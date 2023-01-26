VIRGINIA — Back on Dec. 13, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team took a tough loss to Duluth Denfeld 5-2.
The Wolverines took care of that loss on Thursday night and found some redemption, beating the Hunters 6-1 at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
“We pretty much showed up tonight,” Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said. “We played solid hockey and did some really good things on the ice tonight.”
Rock Ridge opened up the scoring early in the first period when Zac Norberg was camped out in front of the Hunters goal and took a Casey Lamppa pass and fired it in the Denfeld net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.
Rock Ridge had a one goal lead after one period. They continued to play solid hockey in the second period.
The Wolverines made it a 2-0 game when Dylay Hedley got a rebound in front of the Hunters net and fired it into a wide open net. Isaac Flatley and Grady Dimberio assisted on the goal.
Just a little over two minutes later, Rock Ridge made it a 3-0 contest when Dimberio got a pass from Hedley and fired it through traffic and past Hunters netminder Connor Doyle.
The Hunters got on the board later in the second period when, on the power play, Andrew Larson picked up the puck in the Denfeld end of the ice and skated untouched all the way down the rink and into the Wolverines zone. He beat Ryan Rothfork with a shot to make it a 3-1 contest.
The second period came to an end with the Wolverines holding the two goal lead.
The third period was all Rock Ridge.
They made it a 4-1 game when Brant Tiedeman picked up a rebound in front of the Hunters net and fired it home. Hedley and Manninen assisted on the tally.
The Wolverines made it 5-1 when Sam Troutwine then picked up a loose puck on the side of the Hunters net and stuffed it in for an unassisted goal.
Rock Ridge closed out the scoring when Manninen got a pass from Hedley and fired it home. Flatley also assisted on the goal.
The game ended with Hunters netminder Doyle saving 41 shots while Rothfork kicked out 28.
“Our goaltending has been really good,” Johnson said. “That is one part of our game we haven’t had to worry about.”
The Wolverines are back next Friday when they travel to play Brainerd on Friday and Sartell-St. Stephen on Saturday.
DD 0 1 0 — 1
RR 1 2 3 — 6
First Period
1, RR, Zac Norberg (Kasey Lamppa, Ethan Jacobson), 3:27.
Second Period
2, RR, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley, Grady Dimberio), 1:56; 3, RR, Dimberio (Hedley), 4:02; 4, DD, Andrew Larson (unassisted), PP, 12:34.
Third Period
5, RR, Brant Tiedeman (Hedley, Ryan Manninen), 9:41; 6, RR, Sam Troutwine (unassisted), 10:34; 7, RR, Manninen (Hedley, Flatley), 13:55.
Goalie saves: Connor Doyle, DD 11-15-15—41; Ryan Rothfork, RR 7-11-10—28.
Penalties-Minutes: Duluth Denfeld 6-12; Rock Ridge 7-14.
