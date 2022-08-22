Wolverines sweep at Hibbing quad to move to 6-0

Rock Ridge's Kaitlyn Torrel drives home a volley during her singles match Monday afternoon in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — It’s been a rough three days for the Hibbing and Rock Ridge High School girls tennis teams.

On Saturday, both the Bluejackets and Wolverines played three matches, then just 48 hours later, both teams were back at again.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments