CHISHOLM—The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team raced to 10 event wins on Thursday, cruising past hosting Chisholm, 55-29.

In the process, Wolverines junior Gunnar George dropped a new record in the Chisholm pool, putting his name on the record board in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 53.26.

