Wolverines skate past Spartans in first game on new ice, 6-5

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team had their first home game at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center on Monday night.
The Wolverines made it a great home opener with senior Kylie Baranzelli netting a hat trick to lead them to a 6-5 win over Superior.
“I’m proud of these girls,” head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “They are working hard every day and it's paying off on the ice.”
Rock Ridge picked up a 1-0 lead at the 9:46 mark of the opening period when Jaelyn Parks picked up a rebound in front of the Spartans goal and fired it past Superior’s Karli Williams. Superior didn’t waste any time tying up the game.
Lily Walrath took a pass from Isabella Thompsom and beat Wolverines netminder Daisy Andrews. The score remained tied at 1-1 when the first period came to an end.
Rock Ridge grabbed a 2-1 lead just 22 seconds into the second period when Baranzelli scored her first goal of the game when she grabbed a loose puck and fired it past Williams. Natalie Bergman assisted on the goal.
The Spartans knotted the game up at two on the power play with Autumn Cooper scoring an unassisted goal.
Baranzelli gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead when she picked up the puck in the Rock Ridge zone and went coast to coast and beat Williams.
“We were really moving the puck in that second period,” Fitzgerald said. “The way they were passing really paid off.”
Superior tied the game at three when Keely Morehouse was camped in front of the Rock Ridge goal and tipped one in to not let the Wolverines get away.
Rock Ridge grabbed a 4-3 lead when Baranzelli completed her Hat Trick. Huismann and Katie Johnson assisted on the tally.
Rock Ridge made it a two goal lead when netminder Andrews picked up the puck and passed it to Jennie Krause, who hit Bergman with a perfect pass and the freshman came in all alone to beat Williams.
“That was one of those plays I was talking about,” Fitzgerald said. “The passing was so nice and it paid off.”
Superior closed out the second period scoring when Isabella Thompson beat Andrews with an upper corner shot, 5-4.
The Wolverines closed out their game scoring at the 5:02 mark of the third period when Mylee Skelton beat Williams with a shot in the upper corner.
The Spartans came right back and made it a one goal game when Thompson picked up her own rebound in front of the Rock Ridge goal and fired it home.
Superior pulled their goalie with just over two minutes to play but could not get anything past Andrews and the Wolverines came away with the 6-5 victory.
“We beat a good team tonight,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to just keep it going.
Andrews ended the night with 20 saves.
“She played a great game,” Fitzgerald said. “I am proud of her.”
Rock Ridge will be back in action on Friday, when they host Crookston.
SHS 1 3 1 — 5
RRHS 1 4 1 — 6
First Period — 1, RR, Jaelyn Parks (Hailey Huismann, Sydney Spelts) 9:46; 2, SHS, Lily Walrath (Isabella Thompson) 9:56;
Second Period — 3, RR, Kylie Baranzelli (Natalie Bergman) :22; 4, SHS, Autumn Cooper (Unassisted) 9:17 PP; 5, RR, Baranzelli (Unassisted) 10:52; 6, SHS, Keely Morehouse (Cooper, Gabryel Olson) 12:46; 7, RR, Baranzelli (Huismann, Katie Johnson) 15:30; 8, RR, Bergman (Jennie Krause, Daisy Andrews) 16:24; 9, SHS, Cooper (Indigo Fish) 16:43;
Third Period — 10, RR, Mylee Skelton (Katelyn Torrel) 5:02; 11, SHS, Thompson (Brooke Lindberg, Kenlyn Thimm) 6:43;
Goalie Saves — SSH, Karli Williams 7-4-7 — 18; RR, Daisy Andrews 4-9-7 — 20;
Penalties — SHS, 4-16; RR, 2-4;
