CHISHOLM—The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team raced to 10 event wins on Thursday, cruising past hosting Chisholm, 55-29.
In the process, Wolverines junior Gunnar George dropped a new record in the Chisholm pool, putting his name on the record board in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 53.26.
Rock Ridge picked up six other individual wins including wins in all three relays to come out on top. John Kendall was tops for the Wolverines in two events, starting his day with a win in the 60 freestyle with a time of 21.20. Later in the 100 backstroke, Kendall came first after touching the wall at 1:09.94.
Ty Hiltunen picked up the first individual win for Rock Ridge on the day, capturing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.15. Gabe Aagenes was next, winning the 160 individual medley with a time of 1:55.73.
After Kendall’s 60 win and George’s butterfly win, Mikko Sundquist picked up a win for the Wolverines, touching the wall at 1:05.07 to take the crown in the 100 freestyle. Following Kendall’s win in the 100 free, Tony Nemanich picked up the last individual win for Rock Ridge, touching first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.96.
Chisholm’s lone win on the day came in the 500 freestyle, with Nathan Splinter putting down a time of 6:20.61 to take the event.
In the relays, Hunter LaMorea, Nemanich, Kendall and AJ Hultman took the first event of the day, winning the 160 medley relay with a time of 1:20.62. Later, Sundquist, LaMorea, Aiden Bird and Hiltunen won the 160 freestyle relay with a mark of 1:26.65. Closing out the meet was the quartet of Sundquist, LaMorea, Nemanich and Hultman, who took first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:21.64.
Both sides earned a number of runner-up finishes on the day. For Rock Ridge those included Bird in the 200 freestyle (2:16.07) and the 100 butterfly (1:12.07), Sundquist in the 160 IM (2:08.73), Hultman in the 60 freestyle (31.99) and LaMorea in the 100 freestyle (1:09.09). Taking second for Chisholm were Joe Lindsay in the 500 freestyle (8:42.70) and Brent Dragony in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.47).
The ‘Streaks also had a squad take second in all three relays. In the 160 medley relay, Nathan Splinter, Dragony, Connor Massucci and Dillon Splinter were runner-up with a time of 1:40.90. In the 160 freestyle relay, Samuel Zancauske, Hunter Higgens, Dragony and Nathan Splinter were second with a time of 1:34.46. Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, Jack Sjogren, Noah Verant, Dillon Splinter and Massucci touched second, stopping their time at 4:41.91.
Rock Ridge swimmers return to the pool on Saturday in Hibbing for an invite. Chisholm swimmers host Proctor on Tuesday.
Rock Ridge 55, Chisholm 29
160 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Hunter LaMorea, Tony Nemanich, John Kendall, AJ Hultman), 1:20.62; 2, Chisholm A (Nathan Splinter, Brent Dragony, Connor Massucci, Dillon Splinter), 1:40.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Ty Hiltunen, RR, 2:13.15; 2, Aiden Bird, RR, 2:16.07; 3, Noah Verant, Chis, 2:34.04.
160 individual medley: 1, Gabe Aagenes, RR, 1:55.73; 2, Mikko Sundquist, RR, 2:08.73; 3, Dragony, Chis, 2:17.67.
60 freestyle: 1, Kendall, RR, 21.20; 2, Hultman, RR, 31.99; 3, Samuel Zancauske, Chis, 37.21.
100 butterfly: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 53.26; 2, Bird, RR, 1:12.07; 3, Massucci, Chis, 1:12.78.
100 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 1:05.07; 2, LaMorea, RR, 1:09.09; 3, D. Splinter, Chis, 1:09.30.
500 freestyle: 1, N. Splinter, Chis, 6:20.61; 2, Joe Lindsay, Chis, 8:42.70.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Sundquist, LaMorea, Bird, Hiltunen), 1:26.65; 2, Chisholm A (Zancauske, Hunter Higgens, Dragony, N. Splinter), 1:34.46.
100 backstroke: 1, Kendall, RR, 1:09.94.
100 breaststroke: 1, Nemanich, RR, 1:17.96; 2, Dragony, Chis, 1:23.47; 3, Pace Yukich, Chis, 1:31.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Sundquist, LaMorea, Nemanich, Hultman), 4:21.64; 2, Chisholm A (Jack Sjogren, Verant, D. Splinter, Massucci), 4:41.91; 3, Chisholm B (N. Splinter, Yukich, Zancauske, Lindsay), 5:02.18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.