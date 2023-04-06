VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team saw their schedule shaken up a bit this week due to poor weather in the area, but Thursday’s contest with Cloquet went off without a hitch.

After splitting with Duluth East and Thief River Falls this past weekend, the Wolverines returned to the court ready to take care of business and cruised past the Lumberjacks 7-0 in quick fashion.

