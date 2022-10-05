Wolverines swim to Iron Range Conference title

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge girls’ swimming and diving team made the trek to International Falls on Tuesday and came home with some serious hardware, winning the 2022 Iron Range Conference Championships with 551 points.
Mesabi East finished second with 524 points. The Broncos were third (345), Two Harbors/Silver Bay fourth (324), Northeast Range/Ely fifth (263) and Chisholm sixth (184).
The Wolverines took home just two wins out of 12 events, but had strong finishes across the meet that allowed them to bolster their point total. Both wins came from Samantha Bartovich, who helped lead a Rock Ridge sweep in the distance events.
In the 200 freestyle, Bartovich came away with the win with a time of 2:11.58. Teammates Dani Logan and Elise Hoard finished second and third with times of 2:12.98 and 2:16.46, respectively.
Later in the 500 freestyle, Bartovich picked up her second win with a time of 5:58.35. Logan and Hoard again completed the podium sweep for Rock Ridge, stopping their times at 6:09.46 and 6:10.74.
Rock Ridge also claimed a number of other runner-up finishes. Mia Stark was runner-up in the 200 individual medley, stopping the clock at 2:38.39. Hailey Pechonick stopped her time at 1:08.48 in the 100 butterfly. Maggie Gripp was second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:10.73 and Anna Heinonen was second in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:20.70.
The Wolverines also took home runner-up finishes in all three relays. Gripp, Heinonen, Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich were second in the 200 medley relay (2:06.01); Logan, Ellie Bjorge, Allison Anderson and Amelia Kober were second in the 200 free relay (1:53.26); and Stark, Bartovich, Bjorge and Logan were runners-up in the 400 free relay (4:08.66).
Despite falling short in the team standings, the Mesabi East Giants took home the most event wins by far, winning eight events including five individual events and all three relays.
Adriana Sheets took home two of those individual wins, touching first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Sheets won the 50 with a time of 26.13 and the 100 with a time of 57.85.
Other wins from the Giants include Mae Layman in the 200 individual medley (2:34.88), Kyra Skelton in the 100 butterfly (1:07.96) and Summer Cullen-Line in the 100 backstroke (1:09.41).
In the relays, Mesabi East came away with all three wins with Cullen-Line, Layman, Kyra Skelton and Sheets winning the 200 medley relay (2:04.80), Kiera Saumer, Cullen-Line, Kerbie Olmstead and Aubree Skelton taking the 200 free relay (1:52.64) and Aubree Skelton, Kyra Skelton, Layman and Sheets winning the 400 free relay (4:00.53).
Chisholm was led by a pair of runner-up finishes, both coming from Tresa Baumgard in the sprints. Baumgard took second to Sheets in both the 50 freestyle (26.57) and the 100 freestyle (58.29).
The Nighthawks were led by a fourth place finish from the 200 medley relay team with Kelly Thompson, Via DeBeltz, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland putting down a time of 2:14.70.
Northeast Range/Ely also had two other top five finishes with Larson in the 100 butterfly (1:14.25) andThompson in the 100 backstroke (1:15.97).
2022 Iron Range Conference Championships
Team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 551; 2, Mesabi East, 524; 3, International Falls, 345; 4, Two Harbors/Silver Bay, 324; 5, Northeast Range/Ely, 263; 6, Chisholm, 184.
1 meter diving: 1, Casey Underdale, TH, 173.25; 2, Gaby Saice, ME, 170.40; 3, Kieren Ford, IF, 163.10; 4, Jaez Johnson, ME, 160.20; 5, Isabella Smith, RR, 150.20.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Mae Layman, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:04.80; 2, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:06.01; 3, International Falls A, 2:11.92; 4, Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Via DeBeltz, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:14.70; 5, Rock Ridge B (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks), 2:14.77.
200 freestyle: 1, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:11.58; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 2:12.98; 3, Elise Hoard, RR, 2:16.46; 4, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:20.74; 5, Kiera Saumer, ME, 2:20.83.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:34.88; 2, Mia Stark, RR, 2:38.39; 3, Pechonick, RR, 2:38.42; 4, Gripp, RR, 2:41.65; 5, Ashley Fossell, ME, 2:42.28.
50 freestyle: 1, Adriana Sheets, ME, 26.13; 2, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 26.57; 3, Bilben, IF, 26.98; 4, Livia Dugas, TH, 27.60; 5, Aubree Skelton, ME, 27.68.
100 butterfly: 1, K. Skelton, ME, 1:07.96; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:08.48; 3, Layman, 1:09.88; 4, Bilben, IF, 1:11.40; 5, Larson, NRE, 1:14.25.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.85; 2, Baumgard, Chis, 58.29; 3, Stark, RR, 1:00.53; 4, Dugas, TH, 1:00.63; 5, A. Skelton, ME, 1:01.16.
500 freestyle: 1, Bartovich, RR, 5:58.35; 2, Logan, RR, 6:09.46; 3, Hoard, 6:10.74; 4, Butzke, ME, 6:21.12; 5, Lily Larson, ME, 6:35.41.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Saumer, Cullen-Line, Kerbie Olmstead, A. Skelton), 1:52.64; 2, Rock Ridge B (Logan, Bjorge, Allison Anderson, Amelia Kober), 1:53.26; 3, Rock Ridge A (Heinonen, Hoard, Stark, Bartovich), 1:53.96; 4, International Falls A, 1:55.77; 5, Two Harbors/Silver Bay A, 1:55.85.
100 backstroke: 1, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.41; 2, Gripp, RR, 1:10.73; 3, Anderson, RR, 1:15.52; 4, Koskela, RR, 1:15.55; 5, Thompson, NRE, 1:15.97.
100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:19.72; 2, Heinonen, RR, 1:20.70; 3, Kalstad, IF, 1:23.22; 4, Ava Oswald-Swenson, TH, 1:24.97; 5, Aria Oswald-Swenson, 1:25.87.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (A. Skelton, Sheets, Layman, K. Skelton), 4:00.53; 2, Rock Ridge A (Stark, Bartovich, Bjorge, Logan), 4:08.66; 3, Rock Ridge B (Pechonick, Vukmanich, Parks, Hoard), 4:14.64; 4, Two Harbors/Silver Bay A, 4:20.11; 5, International Falls A, 4:24.22.
