VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team enjoyed a 4-1 lead over visiting Minneapolis after two periods Friday night, but the visiting team made a game of things, scoring two in a row to make it a one goal game with four minutes to play.
The Wolverines answered when they needed to with Sam Troutwine taking the call, etching a goal less than a minute later to put the home team up by two. Rock Ridge fended off a two-man disadvantage down the stretch, keeping the puck out of the net to come away with the 5-3 win over Minneapolis.
“It was a good hockey game,” Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said after the game. “We’re up 4-1 at one time so we were hoping to put them away but Minneapolis is a good club so they kept it interesting. Defensively, there were some puck battles down there. It didn’t seem like a crazy meltdown but there were a lot of rebounds flying. Regardless, we have to clean that up. Offensively, we had chances. It was a good W for us so it’s nice to see us get that and find ways to get better.”
The Wolverines wasted little time getting on the board, scoring twice in the first six minutes of the game on Minneapolis goalie Mike Shroat. At the 2:30 mark, Isaac Flatley put a pass in front of the Minneapolis net, Dylan Hedley then tipped it just before Cooper Levander found the finish, putting Rock Ridge up 1-0.
The Wolverines doubled their lead not long after with Sam Troutwine grabbing control of the puck in the defensive zone and firing off a pass to Kasey Lamppa at center ice. Lamppa put a move on the lone Minneapolis defender on him and finished with the backhand to make it a 2-0 game with 11 minutes left in the first frame.
Rock Ridge skated into the break with the lead in what Johnson called a solid period of play for his squad.
“I thought we were playing well. We’re playing with four lines so we’re trying to get everybody ready to go down the stretch. Yeah, we could always go two lines but it’s nice to get everybody in the mix and keep our legs fresh. Our guys weren’t tired out there so we were moving pretty well early on.”
Minneapolis answered back early in the second period when Cooper Cirone scored at the 2:59 mark off the assist from Ronan Davis and Will Anderson.
After 10 minutes of scoreless hockey, Rock Ridge pushed the lead back up to two. Off a faceoff in the Minneapolis end, Zac Norberg delivered a perfect pass through two defenders, putting the puck at the stick of Ethan Jacobson. Jacobson lined up his shot and fired past Shroat to make it a 3-1 game.
Rock Ridge capitalized on the momentum late in the period and made it a 4-1 game when Hedley took a pass from Flatley, made a quick spin to control the puck and got one past Shroat to give the Wolverines their largest lead of the game.
Heading into the third, neither team could get anything moving early in the period, but Minneapolis began working their way back into things with a goal at the 9:17 mark. John Bebler got his first of the night past Rock Ridge netminder Ryan Rothfork off the assist from Ozzie Snodgrass and Hudson Kruse.
Minneapolis killed off a penalty shortly after and then went on the attack, making it a one goal game when Bebler scored once more with four minutes to play. His second goal of the night came off the assist from Davis and Andrew Lybeck.
The Wolverines got some much needed breathing room less than a minute later on a quick sequence that started at their own blue line. Sam Troutwine picked up the puck in the Rock Ridge end, passed it off Norberg, who then hit Lamppa. Lamppa pulled it around the Minneapolis defender, dumped it off to Troutwine who finished right at the net to make it a 5-3 game.
A late penalty against Rock Ridge gave Minneapolis a man advantage for the final two minutes of the game which turned into a two-man advantage after Shroat was pulled. The Wolverines weren’t able to clear it for some time, but a tough defensive effort down the stretch paid off as they picked up the 5-3 win.
“Six-on-four is never easy,” Johnson said. “We had a few chances to clear it but weren’t able to. What matters is we got it done. It gets a little stressful when you don’t get it out and they’re putting the pressure on but we did get it done. It was gritty, it wasn’t too pretty, but we can’t be upset about getting the W.”
Starting the new year off with a win, Johnson mentioned the importance of putting up a solid showing against a good team like Minneapolis.
“We wanted to put a good game together and just keep building. We didn’t want to drop an egg here and have to revamp everything after. We had energy tonight so we want to keep that going moving forward. We have to keep working at certain parts of the game until the end of the season but it was a nice win for us and we’re happy we found a way to put it away.”
