VIRGINIA—Through two periods, it looked as if the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team was going to pick a clean win over Hibbing/Chisholm, leading 4-1 with just 17 minutes to go.

But after taking a pair of penalties in about a span of a minute, the Wolverines found themselves with a two-man disadvantage that the Bluejackets quickly took advantage of to make it a two score game. Minutes later, Hibbing made it a one-score game with another goal that set the stage for an exciting final five minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments