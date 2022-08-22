Wolverines sweep at Hibbing quad to move to 6-0

HIBBING — It’s been a rough three days for the Hibbing and Rock Ridge High School girls tennis teams.
On Saturday, both the Bluejackets and Wolverines played three matches, then just 48 hours later, both teams were back at again.
Hibbing and Rock Ridge both played three matches at the Hibbing Quad, with the Wolverines beating the Bluejackets 4-3, Forest Lake and Pequot Lakes at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing did beat Pequot Lakes 4-3, but lost to Forest Lake 5-2.
According to Rock Ridge coaches Kourtney Rosati and Jessica Kralich it’s been a rough three days.
“It was a hot day and a lot of tennis,” Rosati said. “We brought a lot of girls, so a few of them could take a rest. Hopefully, we didn’t beat them up too much.”
This isn’t the only other quad meet this week.
“They will see a lot of quads this week, so this was good for them to get used to it,” Kralich said.
But is it too much, too early?
“It’s good from the coaching aspect of it,” Rosati said. “We can try anything and everything with these girls.”
Kralich said, “It’s a lot and it exhausts them. We hit it hard right away, then we lessen the load as school starts. We get the tough matches right away, and go from there.”
Of course, winning all three matches makes the day a little easier to take.
“It makes the girls feel a lot better,” Rosati said. “If they start to slip up and let go of playing because they’re so exhausted, it will sit over their heads longer to get over it, if they weren’t able to come out of it with wins.”
Kralich said the team persevered through the weather.
“They kept going,” Kralich said.
Against Hibbing, Lydia Delich beat Mercedes Furin 6-3, 6-3, and Alli Fink beat Bella Vincent 6-0, 6-2 in singles.
In doubles, Paige Maki and Ayla Troutwine beat Bella Jaynes and Heidi Rasch 6-1, 6-1, and Sydney Spelts and Theresa Anderson beat Erin McCormack and Ava Bougalis 6-0, 6-2.
The Bluejackets’ singles win came from Claire Rewertz over Julia Lindseth 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, and Aune Boben beat Mayme Scott 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri beat downed Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette 6-2, 6-0.
“It was a long day,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “After about 10 hours, we were still hitting the ball, and hitting it crisp. I saw improvement. That’s a good sign. If you’re getting tired and still getting better.
“I was impressed with the effort.
The Bluejackets do have three more matches today in Cambridge, so again, is it too much, too soon?
“It might be a bit much, but I try to mix it a little bit between singles and doubles,” Conda said. “I try to give them somewhat of a break. I guess we’ll know if it’s too much if I get one more injury.
“That’s when I’ll say never again.”
Even so, Conda liked the way his team played, even with two defeats.
“It was more positive than negative,” Conda said. “Three-quarters of them improved their games throughout the day. It’s up to me to manage the one-quarter that didn’t.”
Winning against the Rangers were the doubles teams of Vincent and Furin, and Valeri and Heidi Rasch.
Against the Patriots, Furin won the deciding match with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. Rewertz won her singles match 6-3, 6-3.
Sullivan and Valeri won at first doubles 6-2, 6-2, and Rasch and Jaynes won 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in a super tiebreaker.
Hibbing is back in action today at a triangular in Cambridge-Isanti. Rock Ridge returns to the court on Wednesday at the Litchfield quad.
Rock Ridge 7,
Pequot Lakes 0
Rock Ridge got things started on Monday with a 7-0 sweep of Pequot Lakes.
Lydia Delich had little issue at the No. 1 singles spot for Rock Ridge, downing the Patriots’ Quinn Trottier 6-1, 6-0. Katelyn Torrel cruised at the No. 2 spot as well with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Allyson Yahn.
At third singles, Alli Fink downed Payton Mudgett in two close sets, 6-4,7-5. Mayme Scott completed the singles sweep with a three set win over Ellie Ouradnik, 6-3, 2-6, [10-5].
In doubles, Anna Beaudette and Paige Maki ran into some trouble at the top spot, facing off with Pequot Lakes’ Kelbee Lampi and Aubrey Sizcek. The pair fell in the first set 6-1, but responded in the second set, taking it by the same score. In the super tiebreaker for the match, the two teams were locked in through 24 points, but Beaudette and Maki came away with the win 14-12 to get the point.
At second doubles, Julia Lindseth and Ayla Troutwine faced little resistance in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Kessa Eggert and Eva Mumm. At third doubles, Theresa Anderson and Mylee Young cruised in a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Patriots’ Carlie Eggert and Nikki Crocker.
Rock Ridge 4,
Forest Lake 3
The Wolverines faced some tough waters in singles in their second match of the day with Forest Lake, but their doubles came through to carry them to victory and help earn a 4-3 win.
At first doubles, Beaudette and Lindseth teamed up for Rock Ridge and cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Emily Ryan and Allie Siebenaler. Maki and Troutwine faced off with Forest Lake’s maja Henslin and Rachel Boston, winning 6-1, 6-1.
Sydney Spelts and Young helped complete the doubles sweep, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Marta Williams and Volly Johnson.
In singles, the Rangers found much more success and delivered three losses to the Wolverines in four points. Delich fell in the top spot for Rock Ridge, losing to Malia McKinnon 6-4, 6-1.
Torrel also came away with a loss in her second match of the day with Lucy Saar picking up the 6-4, 6-2 win. Rock Ridge’s final singles loss came at the fourth spot with Ellie Zavin defeating Ava Seppala 6-2, 6-0.
The Wolverines lone win in singles in their second match came from Scott, who took down Forest Lake’s Sydney Wiener in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. The win was enough to secure four points for Rock Ridge, giving them the match decision.
