Wolverines dunk Bluestreaks, 51-32

VIRGINIA — Winning seven of the 10 scored events in Tuesday evening’s meet, the Rock Ridge boys’ swim team cruised its way to a win over Chisholm, 51-32.
The Wolverines grabbed wins from five different individuals and two of their relay teams en route to the victory.
Leif Sundquist was the first individual winner for Rock Ridge, coming first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.56. In the 50 freestyle, Nathan Spiering picked up a win for RR, touching first with a time of 29.13.
Rock Ridge kept things going in the 100 butterfly with Owen Engel earning a win for his team with a time of 1:01.44. In the 100 freestyle, freshman Gunnar George took home top honors with his time of 49.31.
The last individual win for the Wolverines came from Harrison Logan in the 500 freestyle. Logan won the event by nearly 19 seconds, stopping his time at 5:30.30.
The Bluestreaks picked up a pair of individual wins at the end of the meet. In the 100 backstroke, Carson Howard came first with a time of 1:19.37, while Kilen Klimek was the winner in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.34.
In the relays, Rock Ridge came away with a win in the 200 medley relay (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Spiering), stopping the clock at 1:49.95 and the 200 freestyle relay (Andrew Bird, Sundquist, Spiering, Hecimovich) with a time of 1:35.51.
Chisholm picked up the final relay win on the evening with Zack Quirk, Mason Chuck, Bay Yukich and Klimek winning the event with a time of 3:55.20.
Chisholm will play host to Proctor/Hermantown today while Rock Ridge will travel to Duluth East on Friday.
Rock Ridge 51, Chisholm 32
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:49.95; 2, Chisholm A (Carson Howard, Zack Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Bay Yukich), 1:59.40; 3, Rock Ridge B (John Kendall, Gabe Aagenes, Tye Hiltunen, Harrison Logan), 2:00.95.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:52.56; 2, Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:54.18; 3, Yukich, C, 2:17.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Spiering, RR, 29.13; 2, Kendall, RR, 25.51; 3, Mason Chuck, C, 28.55.
100 butterfly: 1, Owen Engel, RR, 1:01.44; 2, B. George, RR, 1:01.83; 3, Quirk, C, 1:02.67.
100 freestyle: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 49.31; 2, Andrew Bird, RR, 51.17; 3, Chuck, C, 1:04.93.
500 freestyle: 1, Logan, RR, 5:30.30; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:49.14; Noah Verant, C, 7:41.65.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge B (Bird, Sundquist, Spiering, Ai. Hecimovich), 1:35.51; 2, Rock Ridge A (Engel, G. George, Johnson, B. George), 1:35.64; 3, Chisholm A (Howard, Klimek, Quirk, Yukich), 1:41.08.
100 backstroke: 1, Howard, C, 1:19.37; 2, Nathan Splinter, C, 1:31.25.
100 breaststroke: 1, Klimek, C, 1:17.34; 2, Nathan Wangensteen, C, 1:30.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Quirk, Chuck, Yukich, Klimek), 3:55.30; 2, Chisholm B (Splinter, Conner Masucci, Howard, Wangensteen), 4:46.90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.