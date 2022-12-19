Rock Ridge-Denfeld Basketball

Rock Ridge’s Maija Lamppa beats Denfeld’s Alyssa Grammer to the basket during the first half of Monday a game earlier this month in Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer/File

EVELETH — Two very sound girls’ basketball teams met up on the hardcourt Monday night with 6-1 Proctor coming to Eveleth to face off with 5-2 Rock Ridge.

Trailing by three at halftime, the Wolverines picked up their defensive intensity, spread the love offensively and hit just enough free throws near the end to come away with the 62-59 win over the Rails.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments