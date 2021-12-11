Wolverines hockey earns first ever win

BEN ROMSAAS
LAKE OF THE WOODS — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team picked up the program’s first ever win on Saturday, defeating Lake of the Woods on the road 6-0.
The Wolverines got out to the 1-0 lead after the first period and quickly added three more goals in the second to take a commanding 4-0 advantage into the third.
In the final period, two more goals hit the back of the net for Rock Ridge to seal the victory.
Isaac Flatley led the way offensively for the Wolverines with the junior picking up two goals and an assist. Senior Keegan Ruedebusch ended his day with four assists.
Dylan Hedley ended with one goal and two assists while Kasey Lamppa, Tyler Lamourea and Brennan Peterson each netted a goal.
Nick Troutwine finished with two assists while Braden Tiedeman and Sam Troutwine had one each.
Junior goalie Wade Harsila earned the shutout in net with 14 saves.
Rock Ridge (1-3) will be back in action on Tuesday for their first home game at the new Iron Trail Motors Event center. They’ll take on No. 8 Duluth Denfeld.
RR 1 3 2 — 6
LW 0 0 0 — 6
First Period
1, R, Kasey Lamppa (Sam Troutwine, Braden Tiedeman), 11:24.
Second Period
2, R, Tyler Lamourea (Isaac Flatley), 1:14; 3, Brennan Peterson (Keegan Ruedebusch, Nick Troutwine), SH, 9:30; 4, R, Flatley (Ruedebusch, Dylan Hedley), PP, 13:47.
Third Period
5, R, Flatley (Ruedebusch, Hedley), 1:40; 6, Hedley (Ruedebusch, N. Troutwine), PP, 8:40.
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 9-29; Lake of the Woods 10-20.
Goalie saves: Wade Harsila, R, 3-7-4—14; Stomlund 14-7-8—29.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Warroad 6,
Rock Ridge 0
At Warroad, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team couldn’t keep up with the No. 2 ranked team from Warroad as the Warriors downed the Wolverines 6-0.
Warroad scored twice in the first period before pouring things on in the second with four more to get the win. Jayson Shaugabay led the Warriors with two goals and three assists. Daimon Gardner finished with two goals and two assists.
Rock Ridge netminder Ian Kangas stopped 30 shots in the loss.
RR 0 0 0 — 0
WHS 2 4 0 — 6
First Period
1, W, Daimon Garner (Eric Comstock, Jayson Shaugabay), 6:18; 2, W, Shaugabay (Will Hardwick), SH, 12:43.
Second Period
3, W, Shaugabay (Matt Hard, Gardner), PP, 0:30; 4, W, Hard (Gardner, Hampton Slukynsky), PP, 4:13; 5, W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Shaugabay, Carson Reed), 14:03; 6, W, Gardner (Shaugabay, Comstock), SH, 16:42.
Third Period
No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 6-12, Warroad 2-4.
Goalie saves: Ian Kangas, RR, 13-11-6—30; Hampton Slukynsky, W, 2-5-5—12.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Crookston 8,
Rock Ridge 1
At Virginia, the Crookston and Rock Ridge girls’ hockey teams skated even through one period, 1-1, but the Pirates took over the game starting in the second period, outshooting the Wolverines 31-6 the rest of the game on their way to an 8-1.
Jennie Krause scored the lone Rock Ridge goal at 15:56 in the first period. She was assisted by Natalie Bergman on the play.
Crookston was led by Brekken Tull and Brynley Coleman, each with two goals as well as Aleah Bienek with four assists.
Rock Ridge will travel to International Falls on Thursday.
CHS 1 4 3 — 8
RR 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, C, Brynley Coleman (Aleah Bienek, Ashlyn Bailey), PP, 7:29; 2, R, Jennie Krause (Natalie Bergman), 15:56.
Second Period
3, C, Addison Fee (Bienek), SH, 8:03; 4, C, Jenna Seaver (Reese Swanson, Jocelyn Brekken), 9:12; 5, Brekken Tyll (Bienek), 10:39; 6, C, Coleman (Samantha Sanders), 11:30.
Third Period
7, C, Swanson (Grace Fischer, Seaver), 2:48; 8, C, Tull (Sanders, Bienek), 9:51; 9, C, Bailey (Morgan Nelson), 15:50.
Penalties-Minutes: Crookston 3-6; Rock Ridge 3-6.
Goalie saves: Jacey Larson, C, 4-3-3—10; Daisy Andrews, RR, 8-9-15—32.
