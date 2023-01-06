VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team enjoyed a 4-1 lead over visiting Minneapolis after two periods Friday night, but the visiting team made a game of things, scoring two in a row to make it a one goal game with four minutes to play.

The Wolverines answered when they needed to with Sam Troutwine taking the call, etching a goal less than a minute later to put the home team up by two. Rock Ridge fended off a two-man disadvantage down the stretch, keeping the puck out of the net to come away with the 5-3 win over Minneapolis.

