EVELETH—Despite operating in the cramped quarters of Eveleth-Gilbert’s 20-yard pool all season, that didn’t stop the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team from showing up and showing out at the section meet last week.
Starting today, the Wolverines will get to put the finishing touches on their season at the Class A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
The action gets underway with diver Gabe Aagenes competing in the 1 meter dive prelims.
On Friday, the rest of the Wolverines, including Aagenes will take to the pool for the swimming prelims with finals set for Saturday.
Competing individually for Rock Ridge will be Gunnar George (seeded third in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly), Bodi George (23rd in both the 100 individual medley and the 100 backstroke), Nate Spiering (18th in the 100 freestyle and 20th in the 50 freestyle), Aagenes (diving and seeded 20th in the 100 breaststroke) and AJ Hultman (24th in the 200 freestyle).
Rock Ridge will also compete in all three relays with Bodi and Gunnar George, Aagenes and Spiering seeded eighth in the 200 medley relay; Bodi and Gunnar George, Spiering and John Kendall seeded 17th in the 400 freestyle relay and Aagenes, Kendall, Luke Hecimovich and Aiden Bird seeded 21st in the 200 freestyle relay.
Heading into the final stretch of the season, Rock Ridge head coach Perry Brown says spirits are high and the Wolverines are ready to put on their best performances to end the year.
“They’re all feeling good right now,” Brown said. “Sometimes at the end of a season, there’s some bumps and bruises and strains but we’re not feeling any of that. I think we’ve got some good seed times and places and we have a real chance to go in and score some points and get into the finals.
“All of our boys are within striking distance if they can drop a little bit of time and with these guys, that feels inevitable. They’re strong and they’re positive right now. A lot of them felt like they could have swam faster at sections and that’s a good place to be right before state.”
With most of his swimmers already being experienced at state, Brown says the enthusiasm for the entire experience has only grown within the team. That being said, they’re not happy just to get the chance to swim at state.
“I was writing room assignments on the board for our trip and guys were cheering that on. It’s all the little things. The enthusiasm is almost palpable. A lot of times, teams go down and say they’re just happy to make it to state. These guys never say anything like that. They want to go down and do some big stuff.
“There shouldn’t be much shivering and shaking from our newest swimmers. Our leaders are really supportive so they should be able to help them handle that. For most of them, this won’t be a new experience and they kind of know what to expect and how to prepare for these big races.”
Looking at individual swimmers, junior Gunnar George is primed to bring home some serious hardware with his pair of three seeds. After missing his sophomore season to recover from an injury, Brown says the standout looks better than ever heading back to state.
“He sat out a year and I don’t think that had much effect on him. It certainly didn’t have an effect on his attitude. He came back this year and was just hammering the workouts. It’s paid off. His times are very good and the competition is all within a second or so. At that speed, that’s a long way but he says he can close the gap. He’s swimming as fast in the butterfly as some guys at sections were in the freestyle.
“He’s a great motivator for the team and when everyone found out he had a couple of three seeds, no one was surprised. They kind of knew all season that he had been in that group and in that position. I think he shows that we’re doing a pretty good job up here away from all the teams in the cities. We have determination and can execute some really great swims.”
Brown was especially impressed with the junior Aagenes, who will both swim and dive at the state meet. Without a board of their own at the pool in Eveleth, Rock Ridge divers have had to travel to Mesabi East to get practice in.
“Gabe was swimming so fast and it was kind of a surprise because he had to split his time. But his times kept dropping so it’s clear he’s a strong swimmer and diver and he’s just ultra motivated. He split his time very well and we’re all very excited because there’s a good chance he could make the finals in diving. It’s one of our spots that looks promising.”
Two of the Wolverines three senior captains will be competing at state with Spiering the busiest of the two swimming in the maximum four events.
“Nate was a nice surprise to make it in the 50. I saw his time in fourth place and I thought for a moment that anyone that swims that fast should go to state. Of course, he had hit the automatic qualifying time and just proves how well he’s been swimming. He’s a leader and a hard worker. Him and Gunnar like to challenge each other all day long. It’s nice to have somebody like that.”
Kendall is the other senior swimming at state for Rock Ridge with Brown saying his senior season has been a tremendous way to cap off his high school career.
“He was doing well for us in the first half of the year but he wasn’t going at the speeds he was expecting yet. At the end of the season, everything started falling into place. His times were starting to get there. We always review midway through the season if we’re at the place we should be and John was a little behind but these last couple of weeks, he just ramped it up for us. He blew all his times away at sections. He’s another great leader and he’s a good joker which you’d never expect. Everyone else is laughing with him.”
The third senior, Tye Hiltunen, fell short but picked up two section medals to end his career.
“Those were his first section medals he’s ever won in his career and that kind of shocked me. He’s worked hard all year and he’s just a tremendous kid. We moved him around to a lot of events and then he settled on the 200 freestyle after really liking it. From there, the time started falling off.”
While Rock Ridge is set to move into their brand new pool starting next year, Brown says working in the 20-yard pool this year never set his team back.
“I think these guys proved that practicing in a 20-yard pool doesn’t matter. They certainly took everything in stride. Some of them have been here before swimming for Eveleth-Gilbert, but a big group moved from the big pool in Virginia to this one. The transition, however, was almost non-existent. It’s sad to leave this pool behind because it is so unique but I think the guys coming back next year are extra motivated to swim well in the new facilities.”
Hoping to bring home some medals in the coming days, Brown says the time is now for the Wolverines to put on their best show.
“We’re raring to go. They’ve been working hard all season for this and I think they’ve shown that they’re ready to compete. It should be an exciting few days.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.