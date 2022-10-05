Wolverines swim to Iron Range Conference title

The Rock Ridge girls' swimming and diving team came home with some hardware Tuesday night after winning the Iron Range Conference Championship meet in International Falls.

 Submitted

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming and diving team made the trek to International Falls on Tuesday and came home with some serious hardware, winning the 2022 Iron Range Conference Championships with 551 points.

Mesabi East finished second with 524 points. The Broncos were third (345), Two Harbors/Silver Bay fourth (324), Northeast Range/Ely fifth (263) and Chisholm sixth (184).

