HIBBING — Squaring off with Aitkin in a Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup, the Rock Ridge wrestling team knew they needed to perform well at the lower weights and then win as many as the middle weights as they could if they wanted to take down the Gobblers.
While the Wolverines cleaned up most of the lighter weights, they weren’t able to find the wins they needed in the middle as Aitkin eliminated Rock Ridge Thursday night, 39-22.
“We had the momentum going but they’ve got a good team,” Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said of the Gobblers after the loss. “We knew we’d have plenty of close matches in there. Our lighter weights actually wrestled really well. Even in the matches we did lose down there, we didn’t get pinned or give up that extra point and that makes a big difference. If a couple things went our way in those middleweights, we could’ve won but those things went Aitkin’s way this time.”
Rock Ridge got off to a solid start at 106 pounds with Gage Benz picking up an 8-0 win over Weston Kyllonen, securing four points in the major decision. The Gobblers took three back at 113 with Jacob Benson-Vick winning 10-5 over Grayson Bennett.
At 120 pounds, Rock Ridge’s Nolan Campbell earned his 125th career win, pinning Jacob McGuire in the first period for six points. The Wolverines looked like they were rolling after that with Dutch Hedblom earning a 12-7 win over John Pelarski to keep them in the lead, 13-3.
Aitkin made it a five point match next at 132 pounds with Jackson Cline winning by tech fall over Grant Benz, 20-5.
“Those lighter weights really did show up for us. Nolan picked up that big win for himself. Even Grant, he was outclassed but he wrestled well and didn’t give up the extra point with a pin.”
Aitkin kept chipping away at the lead with Nathan Trotter and Jackson Kendall dueling it out in a close match that went the distance. In the end, Trotter earned the 4-3 win to pick up three points. The Gobblers then took the lead with a four-point swing courtesy of Kenny Erickson, who won by major decision 13-1 over Colton Gallus.
Things swung back in Rock Ridge’s favor at 152 pounds with Connor Morcom pulling ahead in a high-scoring, back and forth bout with Aitkin’s Hayden Workman. Leaving it all on the mat, Morcom secured the 18-14 decision to grab three points with the team score standing at 16-15 in favor of Rock Ridge.
That would be the last wrestled match that the Wolverines could take all night, however. At 160 pounds, Gavin Flannigan found himself pinned in under a minute, surrendering six to Aitkin’s Walker Jones.
With Aitkin up 21-16, the most anticipated of the match got underway with Rock Ridge’s Damian Tapio (ranked sixth at 170 pounds in Class AA) taking on Jack Grell (ranked eighth). Neither wrestler worked with much of a lead throughout the entire bout, with Grell eventually coming out on top, 4-3. With scoring opportunities running out and Aitkin’s lead growing, the Wolverines’ odds looked slim.
“Tapio, we knew that was going to be a big match for both teams,” Benz said. “He’s beat that kid before but just didn’t have it tonight. He’s just gotta believe in himself cause he was right there tonight.
“Looking at those other middleweights, Kendall wrestled well and Colton wrestled well. We kept things close or didn’t give up the pin but it would have been nice to find a win somewhere. Flannigan, it wasn’t his best stuff tonight so that one hurt.”
The Gobblers took the final two matches of the night with Jacob Williams pinning Kaelan Kimball in the first period at 182 pounds and Kane Beirne winning 2-1 over Keegan Comer at 195.
Jake Rice took a win by forfeit for Rock Ridge at 220 with Aitkin’s Craig Ashton taking a win by forfeit at 285 to put the final score at 39-22.
“Overall, we put up a good fight. I’m pleased with the effort we showed out there for the most part. This is the most full our team’s been all season so it was nice to have someone on the mat for nearly every match.”
The Wolverines eliminated from the team section competition, Benz says the focus now shifts to the individual section tournament next Saturday in Rush City.
“I think we just have to clean up a few things, a little housekeeping tricks here and there. We got some kids making mistakes out there but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed with practice. They got a week to do it. We just have to make some adjustments. We’ve got time to fix the little things. We’ll see what happens and keep working hard this next week and that’s all we can do.”
Aitkin 39 Rock Ridge 22
106 – Gage Benz (RR) over Weston Kyllonen (Aitkin) Maj 8-0
113 – Jacob Benson-Vick (Aitkin) over Grayson Bennett (RR) Dec 10-5
120 – Nolan Campbell (RR) over Jacob McGuire (Aitkin) Fall 1:48
126 – Dutch Hedblom (RR) over John Pelarski (Aitkin) Dec 12-7
132 – Jackson Cline (Aitkin) over Grant Benz (RR) TF 20-5
138 – Nathan Trotter (Aitkin) over Jackson Kendall (RR) Dec 4-3
145 – Kenny Erickson (Aitkin) over Colton Gallus (RR) Maj 13-1
152 – Connor Morcom (RR) over Hayden Workman (Aitkin) Dec 18-14
160 – Walker Jones (Aitkin) over Gavin Flannigan (RR) Fall 0:55
170 – Jack Grell (Aitkin) over Damion Tapio (RR) Dec 4-3
182 – Jacob Williams (Aitkin) over Kaelan Kimball (RR) Fall 1:52
195 – Kane Beirne (Aitkin) over Keegan Comer (RR) Dec 2-1
220 – Jake Rice (RR) Forf.
285 – Craig Ashton (Aitkin) Forf.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77,
Bigfork 23
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team cruised to a blowout win on Thursday, downing Bigfork at home, 77-23.
Jordan Zubich led all scorers in the win with 31 points including four made threes. Sage Ganyo added 18 and Hali Savela chipped in 13.
The Huskies were paced by Eleanor Prato’s 11 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (19-3) return to the floor Saturday when they host Ogilvie at 1:30 p.m.
BHS 12 11 — 23
MIB 56 21 — 77
Bigfork: Memphis Tendrup 8, Eleanor Prato 11, EmmaLee Wiskow 4; Three pointers: Tendrup 1, Prato 3; Free throws: 0-6; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 31, Kate Nelson 2, Gabby Lira 7, Sage Ganyo 18, Suzy Aubrey 3, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Ganyo 2, Aubrey 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 5-7; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Duluth Denfeld 82,
Rock Ridge 67
DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team saw their six-game win streak broken on Thursday, falling to the Hunters of Duluth Denfeld, 82-67.
No further information as reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge (17-5) travels to North Woods on Thursday.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 6,
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Wolverines scored two goals in each period en route to a 6-0 win over Greenway Thursday night to close out the regular season.
Six different Wolverines found the back of the net in the win with Ethan Jacobson getting the action started just a minute and 35 seconds into the game. Ian Mikulich added the second goal of the game. Isaac Flatley and Sam Troutwine etched scores in the second with Brant Tiedeman and Cooper Levander piling it on in the third.
Ryan Rothfork picked up 11 saves to get the shutout. Derek Gibeau had 50 saves for the Raiders.
Rock Ridge (16-8-1) picked up the No. 2 seed in Section 7A and will open the playoffs at home on Tuesday. They’ll take on the winner of No. 7 International Falls and No. 10 Moose Lake Area at 6 p.m.
