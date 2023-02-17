HIBBING — Squaring off with Aitkin in a Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup, the Rock Ridge wrestling team knew they needed to perform well at the lower weights and then win as many as the middle weights as they could if they wanted to take down the Gobblers.

While the Wolverines cleaned up most of the lighter weights, they weren’t able to find the wins they needed in the middle as Aitkin eliminated Rock Ridge Thursday night, 39-22.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments