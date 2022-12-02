EVELETH — It wasn’t the perfect start the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team was hoping for, but the building blocks are there.
The Wolverines opened the 2022-23 regular season Friday night and played their first ever game against an experienced Esko team that ended up being too much for them to handle, 93-76.
The Wolverines went blow-for-blow with the Eskomos through the first half, trailing by just four at the break, 40-36. In the second half, however, the shots stopped falling for Rock Ridge and they began to fall for Esko’s Dalton Spindler, who led his team with a game-high 24 points.
After the game, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune said that despite the loss, he couldn’t be more proud of the things his team showed on the court.
“We matched their energy in the first half,” Aune said. “We played really well. We shared the ball and we moved the ball. We played with a lot of heart and got after it defensively. The difference between the two halves was that we just made more shots in the first. We created the same number of shots but they just didn’t fall for us. That happens. It’s the first game. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Rock Ridge senior Griffin Krmpotich scored the first ever points for the Wolverines, knocking down a pair of free throws early after being fouled by Spindler. Esko’s Cuinn Berger answered with a three before Carter Zezulka added two more in the paint to make it a 5-2 game.
Another three from Berger was sandwiched between a bucket from the Wolverines’ Zen Lokken and a three from Krmpotich to make it an 8-7 game. Rock Ridge then took the lead with Noah Mitchell getting his first of many buckets in the paint on the night, 9-8.
The offense from both sides flowed nicely as each team knocked down their own impressive shots to keep things close. Rock Ridge added threes from Jalen Miskowitz, Casey Aune and Carter Mavec, while Koi Perich, Jacion Owens and Sam Haugen hit the long bomb as well.
With Esko trailing 23-22, Haugen hit a pair of back-to-back threes to put the Eskomos on top by five.
The Wolverines didn’t let the gap get too big as they got a three and then a putback from Aune, a drive to the basket from Mitchell and finally a steal and a layup from Grant Hansen to let them retake the lead, 32-21.
The lead was short lived as Esko outscored Rock Ridge 9-4 in the final stretch of the half. Haugen capped things off with yet another three to make it a 40-36 game heading into the break.
Things started heating up even more for Esko in the second half while the Wolverines cooled off considerably. Mitchell had a nice pair of turn-around jumpers in the paint to keep things close but threes from Haugen and Spindler shifted things in favor of the Eskomos, forcing a timeout from Aune, trailing 52-46.
While Rock Ridge found a few answers here and there, Spindler was simply unbeatable from long range as the junior hit three after three for his squad. When he needed to, he switched things up and drove inside for two more.
Thanks to Haugen’s play and good contributions from the cast around him, Esko opened a 17 point lead at one point up 78-61. Rock Ridge managed to get that deficit down to as little as 12 late in the game, but there was no coming back in the first ever Wolverines boys basketball game as they fell 93-76.
Spindler led for the Eskomos with 26 points, 24 of which came in the second half. Berger finished with 16, Perich 14, Zezulka and Haugen had 12 apiece.
Mitchell paced Rock Ridge with 18 points. Lokken had 13 while Aune, Krmpotich and Hansen all finished with 11.
“We missed a few possessions in the second half that ended up giving them some open threes,” Aune said after the game. “Probably four of them and that’s 12 quick points right there. They stretched it out and it’s tough to come back against a team like that. Even when we got good looks, they didn’t go in that second half when normally they would.”
While no team likes to lose, Aune said that his team has shown him plenty of positives throughout the first two weeks of the season leading up to Friday’s game. A loss on opening night won’t define Rock Ridge’s season.
“These guys are hungry to compete. They show it every day in practice and they showed it here.They want to compete and play their best in front of everybody. We’re only going to get better and I told them before this game that win, lose or tie, it won’t mean our season.
“We saw some outstanding support from our two communities tonight and leading up to this. It was exciting to see these people come out for us and we’re excited for this group. We’re going to get better.”
Rock Ridge hits the road on Tuesday next taking on Moose Lake/Willow River. Another strong shooting team, Aune expects another tough test.
“We have to be able to get out on the three point shot and get a hand up. They play a similar game to Esko. They like to drive and kick. It’ll be interesting but I think we’re up to the task.”
EHS 40 53 — 93
RR 36 40 — 76
Esko: Jacion Owens 8, Carter Zezulka 12, Koi Perich 14, Sam Haugen 12, Dalton Spindler 24, Quinn Berger 16, Braedyn Male 7; Three pointers: Owens 1, Perich 1, Haugen 4, SPindler 4, Berger 3; Free throws: 20-29; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 3, Carter Mavec 3, Casey Aune 11, Griffin Krmpotich 11, Zane Lokken 13, Noah Mitchell 18, Jaden Lang 1, Grant Hansen 11, Jalen Miskowitz 5; Three pointers: Romero 1, Mavec 1, Aune 3, Krmpotich 2, Lokken 3, Hansen 1, Miskowitz 1; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 88,
South Ridge 61
COOK — A new era for North Woods boys basketball was kickstarted Friday night as the Grizzlies took down visiting South Ridge 88-61 to give first-year head coach Andrew Jugovich his first career win.
Jonah Burnett led the way in the box score for the Grizzlies with 21 points, all of which came in the first half. Jared Chiabotti added 19. Five Grizzlies finished in double figures with Kaden Ratai adding 12, Louie Panichi putting in 11 and Brenden Chiabotti chipping in with 10.
South Ridge was led by the big man in the middle in Austin Josephson, who poured in a game-high 32 points in the losing effort. Theo Yellowrobe added 11 for the Panthers.
North Woods (1-0) will host Bigfork on Tuesday.
SR 33 28 — 61
NW 46 42 — 88
South Ridge: Ethan Nelson 2, Ashton Neudahl 3, Sheen Ralidak 2, Austin Josephson 32, Theo Yellowrobe 11, Slayton Stroschein 9, Wyatt Olson 2; Three pointers: Yellowrobe 3; Free throws: 10-18; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 10, Jared Chiabotti 19, Jonah Burnett 21, Luke Will 10, Eli Smith 4, Louie Panichi 11, Ben Kruse 2, Kaden Ratai12; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 2, J. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 1, Will 2, Panichi 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 61,
Cherry 42
The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up their first win of the season on Friday, downing Cherry 61-42 at home.
Marta Forsline was the leading scorer for the Giants, pouring in 26 points in the paint to lead her team. Alyssa Prophet finished with 21 and Maija Hill finished with 11.
Jillian Sadjak paced the Tigers in the loss with 19 points.
Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said his team’s advantage in the paint helped them take control of the game.
“We built a nice lead by controlling the boards tonight,” Whiting said. “That’s what put us over the top. I thought we really did that well in the first half and the start of the second.
Mesabi East (1-1) will travel to Hinckley-Finlayson next Friday. Cherry (0-2) will host Duluth Marshall on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.