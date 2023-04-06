VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team saw their schedule shaken up a bit this week due to poor weather in the area, but Thursday’s contest with Cloquet went off without a hitch.
After splitting with Duluth East and Thief River Falls this past weekend, the Wolverines returned to the court ready to take care of business and cruised past the Lumberjacks 7-0 in quick fashion.
The four Wolverine singles players dropped just one game amongst themselves and were led by senior Jared Delich at the No. 1 spot. Delich defeated Ethan Lavan 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 Jake Bradach defeated Marco Zegan 6-0, 6-0; Will Peterson downed Joey Bender 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Ryan Manninen was on and off the court quickly with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wesley Olson at the fourth spot.
In doubles, Tyler Callister and Dawson Ruedebusch were first on and first off for Rock Ridge, winning at the No. 2 spot over Noah Bender and Tommy Radosevich 6-0, 6-0. At third doubles, AJ Roen and Grant Gerlach dropped just a game in each set as they cruised past Sam Painter and Kai Yurek 6-1, 6-1.
Finally at the top doubles spot, Kasey Lamppa and Peyton Bialke teamed up and dispatched Ethan Doty and Max Sundquist winning in a 6-2, 6-2 fashion to complete the 7-0 sweep.
Missing out on Tuesday’s match, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb said the team put in a solid day of practice to make up for it and didn’t miss a beat early in the season.
“WE ended up having an inter-squad scrimmage on Tuesday and the boys ended up playing very hard that day,” Friedlieb said. “I was very impressed with the way they came out against each other which just led into this match. They were hitting really well today.”
With school canceled Wednesday, the extra day of practice ended up keeping the Wolverines on track with Friedlieb saying there’s no concern early on with regards to court time.
“Right now we’re very fortunate to have not missed a day of practice. We’re getting on the courts and hitting a ton of balls every day. There aren’t many worries. The guys are conditioned pretty well thus far. We do a lot of running and we’ve hit a lot of tennis balls in the first two weeks here.”
Making short work of each Lumberjack they faced, Friedlieb says his team was firing on all cylinders but it’s still important to make sure they take each point seriously.
“We’re looking for our guys to improve every time and to work on the little things. We want to put away the shots that we can and make sure those true winners are there for them. At the same time, we always want to respect our opponents. We know that Cloquet hasn’t had the time on the court that we have so they’re only going to improve throughout the season and we always have to be aware of that too.”
While weather isn’t an issue for the Wolverines with the indoor courts at their disposal, there is still some eagerness to get outside and play under a warm sun.
“I think we’re hoping to get out as soon as we can if everything goes according to plan. The weather in Minnesota, they say if you don’t like then just wait five minutes but it feels like we’ve been waiting two months now. Hopefully in due time we can get outside.”
Rock Ridge tennis is back in action next Thursday when they host Hibibng.
