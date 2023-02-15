VIRGINIA—Through two periods, it looked as if the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team was going to pick a clean win over Hibbing/Chisholm, leading 4-1 with just 17 minutes to go.
But after taking a pair of penalties in about a span of a minute, the Wolverines found themselves with a two-man disadvantage that the Bluejackets quickly took advantage of to make it a two score game. Minutes later, Hibbing made it a one-score game with another goal that set the stage for an exciting final five minutes.
Ultimately, Rock Ridge held on to their one goal lead, surviving a late barrage from the ‘Jackets to pick up an all-important Section 7A win, 4-3.
Outshooting and outscoring the Bluejackets early on and through the first two periods, Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson wasn’t surprised Hibbing made a late push in the third after giving them a two-man advantage but commended his team for holding on to the lead to get a win.
“We played two good periods and then the third we got into some penalty trouble,” Johnson said. “When you give up the 5-on-3, that never helps. It was a gritty win though. We got it done. We were on the kill so much that we definitely gave them opportunities to get back into it and they took advantage of it.
“The penalties hurt down the stretch but it is what it is. You have to play through it. We ended up getting the W against a good hockey team.”
For the Bluejackets and head coach Eric Rewertz, the surge in the third was a welcomed sight that gave them a chance to win, but it felt like a missed opportunity after not coming out with energy in the first two periods.
“We had a great third period but we didn’t play like the team we are in those first two periods,” Rewertz said. “The team we’ve seen all year is what we had in the third. You have to start games strong when it’s a tough atmosphere like tonight. We knew Rock Ridge has an outstanding team and it was going to be a tough battle tonight. We had to be ready to play all three periods.”
When the two teams played last on Dec. 28, all it took was one goal in the second period by the Bluejackets to pick up the 1-0 win on their home ice. The Wolverines were not going to let things play out the same way this time around, scoring early and often to pick up a two-goal lead less than 10 minutes into things.
Rock Ridge’s first goal came at the 5:11 mark in the period. With Hibbing trying to get control of the puck in traffic behind their own net, Levi Flatley knocked it loose for the Wolverines and quickly passed it to Levi Flatley for a shot just in front of the crease. Getting by ‘Jackets goalie Brayden Boyer, Rock Ridge held the 1-0 lead.
Rock Ridge made it 2-0 just a few minutes later. With possession in the Hibbing end, Sam Troutwine took a shot from the blue line with Dylan Hedley getting a stick on it late to change its path. Boyer had already committed, however, letting Grady Dimberio pick up the puck and fire it into the empty net for the goal.
Firing on all cylinders just nine and a half minutes into the game, Rock Ridge traded blows with Hibbing for a few minutes before a series of penalties got them into trouble. Ryan Manninen took an interference call at 13:39 with Troutwine then getting called for tripping 36 seconds later.
With 1:24 of two-man advantage, the Bluejackets made the Wolverines pay.
Working the two-man advantage, Hibbing had control in the Wolverines zone and passed the puck around the outside to find a good entry point. Taking the puck at the point, Tristen Babich sent a shot straight to netminder Ryan Rothfork and put it past him to make it a 2-1 game.
That score held through the end of the period, but the Wolverines quickly got back on top in the second, adding another two goals to take full control of the game to that point.
Just 3:17 into the period, Brant Tiedeman picked up his first of two goals on the night. Tiedeman picked up a loose puck just behind the Hibbing blue line and skated it in for the easy score, beating Boyer to make it a 3-1 game.
Tiedeman earned his second goal of the net less than three minutes later. Coming off a faceoff, Tiedeman found the puck through plenty of traffic and fired it the moment it touched his stick, beating Boyer to make it a 4-1 game.
With his team up big with one period to go, Johnson said after the game that it was the type of play he expected from his team looking to make a statement.
“I think we carried the play in the first two periods. We kept the puck low, took it into the zone and then switched things up when they were jamming up the neutral zone and got behind them. We knew what we had to do in those situations and we were able to get it done in those first two periods.”
Watching his team dig a deeper hole with each allowed goal, Rewertz said the Bluejackets just didn’t have the intensity they needed to compete in the first two periods of an important game.
“We were missing the energy. We didn’t have a lot of energy in the first two. We weren’t winning battles to loose pucks. Give them credit, Rock Ridge came out with a lot of energy. They played a really good first two periods.”
The third period felt like an entirely different contest in comparison to the first two. The ‘Jackets came out with that energy they were missing and had near-total control of the puck, allowing just three Wolverine shots in the final 17 minutes.
Needing to score, Hibbing took advantage of another 5-on-3 scenario with the Wolverines getting Carson Mast and Ryan Manninen sent to the box within a minute of each other.
