VIRGINIA—Seeing Grand Rapids less than a week ago, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team mixed things up on Monday, shifting the lineup around to keep its players sharp.
The mixing and matching of players across the top 10 paid off for the Wolverines as they blanked the Thunderhawks 7-0 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
While a 7-0 result is always great, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb says moving players around the lineup is a good way to keep his team playing at a high level.
“The most important thing to us is getting better every day,” Friedlieb said. “No matter what the lineup we put out, we expect our guys to come out and play at their highest level possible. That was the idea behind what we did today. We wanted to mix it up a little bit, knowing Rapids might do the same because we just saw them. In the interest of getting better, it felt like the best thing to do.”
In singles, the Wolverines made quick work of the Thunderhawks at all four spots. Starting at fourth singles, Aidan Rabideaux cruised 6-0, 6-2 in his match against Grady Giffen. At the No. 3 spot, Peyton Marks was on and off the court in the shortest time with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cooper Lonson.
At second singles, Will Peterson dispatched his Grand Rapids foe Ben Schroeder 6-0, 6-1 while Kasey Lamppa completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Dylan Henrichsen.
After the match, Friedlieb said he was particularly pleased with his four singles players this time around.
“I was really impressed with our singles play top to bottom. I thought that 1-4 made really great shot selections. They were patient today and I was very impressed with them. Our doubles came out and played well too but those singles guys really caught my eye today.”
In doubles, Ryan Manninen and AJ Roen teamed up at the No. 3 spot and took care of business, downing Anders Morque and Nate Langlois 6-1, 6-1. At the No. 2 spot, Peyton Bialke made short work of their Thunderhawk foes, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Matt Olson and Elliot Spann.
Finally at the No. 1 spot, senior captains Jared Delich and Jake Bradach cruised in their 6-2, 6-2 win over Grand Rapids’ Luc Dulon and Ryan Kerr. With two of his captains on court together Monday, Friedlieb said seeing the pair play together made for an enjoyable match all around.
“To have those guys try doubles is always a good thing. I don’t know what they’re thinking down the line, maybe they play doubles together after high school, who knows. But I think it was more for them to get together and have a little fun today and they definitely did do that. They had a nice match that was more fun than anything for them.”
With two weeks left of the regular season, Friedlieb says the goal is to stay sharp and hopefully start hitting outside if the weather cooperates.
“It’s the little things now. It’s getting back to the basics and fundamentals and playing our best tennis, preferably outside. The weather has really hindered us and we want to get out and play as soon as we can and as much as we can with sections coming up. So if we can improve on the little things every day and tie up those loose ends, that’ll get us ready for section play.”
Rock Ridge keeps rolling this week when they host Duluth East on Wednesday and Duluth Marshall on Friday.
Rock Ridge 7, Grand Rapids 0
Singles: No. 1 Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Dylan Henrichsen 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Will Peterson, RR, def. Ben Schroeder 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Peyton Marks, RR, def. Cooper Lonson 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Aidan Rabideaux, RR, def. Grady Giffen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, RR, def. Luc Dulong/Ryan Kerr 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Peyton Bialke/Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Matt Olson/Elliot Spann 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Ryan Manninen/AJ Roen, RR, def. Anders Morque/Nate Langlois 6-1, 6-1.
