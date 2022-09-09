Wolverines struggle against strong Agates ground game, 36-18

BEN ROMSAAS
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team started their Week 2 football game with Two Harbors off with a bang and even found themselves up 12-0 early in the second quarter.
That lead wouldn’t hold, however, as a dominant second half performance by the Agates’ ground game and defense turned the tides in their favor to the tune of a 36-18 win over the Wolverines.
Getting the best of Two Harbors on the first play of the game, Wolverines senior running back Ryan Manninen took the handoff at his own 40 and broke free on the left side for a 60-yard touchdown run that put Rock Ridge on top with only 18 seconds coming off the clock.
Trailing 6-0, the Agates began putting together the run game they’ve become so well known for. Starting at midfield, two quick runs from Two Harbors’ Kyler Pitkanen brought the Agates to the Rock Ridge 37. Deacon Bark ran for four more on the ensuing first down.
The Rock Ridge defense stuffed Two Harbors on second down but gave up five more yards to Pitkanen on the ensuing play to give them a fourth and one near the Rock Ridge 28 not even four minutes into the game.
Switching things up, Agates QB Jacob Carpenter dropped back to pass but was sacked by Rock Ridge’s Isaac Flatley to turn the ball over on downs.
A five-yard penalty on first down followed by a loss of four yards on second down killed the Wolverines ensuing drive as they were forced to punt it away with the Agates taking over on their own 17.
Not long into the drive, the Agates again found themselves in a fourth-and-one scenario, this time from their own 37. Carpenter handed it off to Pitkanen, but the star back was stuffed for no gain, turning the ball over again and giving the Wolverines their second fourth down stop of the game in two drives.
The Wolverines capitalized on the ensuing drive, a third of the field away from the Agates end zone. Ryan Herberg and Ian Mikulich each took handoffs to push the line of scrimmage forward and eventually gave the Wolverines a first and 10 at the Agates 23.
As the first quarter ended and the second began, the Wolverines got pretty much nowhere in their first three plays from scrimmage on the fresh set of downs, ending up with a fourth and eight. Rock Ridge went for it on fourth down where quarterback Griffin Dosan connected with Jaden Lang through the air for the 21-yard score to make it a 12-0 game early in the second quarter.
A favorable kickoff return allowed the Agates to start their next drive on their own 40 where Pitkanen, Bark and Zach Libal began tearing up the turf for large chunks of yardage. Pushing their way to the Rock Ridge 17, the Agates got a first down from Isaiah Hietala, who took the pitch for seven yards to give Two Harbors first and goal at the 10.
Pitkanen wouldn’t be denied this close to the end zone again as he ran in the first Agates score on third down from the four-yard line. Alex Cernada nailed the extra point and it was a 12-7 game with 4:30 to go in the half.
Rock Ridge couldn’t do much on the ensuing drive and went three-and-out before punting it away. The Agates started their next drive again on the 40, but the Wolverines defense came up with another solid fourth down stop to end the half with Noah Mitchell recording the tackle for loss on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs.
Holding the slight advantage going into halftime, Rock Ridge’s solid defense couldn’t recreate that magic in the second half as the Agates turned on the gas to flip things in their favor
The ball on their own 40 to start the third quarter, Pitkanen, Libal and Bark used the generous gaps their offensive line created for them for easy yardage once more. Five plays into the drive and the Agates found themselves on the Wolverine 32. Hietala picked up seven on the next play before Tate Nelson took a pitch from Carpenter for 11 more.
Two plays later and Pitkanen again found the end zone, this time from eight yards out to make it a 14-12 game after a Cernada kick.
Pinned back on their own 21 yard line, the Wolverines opted for the air attack on third and 12 of their next drive, but Dosan’s pass was picked off by Hietala who ran it back to the Wolverine 5.
The Agates took the opportunity that was presented to them as Bark ran in the score on the next play to make it a 20-12 game with 5:40 to go in the third.
The Wolverines found their last touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive. Starting from their own 30, Isaac Flatley grabbed a 13-yard pass from Dosan for a first down. Ian Mikulich ran for five before Dosan found Griffin Krmpotich through the air for nine more to put Rock Ridge in Two Harbors territory at the 43.
The air strike proved effective with Dosan then finding Zane Lokken for a 13-yard catch to put the ball at the Agates 30. Two plays later on third and seven, Dosan again found his target, connecting with Krmpotich for 12 yards and a first down. Two plays later and the Wolverines found the end zone half when Dosan hit Mikulich from 17 yards out. Mikulich broke through two defenders as he barrelled his way into the end zone. The Wolverines couldn’t convert on the two-point play for the tie and Two Harbors led 20-18 with 1:48 to go in the third.