With the advantage again, Hibbing found another scoring opportunity as Beau Frider took the puck and skated into the slot. Firing a shot just above Rothfork’s glove, the goal made it a 4-2 game with the Bluejackets finding some much needed life late in the contest.
Seeing his team successfully convert on both 5-on-3 opportunities in the game, Rewertz said Hibbing was plenty prepared for those exact chances.
“We actually just spent some time working on that. Five-on-three is about quick puck movement and getting guys to take away the goalie’s eyes to get pucks through. I thought we did a great job with that when we had the chances.”
Taking five penalties to just Hibbing’s two thus far in the game, Johnson told his squad that they needed to work through the tough moments when the calls weren’t going their way.
“You have to play through it and I thought our guys did at times but then you find yourself in those 5-on-3 situations and it’s tough to play like that. We have to be smarter at times and not get into those situations but sometimes it’s out of our control.”
Under 10 minutes to play, Hibbing kept control of things and kept peppering the Rock Ridge net with whatever they could find. It wasn’t until the 11:55 mark that they managed to get the game within one goal for the first time since the first period.
Jack Gabardi gave his team their first even-strength goal of the game, taking the assist from Broden Fawcett and Christian Dickson to work it past Rothfork with five minutes to play.
“We were getting the energy we needed,” Rewertz said. “We got that first goal and it kind of energized our bench and helped take us to the second one. We talked before the game, you can’t ride the roller coaster of emotion. You’ve got to try and stay even keel. For us, once we got that goal, we found some energy and we were able to take advantage of our chances and find another.
Needing to survive five more minutes to pick up an all-important win, the Wolverines defense was doing just enough to keep the ‘Jackets at bay. But things got dicey when Hibbing pulled Boyer for the extra attacker with about two minutes to play. Seconds later, Rock Ridge picked up another penalty, with Dimberio getting sent off at the 15:43 mark.
Playing down two men for the rest of the contest, Rock Ridge managed to clear the puck late and force some play in the Hibbing end. Earning a few faceoffs in front of the ‘Jacket net, Rock Ridge held on and secured the 4-3 win late.
Rothfork ended the night with 26 saves while Boyer kicked out 25. Hibbing outshot Rock Ridge 12-3 in the final period but could’t find the equalizer late.
For the Wolverines, Johnson hoped his team would appreciate the win despite not playing perfectly down the stretch.
“The guys came up and showed up in a big game. They were ready to play early. We didn’t play horrible late. Hibbing took some advantage of the opportunities that they got with their great power play.”
Players from both sides had some words for each other after the game before shaking hands. Tense until the very end, Rewertz said the intense rivalry between the two teams will always make for a great game.
“You could see the emotion at the end with that little scuffle. I wouldn’t expect anything less. It’s two teams that I think have a lot of respect for each other but also it’s our biggest rivalry.”
“It’s a high-energy situation,” Johnson said of the Rock Ridge-Hibbing rivalry. “Both teams get up for these games. You’re never going to have a game where one team gives up. They’re both going hard and it’s fast paced which makes it a good hockey game. Everybody has to play well in games like that.”
The loss ends the regular season for Hibbing, putting their record at 15-8-1. Rock Ridge sits with an equal record, but will close out the regular season on Thursday at Greenway.
HC 1 0 2—3
RR 2 2 0—4
First Period
1, R, Kasey Lamppa (Levi Flatley), 5:11; 2, R, Grady Dimberio (Dylan Hedley, Sam Troutwine), 9:24; 3, H, Tristen Babich (Keeghan Fink, Blaydon McCue), PP, 15:14.
Second Period
4, R, Brant Tiedeman (Hedley); 3:17; 5, R, Tiedeman (Troutwine, Rory Cope-Robinson), 5:58.
Third Period
6, H, Beau Frider (Babich), PP, 7:42; 7, H, Jack Gabardi (Broden Fawcett, Christian Dickson), 11:55.
Penalties-Minutes: Hibbing/Chisholm 3-8, Rock Ridge 7-16.
Goalie saves: Brayden Boyer, HC, 12-10-3—25; Ryan Rothfork, RR, 5-11-10—26.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77,
South Ridge 48
CULVER—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team took a 20-point lead into halftime and cruised to the win Tuesday night, downing South Ridge 77-48.
Asher Zubich led all scorers in the win with 24 points. Nik Jesch added 11. MiCaden Clines finished with 10.
The Panthers were paced by Austin Josephson’s 22 points. Slayton Stroschein added 13.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-7) travels to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday.
