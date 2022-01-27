Wolverines ice Broncos, 7-0

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team needed a boost to make up for some less than stellar hockey lately.
The Wolverines took care of that on Thursday night when they unloaded 51 shots on the International Falls net and coasted to a 7-0 win.
“There were a lot of good things out there tonight,” head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “We passed the puck around and set up some nice plays out there.”
The Wolverines jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Colie Otto took a Gabby Hutar pass in front of the net and fired it home. Rock Ridge made it a 2-0 game When a Mimi Babiracki shot from the point was tipped in by Makayla Waldron. Sydney Spelts also assisted on the goal.
Rock Ridge led 2-0 after one period of play. Broncos netminder Mara Pelland kicked out 17 shots in the first period. Rock Ridge goalie Daisy Andrews only faced two shots in the period.
The Wolverines made it a 3-0 just 44 seconds into the second period when Kylie Baranzelli took a drop pass from Troutwine and fired it home. Sydney Fitzgerald also assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines made it a 4-0 game when Maggie Koskela picked up a loose puck in the Broncos zone and fired it past Pelland. Kaitlynn James made it a 5-0 game when she took a Katelynn Torrel pass and fired it home.
Spelts closed out the second period scoring when she took a Fitzgerald pass and beat Pelland to make it a 6-0 Rock Ridge lead. Pelland kicked out 19 shots in the second period for the Broncos while Andrews only faced two.
The third period was played in running time due to the Wolverines holding a six goal lead. Rock Ridge closed out the scoring at the 9:10 mark of the period when Troutwine picked up a rebound in front of the Broncos net and fired it home. Babiracki assisted on the goal.
Pelland ended the game with 44 saves for the Broncos while Andrews only had to kick out five shots for Rock Ridge.
“Like I said before we did some good things out there tonight,” Fitzgerald said. “Some nice passing and some nice offensive plays.”
Rock Ridge faced off with North Shore Friday on the road. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune
IF 0 0 0 — 0
RR 2 4 1 — 7
First Period: 1, RR, Colie Otto (Gabby Hutar) 9:12; 2, RR, Makayla Waldron (Mimi Babiracki, Sydney Spelts) 14:32;
Second Period: 3, RR, Kylie Barnzelli (Ayla Troutwine, Sydney Fitzgerald) :44; 4, RR, Maggie Koskela (Unassisted) 6:12; 5, RR, Kaitlynn James (Katelyn Torrel) 7:59; 6, RR, Spelts (Fitzgerald) 15:15;
Third Period: 7, RR, Troutwine (Babiracki) 9:10;
Goalie Saves — International Falls, Mara Pelland 17-19-8 — 44; Rock Ridge, Daisy Andrews 2-2-1 — 5;
Penalties — International Falls 1-2; Rock Ridge 1-2;
