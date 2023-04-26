VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team put runs on the board early and got solid outings from three different pitchers on their way to an 8-3 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Wednesday.
The Wolverines put bat to ball early on the contest, plating three in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
Tate Uhan reached on a walk to start things off. An out later, John Kendall was hit by a pitch, setting up Dylan Hedley to bring both runners home. Hedley took advantage of the runners on base, knocking a single up the right side to score both to make it a 2-0 game.
With Griffin Dosan at the plate, Hedley stole his way to second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch from GNK starter Ethan Ambuehl. Dosan took a third strike but the ball was dropped, forcing the batter to be thrown out at first while giving Hedley enough time to come home from third to make it a 3-0 game after one.
Getting the start on the mound as well, Hedley continued into the second inning and grabbed two more outs before being changed out for Carter Mavec. Wolverines head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game that he was trying to spread out the pitch counts among his players considering they were playing their first of four games in three days.
Mavec walked the first batter he faced in Jackson Mallum, but with two outs already on the board courtesy of Hedley, got out of the inning quickly when he struck out Ambuehl the next at bat.
The Titans got on the board in the top of the third. Thomas Vekich led things off with a monster triple to center before Matt Hannah got on base with a walk. Hannah stole his way to second and the lead runner came home on a sacrifice fly from Joss Parantala, 3-1.
GNK made it 3-2 shortly thereafter with Hayden Clow knocking a single up the right side to score a second runner, putting the visitors down just one after two and a half innings.
Rock Ridge couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the third and then came out with Jaden Lang on the mound in the top of the fourth. Lang gave up a single to Carter Williams to start things off but then put the next three batters down in succession to end the inning with the Wolverines lead still at one.
Rock Ridge slowly grew their lead from here, with Lang starting off the bottom of the fourth with a standup triple to right. Shortly after, a wild pitch allowed him to come home, ending Ambuehl’s time on the mound with Vekich taking over. Vekich got the Titans out of the fourth trailing 4-2.
GNK made another pitching change for the fifth inning with Austin Anderson taking over with his team down two. The Wolverines found early success against him, however, to grow their lead some more.
Hedley started things off with a single to right before Dosan brought him home with an RBI triple to center-left. Sawyer Hallin was walked to put runners on the corners. Hallin then made a break for second and the Titans bit, allowing Dosan to come home from third while Hallin safely made it to second, 6-2.
Rock Ridge tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tate Uhan got a one-out single to shallow right field and with Mavec now at the plate, made it all the way around after stealing second, stealing third and advancing home on a balk, 7-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Parantala was tasked with getting the final out for the Titans, but it still took some work. Kendall reached on a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch before stealing his way to third. Hedley then rocked an RBI triple of his own to score the runner, 8-2.
GNK got one back in the top of the seventh when Vinnie DeNucci hit an RBI single to right to score Hannah, but that’s all they could muster as Rock Ridge earned the 8-3 win.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Lindseth said after the game. “Everyone kind of did their job all the way through the order and in the field. We had a couple really good defensive efforts that could have gone either way. It shows me the kids are working hard and I appreciate that. It’s more for us to build on and work with.”
With GNK and Two Harbors on Wednesday, Proctor today and Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday, Lindseth says making sure he could use multiple pitchers while keeping pitch counts low was key. In terms of results, he was pleased with all three of Hedley, Mavec and Lang on the mound.
“They all threw the ball really well. We’re kind of playing chess with these pitch counts but it’s good to let multiple guys get some time on the mound. Dylan threw really well and I thought he was close on a couple calls that could have gone his way for outs. Carter, when he missed he didn’t miss by much and Jaden also had a nice day and closed things out for us nicely over the last few innings.”
As they get more time on their new field, the Wolverines continue to learn. Lindseth says there’s plenty to get used to at the brand new Frandsen Bank & Trust Field.
“This is something like we’ve never played on before. Not all turf fields are built the same. This is a big park but there’s not a lot of room behind home plate. Sometimes the ball bounces right back to the catcher so you really have to pay attention on a wild pitch if you can go or not.
“We’re still figuring out some of the gaps in the outfield. It’s easy to play deep but you have to realize how deep that can be. We saw a lot of that last year when former Virginia players had to learn how to play at the field in Eveleth. It can be a challenge for sure but the more time we spend out here, the more we’ll settle in. Positioning wise, it shouldn’t take us long to be a well oiled machine.”
Results from Rock Ridge’s second game of the day against Two Harbors were unavailable when this edition went to press. The Wolverines will take on Proctor today in Proctor starting at 4:30 p.m.