SR 23 25—48
MIB 43 34—77
South Ridge: Their Yellowrobe 3, Ashton Neudahl 6, Gavin Willeck 2, Sheen Ralidak 2, Austin Josephson 22, Slayton Stroschein 13; Three pointers: Yellowrobe 1, Stroschein 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 6, Asher Zubich 24, Mason Clines 2, Rylen Niska 2, Riley Busch 6, Josh Holmes 7, Nik Jesch 11, Chris King 9, MiCaden Clines 10; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Busch 2, Holmes 1, Jesch 2, King 1, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 77,
Mesabi East 46
DEER RIVER—The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team couldn’t match up with the firepower of Deer River on Tuesday night, falling on the road 77-46.
Hayden Sampson led the way for the Giants with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Colin Anderson added 10 points.
The Warriors were paced by Ethan Williams’ 24 points. Cale Jackson finished with 14.
Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said his team made plenty of mistakes in the loss, but there’s clear improvement over the first time his team played Deer River.
“We didn’t shoot the best, missed too many easy shots and made some poor decisions on others. Our rebound wasn’t great and we gave up too many second chances,” Skelton said. “The first time we played Deer River, we gave up 106 points. It’s games like this that show our improvement, especially on the defensive end. We’ve still got a long way to go but we’re slowly learning the value of defense and limiting turnovers.”
Mesabi East hosts North Woods on Friday.
ME 21 25—46
DR 42 35—77
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Easton Sahr 4, Colin Anderson 10, Dakota Jerde 2, Cooper Sickel 6, DaJuan Edstrom 2, Hayden Sampson 15; Three pointers: Jones 1, Anderson 2, Sampson 1; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 14, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 24, Marcus Hinman 2, Nick Bakkedahl 7, Kayden Gotchie 3, Rhett Mundt 6, Fred Jackson 6, Sam Rahier 5, Kyle Gotchie 3; Three pointers: C. Jackson 4, Schjenken 1, Williams 1, Ka. Gotchie 1, F. Jackson 2, Rahier 1, Ky. Gotchie 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 119,
International Falls 47
INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The North Woods’ boys’ basketball team took control early against International Falls and never let go, downing the Broncos 119-47.
Jonah Burnett led a quartet of Grizzlies scorers in double figures with 34 points. Brenden Chiabotti added 25, Jared Chiabotti 21 and Louie Panichi 17.
The Broncos were led by Hendrix Torgerson’s 14 points. Carter Line added 11.
North Woods (12-9) travels to Mesabi East on Friday.
NW 71 48—119
IF 32 15—47
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 25, Jared Chiabotti 21, Jonah Burnett 34, Luke Will 6, Eli Smith 3, Louie Panichi 17, Aidan Hartway 2, Ben Kruse 7, Kaden Ratai 4; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 3, J. Chiabotti 2, Burnett 1, Will 1, Smith 1, Kruse 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Kalan Kittleson 2, Hendrix Torgerson 14, Blair Werner 3, Landin Budris 9, Carter Line 11, Michael Roche 8; Three pointers: Torgerson 1, Werner 1, Line 3; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 67,
Greenway 51
COOK—The North Woods’ girls’ basketball team took care of business in the first half, leading 43-28 over Greenway at the break. The Raiders kept pace in the second half, leaving the Grizzlies to take the 67-51 win.
Hanah Kinsey and Kiana LaRoque led North Woods with 17 points apiece. Helen Koch added nine.
Lydia Johannson had 16 for Greenway in the loss with Alyizzia Roy chipping in nine.
North Woods (13-10) hosts Ely on Thursday. Greenway (7-16) travels to Proctor that same evening.
GHS 28 23—51
NW 43 24—67
Greenway: Klara Finke 6, Layla Miskovich 4, Alyizzia Roy 9, Chloe Hansen 7, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannson 16, Hannah Fawcett 5; Three pointers: Roy 1, Fawcett 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 9, Brynn Chosa 1, Tatum Barto 5, Hannah Kinsey 17, Kiana LaRoque 17, River Cheney 6, Talise Goodsky 8; Three pointers: Koch 1, LaRoque 1, Cheney 1, Goodsky; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Proctor 62,
Mesabi East 42
AURORA—The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team stumbled at home on Tuesday, falling to Proctor 62-42.
The Rails outpaced the Giants by 10 points in each half and were led by Hope Carlson’s 24 points. Lily smith added 13.
The Giants were led by Marta Forsline and Alyssa Prophet, who put in 19 and 17, respectively.
Mesabi East (15-8) travels to Duluth Marshall on Thursday.
PHS 29 33—62
ME 19 23—42
Proctor: Chloe Carlson 9, Paige Evans 8, Presley Tapani 2, Hope Carlson 24, Lily Smith 13, Kelsey Tangen 6; Three pointers: H. Carlson 1, Smith 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 1, Alyssa Prophet 17, Marta Forsline 19, Sophia Holsclaw 2, Allie Lamppa 3; Three pointers: Prophet 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
