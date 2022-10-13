VIRGINIA — Hitting the courts for their first time as a new program this season, there were a lot of questions about just how good the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team could be.

Earning the No. 2 seed in the 7AA playoffs, the Wolverines won their first two matches with ease and earned a spot in the semifinals where they hosted their local rivals, the third-seeded Hibbing Bluejackets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments