EVELETH — Two very sound girls’ basketball teams met up on the hardcourt Monday night with 6-1 Proctor coming to Eveleth to face off with 5-2 Rock Ridge.
Trailing by three at halftime, the Wolverines picked up their defensive intensity, spread the love offensively and hit just enough free throws near the end to come away with the 62-59 win over the Rails.
With the ball and a one-point lead late, Lexi Lamppa sank two free throws to put Rock Ridge up by three. The Wolverines got a stop on the next Proctor possession, forcing the Rails to foul Anna Westby with six seconds to play.
Westby missed both of her late free throws, but snagged the offensive rebound off the second miss, allowing Rock Ridge to run out the clock and get the win.
After the game, Wolverines head coach Byron Negen said it was one of the more complete games his team has played so far this season.
“It was a battle the whole way through,” Negen said. “I thought it was a great team win and it was probably one of our first games where we didn’t have many turnovers. Rebounding was a key factor as well and I thought we did well on that, along with putting pressure on [Proctor.]”
Negen praised his team’s defensive effort for finding a way to take control away from the Rails and put it back in his own team’s hands.
“Aggressive defense is the way we have to play and we had that tonight. We love to be in close game situations like that and come out with a win. We need to have games like that so we end up learning how to relax and take care of games like that.”
The two teams never let either run away with things for long. Up 18-17, Rock Ridge went on a 9-2 run that looked to turn things in their favor in the first half. Aleksia Tollefson grabbed a rebound and put it back in for two to start the run.
After a score from Proctor’s Chloe Carlson, Emma Lamppa scored in the paint for two before Lexi Lamppa knocked down a three. Next offensive possession, Maija Lamppa cut to the hoop and took a quick pass for two more, 27-19.
The Rails showed some life after a timeout to stop the run. Sierra Ciaccio-Carlson found a bucket down low before Lily Smith added a layup to cut the deficit to four. Lexi Lamppa stopped the short Proctor run with another three, but the Rails ended the half scoring the last 10 points of the frame.
Chloe Carlson added four straight all from the charity stripe before Kelsey Tangen dumped one in down low. Smith tied the game going 1-2 at the free throw line before Presley Tapani nailed a three to close out the first half scoring.
With Tollefson and Westby battling foul trouble in both halves, Negen said he was pleased with his players that were called on to play extended minutes off the bench, including Alex Flannigan, Chance Colbert and Morgan Marks.
“We had kids come off the bench and step up and have to play some bigger minutes for those girls in foul trouble and they did an excellent job. Nobody hurt us in any area and they all contributed in some way. That’s what helped make it a good team win.”
Rock Ridge quickly erased the three-point deficit to start the second half with Lexi Lamppa nailing another long-range shot to tie things up. Both sides battled to ties at 38 and 39 before Proctor grabbed a slight lead off a Hope Carlson three and a Smith pull-up jumper, 44-41.
But those extended bench minutes came in handy for the Wolverines with Colbert knocking down a three to knot things up just before Flannigan drove to the hoop for two more. The close battle continued with Proctor knotting things up on a Chloe Carlson drive and then taking a lead with Ciaccio-Carlson grabbing a steal and a layup.
Westby took the ball off an inbounds play to tie things again, and then knocked down a pull-up jumper a few plays later to even things again at 50. Later trailing by two, 55-53, Westby hit two free throws to knot the game up.
Proctor took their final lead of the game on the next play with Hope Carlson scoring on the drive. Rock Ridge didn’t back down, however, with Lexi Lamppa hitting her fourth and final three-pointer of the night to put the Wolverines in front 58-57.
The Rails had to follow from there with just over a minute to play, but Rock Ridge hit enough of their late free throws and got a crucial offensive rebound to close out the game, 62-59.
Lexi Lamppa led for the Wolverines with 15. Maija Lamppa and Tollefson had 10 each. Westby and Emma Lamppa had eight each.
Chloe Carlson paced the Rails in the loss with 16. Kelsey Tangen added 12.
On his team’s late efforts from the free throw line, Negen said things weren’t perfect, but they were enough to get the job done.
“We hit some down the stretch. It would be nice to get more to close it out but, again, we need to be in those situations more often. You can’t do that in practice. You can talk about it, but you have to be in those situations to work on it. We did enough and got that offensive rebound at the end and that was awesome.”
Downing a very solid and perennial 7AA contender in Proctor, Negen says a win like the one on Monday night only lifts the newly formed Wolverines higher.
“Things are new and right now it’s all about trust. Trust in your teammates and trust in your coaches. If we continue to have that, good things will happen. This is a stepping stone against a good team, showing what happens when you trust each other.
“We know that if you make a mistake, your teammate will pick you up. We’ll continue to have those mistakes but we won’t worry. Others will step up and make good decisions. Proctor is a good team. They played a nice game and they have good coaching. For us, it’s a good win.”
With one more game this week before Rock Ridge heads to the Cloquet holiday tournament to close out 2022, Negen says the team has the pieces in order to put things together.