Rothfork ended the night with 23 saves for Rock Ridge. Shroat tallied 27.
Rock Ridge (6-4-1) will host International Falls on Tuesday in Virginia.
MPS 0 1 2 — 3
RR 2 2 1 — 5
First Period
1, R, Cooper Levander (Isaac Flatley, Dylan Hedley), 2:30; 2, R, Kasey Lamppa (Sam Troutwine, Easton Walters), 6:00.
Second Period
3, M, Cooper Cirone (Ronan Davis, Will Anderson), 2:59; 4, R, Ethan Jacobson (Zac Norberg, Lamppa), 13:19; 5, R, Hedley (Flatley, Derik Dahl), 16:09.
Third Period
6, M, John Bebler (Ozzie Snodgrass, Hudson Kruse), 9:17; 7, Bebler (Davis, Andrew Lybeck), 12:57; 8, R, Troutwine (Lamppa, Norberg), 13:41.
Penalties-Minutes: Minneapolis 4-16; Rock Ridge 4-11.
Goalie saves: Mike Shroat, M, 8-10-9—27; Ryan Rothfork, R, 8-6-9—23.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 65,
North Woods 49
ELY — The Ely boys basketball team faced some of their toughest competition of the season so far on Friday, welcoming in North Woods.
The Timberwolves didn’t let the competition shake them, however, as they pulled away from the Grizzlies in the second half to grab a 65-49 win.
“We played well defensively,” Ely head coach Tom McDonald said . “We hit some big shots down the line but I thought we rose up and played really well against a good team tonight.”
Jack Davies led the Ely for Ely in the score column, pouring in 27 points including six made threes. Joey Bianco added 16.
Jonah Burnett led for North Woods in the losing effort with 26 points. Jared Chiabotti added nine.
Ely (7-1) is set to travel to Greenway on Tuesday. North Woods (5-4) hosts Floodwood that same day.
NW 25 24 — 49
Ely 33 32 — 65
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 6, Jared Chiabotti 9, Jonah Burnett 26, Luke Will 4, Louie Panichi 2, Kaden Ratai 2; Three pointers: Burnett 4, J. Chiabotti 1; Free throws: 2-2; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: J. Chiabotti.
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 16, Jack Davies 27, Caid Chittum 6, Jason Kerntz 8, Erron Anderson 6; Three pointers: Davies 6, Bianco 1, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 11-28; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Hermantown 108,
Rock Ridge 77
HERMANTOWN — The Wolverines didn’t have enough offensive firepower to catch up to the Hawks on Friday, falling on the road 108-77.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge (9-3) hosts Two Harbors on Monday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pequot Lakes 56,
Mesabi East 25
AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team struggled mightily Friday against the defending 7AA champions in Pequot Lakes, falling to the Patriots 56-25.
Isabel Larson led Pequot Lakes in the win with 15 points. Kelsi Martini added 15 while Lauren Schultz chipped in with 10.
The Giants were led by Marta Forsline’s 10 points. Alyssa Prophet added seven.
Mesabi East (4-4) will welcome in Chisholm on Monday.
PL 30 26 — 56
ME 11 14 — 25
Pequot Lakes: Isabel Larson 15, Kelsi Martini 11, Maci Martini 7, June Ruud 3, Kaitlyn Geschwill 5, Lauren Schultz 10, Reese Laposky 1, Ella Kartochuil 4; Three pointers: K. Martini 3, M. Martini 1, Ruud 1, Geschwill 1, Schultz 1; Free throws: 5-13; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 2, Gianna Lay 1, Alyssa Prophet 7, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 10, Katherine Larson 2; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
International Falls 69,
North Woods 61
COOK — The North Woods girls’ basketball team held a seven-point lead at the half over visiting International Falls, but couldn’t hold on in the second half as the Broncos stormed back to take the win 69-61.
Abbigail Hutchinson led the Broncos to the win with 25 points while Lola Valenzuela added 20 of her own.
Hannah Kinsey matched Hutchinson, pouring in 25 for the Grizzlies in the loss. Tatum Barto added 12 and Helen Koch chipped in with 11.
North Woods (4-6) travels to Silver Bay on Monday.
