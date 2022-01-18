EVELETH — A solid first period for the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team gave them an early 2-0 advantage that quickly snowballed in the second and third as the Wolverines scored four more in each period to take down visiting North Shore 10-0 at the Hippodrome.
The Wolverines first goal of the contest didn’t come until about two-thirds into the opening period, but Rock Ridge started the night applying strong pressure to the Storm, preventing North Shore from getting anything going early.
At the 8:23 mark, the Wolverines found themselves down a man after a five-minute major penalty put one of their own in the box. That was no issue for Rock Ridge, however, as they cleared the puck with ease and even maintained control in the opposing zone.
Just under four minutes into the penalty, Kasey Lamppa got one by North Shore netminder Zach Bentler for the short-handed goal. Isaac Flatley assisted on the play at 12:31, putting the Wolverines up 1-0.
That lead was doubled a few minutes later with Dylan Hedley scoring off the assist from Brant Tiedeman and Keegan Ruedebusch. Through one period, the score stood at 2-0 in favor of Rock Ridge with the Wolverines holding the 16-5 advantage in shots on goal.
The second and third period ended up being complete domination from Rock Ridge as they added on eight goals across the two frames. Hedley grabbed his second of the night to kick things off at 2:08 in the second. Ruedebusch and Tiedeman assisted him once more to make it a 3-0 game.
Flatley then etched a goal for himself just three minutes later, taking a well-timed pass from Lamppa to get one past Bentler at 5:21 to make it a 4-0 game. The Wolverines found themselves a man down once more less than a minute later with Manninen heading to the box for interference.
The low numbers once again were not an issue as Brennan Peterson scored his first goal of the night, short-handed, seven seconds before the penalty expired at 8:04 on a wrap-around. Ruedebusch assisted on the play.
In the blink of an eye, Rock Ridge went from up five to up six with a goal from Manninen. A deflected puck from Nick Troutwine ended up on Manninen’s stick as he then beat Bentler one-on-one for the goal at 8:18.
The Wolverines piled it on in the third as the game went into running time. Troutwine scored a goal for himself at the 3:35 mark assisted by Manninen. The clock still running, the Wolverines scored again just after the puck was dropped with Peterson getting his second of the night unassisted.
Rock Ridge closed things out with goals from Ryder Gerulli (assisted by Dawson Ruedebusch and Braden Tiedeman) and Braden Tiedeman (assisted by Brant Tiedeman). Capping off the 10-0 win, the Wolverines outshot the Storm 65-14 with Ian Kangas stopping all 14 shots in the win. Bentler kicked out 55 in the losing effort.
After the game, Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said starting the game off on the right foot was key for Rock Ridge.
“We’ve been working on that for a while,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to string together three good periods and not give them anything. We want to gear up for the playoffs already. We’re 11 games out but we want to prepare now and do the right things so we’re ready when the time comes.”
Part of that is turning off the mental lapses that Johnson says has cost the Wolverines a handful of games already this season.
“Things like that can cost us an entire game so it does feel like it makes a difference when we don’t have those lapses. We feel like we’ve given away five wins so we want to make the change now halfway through the season and play every game like a playoff game.”
While the offense had no issue on the ice, Johnson was also pleased with the efforts from special teams with Rock Ridge picking up two short handed goals.
“We like to turn those around and be aggressive, force them into some tough situations. It’s nice to get a couple shorties. It makes it a little easier out there for us.”
With Kangas posting the shutout for Rock Ridge, Johnson commended his veteran netminder for the clean sheet.
“As a team we want to be defensively sound and Kangas is a big part of that. He played solid tonight, shut them out and we needed that from him and I think he needed that for himself going into Saturday’s game with Princeton.”
With the Tigers on deck this weekend for Rock Ridge, Johnson says it’s nice to have some momentum and hopefully the win is something his team can build on.
“Princeton is another good team. We saw them in the scrimmages at the beginning of the season but that doesn’t mean much right now. We have to prepare for a good team and be ready to play a complete game. If we can play our game, we give ourselves the best chance to keep winning.”
Saturday’s contest is set for a 3 p.m. puck drop in Princeton.
NS 0 0 0 — 0
RR 2 4 4 — 10
First Period
1, R, Kasey Lamppa (Isaac Flatley), SH, 12:31; 2, R, Dylan Hedley (Brant Tiedeman, Keegan Ruedebusch), 15:55.
Second Period
3, Hedley (Ruedebusch, Tiedeman), 2:03; 4, R, Flatley (Lamppa), 5:21; 5, R, Brennan Peterson (Ruedebusch), SH, 8:04; 6, R, Ryan Manninen (Nick Troutwine), 8:18.
Third Period
7, R, Troutwine (Manninen), 3:35; 8, R, Peterson (unassisted), 4:25; 9, R, Ryder Gerulli (Dawson Ruedebusch, Braden Tiedeman), 6:30; 10, Braden Tiedeman (Brant Tiedeman), 13:55.
Penalty-Minutes: North Shore, 3-6; Rock Ridge 3-9.
Goalie saves: Zach Bentler, NS, 14-22-19—55; Ian Kangas, RR, 5-4-5—14.