“I feel good about our team. We have the tools. It’s just about putting the pieces together. As we keep on growing as players and as a coaching staff, I truly believe we’ll be a contending team towards the end of the season.”
Rock Ridge (6-2) will travel to Moose Lake/Willow River on Thursday.
PHS 33 26 — 59
RR 30 32 — 62
Proctor: Chloe Carlson 16, Sierra Ciaccio-Carlson 4, Paige Evans 7, Presley Tapani 3, Hope Carlson 8, Lily Smith 9, Kelsey Tangen 12; Three pointers: Tapani 1, H. Carlson 1; Free throws: 13-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Tangen.
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 15, Chance Colbert 7, Anna Westby 8, Maija Lamppa 10, Emma Lamppa 8, Alex Flannigan 4, Aleksia Tollefson 10; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 4, Colbert 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Ely 61,
Chisholm 57
CHISHOLM — The Ely girls’ basketball team escaped Chisholm with a close win Monday night, downing the Bluestreaks 61-57.
The two teams found themselves tied 27-27 at halftime before the Timberwolves managed to create some breathing room in the second.
Grace LaTourell led Ely in scoring with 16. Madeline Perry and Sarah Visser had 12 each. Hanah Penke finished with 11.
Olivia Hutchings led Chisholm with 16. Tresa Baumgard put in 13 and Lola Huhta chipped in with 10.
Ely (4-1) will host Cook County on Thursday. Chisholm (4-3) travels to Hibbing that same night.
Ely 27 34 — 61
CHS 27 30 — 57
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 7, Sarah Visser 12, Grace LaTourell 16, Zoe Mackenzie 2, Clare Thomas 1, Hannah Penke 11, Madeline Perry 12.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 10, Destiny Schmitz 7, Hannah Kne 5, Amanda Bjortomt 6, Olivia Hutchings 16, Tresa Baumgard 13.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 75,
Mesabi East 37
AURORA — The Ely boys’ basketball team had little trouble picking up a road win Monday night, downing Mesabi East 75-37.
The Timberwolves were led by Joey Bianco, who poured in 23 points, including 15 second-half points to lead his team to victory. Jason Kerntz added 22 for Ely.
The Giants were paced by Hayden Sampson’s 16 points. Cameron Jones had nine.
“We struggled trying to run our defense even against a basic 1-2-2 zone,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said of the loss. “We shot the ball terribly but we’re showing some improvements in limiting our turnovers.”
Skelton singled out the work of Cooper Sickel, who put in solid minutes defending Bianco.
“He did a good job of making him work hard for his points. That’s a tough defensive assignment. Plus, he contributed a good all-around game offensively with some nice finishes and passes. For a kid that hasn’t played organized ballin a couple years, his game is rapidly developing into an all-around one.”
Ely (4-1) will host Cook County on Thursday. Mesabi East (0-4) host Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday and International Falls on Thursday.
Ely 35 40 — 75
ME 19 18 — 37
Ely: Joey Bianco 23, Jack Davies 8, Gunnar Hart 6, Caid Chittum 8, Jason Kerntz 22, Erron Anderson 8; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Davies 2, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2, Cameron Jones 9, Dakota Jerde 5, Cooper Sickel 5, Hayden Sampson 16; Three pointers: Jones 1, Jerde 1; Free throws: 3-4; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 114,
Wrenshall 59
COOK — The North Woods boys’ basketball team got a monstrous performance from senior Jonah Burnett on Monday night as the Grizzlies blitzed past Wrenshall 114-59.
Burnett led all scorers in the win with 41 points. Jared Chiabotti added 22 for North Woods. Luke Will had 12 and Brenden Chiabotti chipped in with 10.
The Wrens were led by Peyton Johnson’s 18 points. Carter Woodall tallied 15.
North Woods (4-2) will be back in action on Dec. 29 and 30 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. They’ll take on Cass Lake-Bena and BOLD.
WHS 28 31 — 59
NW 74 40 — 114
Wrenshall: Carter Woodall 15, AJ Olesen 3, Wes Ward 7, Uriah Loucks 9, Eathen Johnson 2, Judah Sjodin 5, Peyton Johnson 18; Three pointers: Woodall 1, Sjodin 1, P. Johnson 1; Free throws: 14-27; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 10, Jared Chiabotti 22, Jonah Burnett 41, Luke Will 12, Eli Smith 5, Louie Panichi 9, Talen Jarshaw 6, Evan Kajala 2, Ben Kruse 3, Charlie Wipf 4; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Northland 93,
North Woods 83
COOK — The North Woods boys’ basketball team led the Northland Eagles by eight at the break, but couldn’t keep the effort up defensively in the second half as the Grizzlies fell 93-83.
Aiden Carlson caught fire in the second half for the Eagles, hitting five of his seven three-pointers on the night to lead Northland with 28 points. Alec Wake tallied 25 points while Nolan Carlson had 19. The Eagles hit 14 three-pointers as a team.
North Woods was led by Jared Chiabotti’s 31 points and five made threes. Louie Panichi added 16. Brenden Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett had 13 each.
