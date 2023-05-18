VIRGINIA—Since their formation, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team has known nothing other than winning the Section 7A title.
That continued to ring true on Thursday as the Wolverines blew past rival Hibbing 6-1 to capture their third straight section championship, sending them back to the state tournament.
Earlier in the day, Rock Ridge defeated Cloquet 7-0 in the first semifinal before Hibbing went on to down Hermantown 5-2.
Now with three Section 7A titles to the Wolverine name, Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb says it was a proud moment to see the team accomplish a goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the season.
“This is a special group,” Friedlieb said. “We had 20 varsity players fighting for 15 spots this year and on any given day, any one of them could’ve made it. I’m very proud of these guys with how they’ve persevered all season. They had a goal in mind, they reached that goal today and they came out and played some really good tennis and I’m just super proud of what this team did today.”
Rock Ridge got out to a fast start against the Bluejackets, taking three of the first four matches on court.
At second doubles, Ryan Manninen and Rory Cope-Robinson were the first to finish for the Wolverines, taking down Hibbing duo Tyler Fisher and Whitaker Rewertz in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.
Playing in a section final, the senior Manninen said it was key for he and his partner to use the momentum they gained in their earlier match with Cloquet and take it straight to the Bluejackets from the first point.
“We knew we had to keep that same tempo going and use that against Hibbing,” Manninen said. “If we play our game and dominate the net, I knew my partner Rory and I would be just fine. We stuck to our gameplan and it worked out in our favor. There were a few points where we had some struggles but we worked through it and ended up with a W.”
Kasey Lamppa was next off the court for Rock Ridge, playing two high quality sets against Hibbing’s Cooper Hendrickson. The pair showed flashes of brilliance against each other, but it was Lamppa who put the Wolverines up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Not long after that match finished, the No. 3 doubles match finished with Rock Ridge senior AJ Roen and junior partner Tyler Callister defeating Hibbing’s Benny Galli and Joey Gabardi 6-1, 7-6(1).
Owning two wins already over the Bluejackets this year, Roen said after the match that past scores had to be put aside in order for Rock Ridge to play their best tennis.
What happened in the other matches didn’t matter,” Roen said. “Whether they were close or not, now it was about being focused on our matches today the moment we stepped on the court. I think we did that from start to finish. We did our job and the outcome went the way we wanted it to go.”
The Bluejackets got on the board with a win at fourth singles. Hibbing’s Isaiah Hildenbrand and Rock Ridge’s Will Peterson battled through a long first set, with Hildenbrand winning 6-4. Hildenbrand took the momentum and ran with it in the second, winning 6-0 to secure the point for the Bluejackets.
But one point was all Hibbing could muster this time around. With the last three matches on court, a victory in Rock Ridge’s favor in any of the three would seal things. This year, it was top doubles duo Grady Dimberio and Peyton Bialke that got to clinch a state berth for their team, winning over Hibbing’s Christian Dickson and Keaton Petrick in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Rock Ridge didn’t let up in the final two matches to play either. At first singles, Jared Delich cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Drew Anderson while Jake Bradach dispatched Jack Gabardi 6-0, 6-4 to close things out at the No. 2 spot.
Coming away with the win, the seniors Delich and Bradach said earning another trip to the state tournament was a great way to solidify their final high school tennis seasons.
“It means a lot to us,” Delich said. “We came into the season having the same goal that we’ve had every year starting when we combined three years ago. It meant a lot to show up and play the tennis we knew we could play. Now we want to go back to state and show up and do well there.”
“Every year we’ve lost a couple of really key, good seniors,” Bradach said. “But the depth we’ve had as a team has always helped us replace them so that we can still play well. We’ve been able to play some good tennis, get better as a team and find ways to win.”
A captain along with Delich and Bradach, Manninen said being able to lead the team this year was a highlight for him.
“It’s a real honor because our other two captains lead really well by example. It kind of falls on my shoulders to be a more verbal captain. I get to have fun and fire the guys up and not be so serious as the other two. They keep everything in order while I get to have some fun.”
Roen had similar sentiments as one of the four seniors on court for Rock Ridge.
“It’s a great feeling. Every year feels just a little bit more special because you’re not just the young kids on the team. Being able to make it for one last hurrah with my teammates, doing it for three years now as Wolverines, it doesn’t feel weird. It’s a pretty good feeling.”
Looking at how his team performed and the dangers that came from playing the Bluejackets for a third time this year, Friedlieb commended Hibbing for playing a tough match through and through.
“There were some great points out there,” Friedlieb said. “Hibbing is a very athletic and good tennis team, there’s no doubt about that. I knew that Gary [Conda] would have some tricks up his sleeve after doing this for so long and he came out with what would have been their strongest lineup against us.
“They threw everything at us and played some really good tennis and we were just lucky to pull out with our depth today and have a bit better of a day.”
Playing to an almost packed house at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club, Delich and Bradach said it was great to see the strong level of support given to local tennis and the Rock Ridge Wolverines.
“I think it’s phenomenal,” Bradach said of the support. “Tennis isn’t usually a sport that brings in a lot of people so today was great. Seeing all the people that came out and having our families here to support us is always great.”
“When we continue to do so well, it makes it more fun for the spectators to come and watch,” Delich added. “I’m glad that we were able to play good tennis for them today.”
With the state tournament slated to start on June 6, the Wolverines will take care of the 7A individual tourney next week while also preparing for their biggest test as a team in Minneapolis early next month.
“They’ve all been down there before as a team,” Friedlieb said of his squad’s state aspirations. “They’ve seen what the caliber is at the state tournament and now we have time to prepare for that. We want to go in well prepared and I think our guys are ready to take that seriously.”
In terms of their odds, Rock Ridge is looking to impress at the big dance.
“We hope to be a problem,” Manninen said. “A lot of people underestimated us going into last year and I hope they do that again this year. We want to be under the radar and we want to surprise people. We want to put ourselves on the map.”
Winning it all, as always, is the ultimate goal.
“We hope to make a splash and become one of the first public schools to win the whole thing in a while,” Roen said. “It’s a big goal but we’re the team to put our head to it and fight for it.”
Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Drew Anderson 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Jack Gabardi 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Will Peterson 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Grady Dimberio/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Christian Dickson/Keaton Petrick 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Rory Cope-Robinson, RR, def. Tyler Fisher/Whitaker Rewertz 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Tyler Callister/AJ Roen, RR, def. Benny Galli/Joey Gabardi 6-1, 7-6(1).
Rock Ridge 7, Cloquet 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Ethan Lavan 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Marco Zegan 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. TJ Sabyan 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Will Peterson, RR, def. Chris Stoltzfus 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Peyton Bialke/Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Ethan Doty/Max Sundquist 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Rory Cope-Robinson, RR, def. Joey Bender/Noah Bender 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 AJ Roen/Tyler Callister, RR, def. Sam Painter/Wesley Olson 6-2, 6-1.
Hibbing 5, Hermantown 2
Singles: No. 1 Drew Anderson, Hib, def. Aaron Evjen 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Sam Swenson, Herm, def. Jack Gabardi 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 Cooper Hendrickson, Hib, def. Ben Kangas 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Isaiah Hildenbrand, Hib, def. Ford Skytta 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Ely Young/Rolan Kuznetsov, Herm, def. Christian Dickson/Keaton Petrick 4-6, 6-4, [10-2]; No. 2 Tyler Fisher/Whitaker Rewertz, Hib, def. Nayan Watson/Brody Matthews, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Benny Galli/Joey Gabardi, Hib, def. Cole Palokangas/Gabe Swenson 6-4, 6-1.
