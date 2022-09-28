Wolverines sweep Greyhounds in important 7AA matchup

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team is playing their best tennis at the right time.
Coming into Tuesday’s 7AA matchup with Duluth East, the Wolverines had just one loss to their name. Hoping to secure themselves as one of the top seeds heading into next week’s section tournament, Rock Ridge wanted to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that they were still ready to compete at a high level.
The Wolverines did just that, sweeping the Greyhounds 7-0 at the George A. Erickson Indoor Courts in Virginia. After the match, Wolverines co-head coaches Kortney Rosati and Jessica Kralich said they were pleased with how ready the team was to compete and get the job done.
“Duluth East brought their A-game today,” Rosati said. “All of us coaches were talking about how impressed we were with them. We played them well earlier in the year but you could tell they came ready to fight this time. They put that pressure on our girls and I think we came ready to handle that pressure and come out on top.”
“It was a section match so that made it even more important,” Kralich said. “Those are the matches you have to be prepared to play your best tennis. I thought the girls really showed up today when they needed to and took care of business.”
The Wolverines were on fire in singles, winning all four matches in straight sets. At the top spot, senior Lydia Delich breezed through her match with the Greyhounds’ Isla Pepelnjak, not dropping a game on her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Rock solid for the Wolverines at the top spot all season long, Rosati and Kralich had praise for their senior captain.
“She’s very good at taking her own game and analyzing it and figuring out what she needs to change,” Rosati said. “If we go to talk to her, she already knows what she needs to do and even if we don’t talk to her, she can figure a lot of it out on her own. She coaches herself and that’s something you want to see in a leader.”
She’s a good kid,” Kralich added. “She’s a leader on and off the court. We can give her a pep talk but oftentimes she’s the one giving the other girls a pep talk. She’s a very coachable kid so whether the match is close or not, she’s always willing to learn.”
On court at the same time as Delich, second singles player Katelyn Torrel dropped just two games on her way to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ella Johnson.
At third singles, Alli Fink was almost perfect in a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Ava Revioir and finally, eighth grader Mayme Scott battled through two tough sets, but got the edge in both to down Cici Stender 6-4, 7-5.
The Wolverines saw some stiffer competition in the doubles side of things, with two of the three matches going the distance. The one match that didn’t go to three featured the No.1 doubles pairing of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth. Their match was still tight, however, with Beaudette and Lindseth coming away with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Erin Holliday and Taran Dimberio.
At No. 2 doubles, Rock Ridge’s Mylee Young and Paige Maki split the first two sets with Lillian Kimber and Norah Powell, 6-2, 4-6. The third set was all Young and Maki, however, as they sprinted to the win 6-0.
Finally at third singles, Ayla Troutwine and Sydney Spelts split their first two sets as well, going 6-3, 3-6 with Ella McCarthy and Sylvie Markham. As the team match was already decided, the two duos played a first-to-10 tiebreaker to decide the match. Ten points wasn’t enough, but Troutwine and Spelts eventually got the job done, winning the tiebreaker and the point 11-9.
With just two more matches before playoffs begin next week, Rosati and Kralich said their team is beginning to realize the value in every match they play, as well as how they can consistently find ways to play at a high level.
“Every match is important,” Kralich said. “It really helps us going into the playoffs to have that mindset now where we take things one match at a time. We want to be able to go into the playoffs fresh but also go in with that confidence we’ve been having all season.”
“We talk to the girls about being ready for anything,” Rosati added. “It doesn’t matter what team we’re playing or who you see in the lineup. You need to be ready to play your best. If we’re not mentally prepared, we can go out and have a bad match. But if we have our heads in the right mental space and are determined to do well, we can keep playing at that high level.”
Rocking a similar lineup on Tuesday as they had in their match last week with Hibbing, the coaches believe their lineup is mostly set with playoffs approaching. The process to get to this point, however, wasn’t easy.
“It’s hard to pick a solid top 10 because we really feel like we have a top 20 we could have picked from,” Kralich said. “That’s exciting for us in the coming years but it’s hard right now because every girl wants that spot and we wish we had a spot for all of them.”
“It’s taken until this week to really feel confident in this being our top 10. All season we’ve been trying different things out and any time we’ve put someone somewhere new, they’ve proven to us they can handle that. The decision making has been tough but the girls playing singles as well as the doubles teams have come together so nicely and jive together well.”
Rock Ridge plays host to Grand Rapids/Greenway today in another 7AA match. They close out the regular season on Friday playing host to Duluth Marshall. Seeds for the upcoming Section 7AA Tournament are expected to come out Sunday night.
Rock Ridge 7, Duluth East 0
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, RR, def. Isla Pepelnjak, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, RR, def. Ella Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Alli Fink, RR, def. Ava Revioir, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Mayme Scott, RR, def. Cici Stender, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, RR, def. Erin Holliday/Taran Dimberio, 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 Mylee Young/Paige Maki, RR, def. Lillian Kimber/Norah Powell, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; No. 3 Ayla Troutwine/Sydney Spelts, RR, def. Ella McCarthy/Sylvie Markham, 6-3, 3-6, [11-9].
