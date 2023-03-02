EVELETH—Despite operating in the cramped quarters of Eveleth-Gilbert’s 20-yard pool all season, that didn’t stop the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team from showing up and showing out at the section meet last week.

Starting today, the Wolverines will get to put the finishing touches on their season at the Class A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments