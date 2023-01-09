EVELETH — Welcoming in the undefeated Two Harbors Agates, the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team squared off with a team as fundamentally sound offensively and defensively as themselves Monday night.

And while the Agates managed to go up eight early in the first half, the Wolverines turned things around on the court, opening up a nine-point lead at halftime. Rock Ridge managed to keep Two Harbors at bay in the final 18 minutes, securing the 83-71 win while handing the Agates their first loss of the season.