Looking to be in the game with just over a quarter to play, the Wolverines hopes were dashed on the ensuing kickoff when Hietala took the return 80 yards to the house for the score. Just as quickly as Rock Ridge made it a one-score game, the Agates put the deficit up to 10 after Pitkanen ran in the conversion.
After three quarters, Two Harbors led Rock Ridge 28-18.
Rock Ridge came up with another big defensive stop to start the fourth, turning the ball over on downs for the fourth time that night, but it came at a cost. The Agates ground game was chewing up the clock, leaving Rock Ridge with little time to work with.
As rain showers began falling on More Stadium in Eveleth, the Wolverines had no choice but to continue on with their passing game if they had hopes of getting back in the game. Both of their next two drives, however, ended with the Agates picking up interceptions to keep their lead intact.
In between those two drives, the Agates added one final score with another sustained drive ending with Bark running one in from six yards out. The Pitkanen two-pointer made it a 36-18 game as time ran out on the Wolverines and their hopes for a 2-0 start.
After the game, Rock Ridge head coach Matt Anderson said the Wolverines couldn’t make the adjustments they needed at halftime in order to stop the Agates snowballing run game. That, along with their own mistakes, made things an uphill battle.
“In football, you can't let those little mistakes happen but at the same time you have to respond when the moment is there,” Anderson said. “We have to know what to do in some of these situations and be confident in that and we couldn’t get that part of the game down tonight.
“There were some things we needed to button up defensively because Two Harbors’ run game is what carries them and it carries them confidently. We could’ve made a couple more adjustments in there but we are running a new defensive system this year and we had to adjust more than we were able to tonight.”
Forced to throw in the rain, Anderson said his team had done some prep work to hopefully stand a chance against the conditions. When it came to the passing game, the Wolverines did show moments of brightness.
“We did some wet ball drills because we saw rain in the forecast but that can only do so much. In this situation a year ago, we had people saying we can’t throw the ball and tonight there was no ‘I can’t.’ We had the mentality that we were going to get it done and that’s what stood out to me.”
Despite the loss, Anderson says the Wolverines did make a strong showing when it came to effort.
“This group didn’t give up tonight and I think that was very apparent on the field. I admire what they did tonight and not a single kid dropped his head. No one was blaming anybody else. I hope we bounce back and these kids realize their composure during this game was impressive. I hope they come back next week raring to go and we have a better week of practice to get ready.”
Rock Ridge will hit the road for the first time this season next Friday when they travel to Duluth Denfeld.
TH 0 7 21 8 — 36
RR 6 6 6 0 — 18
First Quarter
R: Ryan Manninen 60 run (pass fail)
Second Quarter
R: Jaden Lang 21 pass from Griffin Dosan (run fail)
T: Kyler Pitkanen 4 run (Alex Cernada kick)
Third Quarter
T: Pitkanen 8 run (Cernada kick)
T: Deacon Bark 5 run (kick fail)
R: Ian Mikulich 17 pass from Dosan (run fail)
T: Isaiah Hietala 80 kickoff return (Pitkanen run)
Fourth Quarter
T: Bark 6 run (Pitkanen run)
Crosby-Ironton 30,
Mesabi East 8
At Crosby, the Mesabi East football team got a late rushing touchdown from Tyler Jacobson, but it was too little, too late as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers put five touchdowns on the board first on their way to a 30-8 win over the Giants Friday.
Jacobson’s three yard score was the final touchdown of the game and got the Giants on the board. On the conversion, Carter Steele caught a pass from Henry Depew for two points.
The Rangers struck first and consistently, scoring a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and then adding on two more in the fourth.
Dylan Klancher had the first score for C-I from one yard out in the first. In the second, Brayden Holmvig hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kolbe Severson. The next two scores came from Gabe Ridlon near the goal line, coming in from one and three yards out.
Severson ran in the final Crosby-Ironton touchdown in the fourth from six yards out.
Mesabi East (0-2) will be back in action on Friday when they host International Falls.
CI 6 6 6 12 — 30
ME 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
C: Dylan Klancher 1 run (run fail)
Second Quarter
C: Brayden Holmvig 35 pass from Kolbe Severson (run fail)
Third Quarter
C: Gabe Ridlon 1 run (kick fail)
Fourth Quarter
C: Ridlon 3 run (run fail)
C: Severson 6 run (pass fail)
M: Tyler Jacobson 3 run (Carter Steele pass from Henry Depew)
