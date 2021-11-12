Wolverines fall in opener, 6-1

EVELETH — Through one period, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team was playing a strong game in their season opener with St. Paul/Two Rivers.
The Wolverines had their first ever goal under their new name thanks to senior Kylie Baranzelli and a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.
The Riveters, however, had other plans as they scored six unanswered over the final two periods to down Rock Ridge on opening night, 6-1.
The two teams looked fairly even throughout most of the first period. Rock Ridge had their first chance at some offense at 1:45 in the first period after gaining the 5-on-4 advantage. Unable to convert on the power play, the Wolverines skated even with SP/TR as the first period played out.
At 12:17 in the first, Rock Ridge’s Sydney Fitzgerald found herself in the penalty box, putting the Riveters up a skater. That didn’t matter to Baranzelli and freshman Katie Johnson, however.
Johnson grabbed a turnover from the Riveters and dumped it off to Baranzelli who fired past SP/TR goalie Ellynor Haack.
The 1-0 lead at the 13:27 mark was a good sign for Rock Ridge, one head coach Earl Fitzgerald thought would give his team a big spark.
“When Kylie scores for us early like that, that is usually a big spark for our team and everyone rallies around it,” Fitzgerald said. “She had another great chance just after that with a move across the blue line and a nice shot but they made the save. The goal and the play after that would normally be a big spark for us.”
The first period ended with Rock Ridge leading 1-0. St. Paul/Two Rivers outshot the Wolverines 9-8 after the first 17.
“I thought we had a good period,” Fitzgerald said. “We actually outplayed them and outscored them. We came into the locker room, things were looking good and the first couple shifts in the second started out pretty good.
“But all of a sudden we lost our drive and we started watching.”
It didn’t take long for the Riveters to flip the script and maintain total control in the contest. Both teams found themselves constantly in the penalty box in the second, but only the Riveters found a way to capitalize with Molly Shetka getting one past Wolverines goalie Daisy Andrew to knot things up at 7:59.
Three minutes later, SP/TR found themselves on the power play and grabbed their first lead of the night with Olivia Van Siclen scoring unassisted.
“Once they scored that first goal, we kind of sat back on our heels and started watching. That gave them momentum and they took it to us and began outshooting us. We took some penalties in that second as well, four or five penalties and it’s tough to play out of the penalty box like that.”
The Riveters put up 16 shots on goal to just two from the Wolverines in the second and the onslaught continued in the third.
A goal each from the Riveters’ Solvei Berg-Messerole and Shetka along with two from Evie Daly put the game far out of reach for the Wolverines in the third. Suffering from a loss of momentum after the second period, Fitzgerald said his team was never able to recover in the third.
“You lose the momentum and then they start questioning themselves on the bench and on the ice. Things go south after that starts happening.”
Falling in their opener, Fitzgerald did give credit to Baranzelli as well as Andrews in the net who stopped 36 shots on the evening. A sophomore, Andrews is taking over for long-time Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Rachel Woods, who graduated after last season.
“I thought Daisy played a good game. She played really strong but there was a lot of traffic in front of the net. She’s required to get that first save for us and then the other girls gotta clear it out from her.
“She’s making two, three, four, five saves in one sequence until the puck ends up in the net. [The Riveters] have a couple players on that team who put up quality shots, definitely, but I thought Daisy played a really good game tonight.”
Rock Ridge will take on Princeton today at 2 p.m. in Eveleth for their second game in as many days. Fitzgerald is hopeful his team will turn things around quickly.
“I think we’re going to come out stronger tomorrow. They got a little dose of reality tonight. We’ve had a good couple weeks of skating so we should be in incredibly decent shape by now. We’ll take a positive out of tonight and come back tomorrow and try to feed off of that.”
SPTR 0 2 4 — 6
RR 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, R, Kylie Baranzelli (Katie Johnson), SH, 13:27.
Second Period
2, S, Molly Shetka (Solvei Berg-Messerole, Isabel Hernandez), 7:59; 3, S, Olivia Van Siclen (unassisted), PP, 10:58.
Third Period
4, S, Berg-Messerole (Van Siclen), 0:29; 5, S, Evie Daly (Lilly Leitner, Van Siclen), 10:25; 6, S, Shetka (Josie Daly), 13:54; 7, S, E. Daly (J. Daly), PP, 16:05.
Penalties-Minutes: SPTR 8-16; RR 8-16.
Goalie saves: Ellynor Haack, SPTR, 7-2-5—14; Daisy Andrews, RR, 9-14-13—36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.