51
RR 35 35—70
Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 2, Caleb Rychart 6, Ethan Florek 8, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 13, Christopher Roy 3, Danny Markovich 4, Wylee Dauenbaugh 15; Three pointers: Rychart 2, MacLeod-Carlson 1, Roy 1, Dauenbaugh 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: MacLeod-Carlson.
Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 13, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krmpotich 3, Zane Lokken 16, Noah Mitchell 8, Grant Hansen 12, Jalen Miskowitz 7, AJ Roen 3; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Aune 2, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 4, Hansen 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Aune.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103,
International Falls 48
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team tied their longest winning streak of the season on Tuesday at three games, downing International Falls 103-48.
Asher Zubich led all scorers in the win with 27 points including four threes for the Rangers. Josh Holmes added 18, Mason Clines 16 and Nik Jesch 13.
The Broncos were led by Hendrix Torgerson and Landin Brudris, both finishing with 17 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-7) hosts Fond du Lac Ojibwe next Tuesday.
MIB 53 50—103
IF 27 21—48
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 4, Asher Zubich 27, Mason Clines 16, Rylen Niska 2, Josh Holmes 18, Nik Jesch 13, Chris King 7, Carlos Hernandez 4, MiCaden Clines 8, Alex Schneider 4; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Holmes 2, Jesch 1, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Kalan Kittleson 3, Niklas Anderson 2, Hendrix Torgerson 17, Bennett Smith 2, Landin Budris 17, Michael Roche 7; Three pointers: Budris 2; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 123,
Northeast Range 28
COOK—The North Woods boys’ basketball team had little issue offensively and defensively Tuesday night, laying the hurt on Northeast Range 123-28.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
North Woods (9-8) travels to Greenway on Friday. Northeast Range (0-9) hosts Ely that same night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.