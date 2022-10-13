VIRGINIA — Hitting the courts for their first time as a new program this season, there were a lot of questions about just how good the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team could be.
Earning the No. 2 seed in the 7AA playoffs, the Wolverines won their first two matches with ease and earned a spot in the semifinals where they hosted their local rivals, the third-seeded Hibbing Bluejackets.
Besting the Bluejackets twice before this year by scores of 4-3 and 6-1, Rock Ridge completed the season sweep on Thursday, downing Hibbing 5-2 to advance to their first ever Section 7AA championship match.
The Wolverines will take on Elk River on Saturday in Duluth starting at 12 p.m. with a ticket to the state tournament on the line. Seeing where the Wolverines have come in such a short amount of time, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati were emotional after the win when they described their team’s success.
“You always want to be playing better at the end of the year compared to the beginning,” Rosati said. “But it’s so true for our girls. They’ve grown so much and we’ve had to do a lot this year when it came to changing the lineup and making sure these girls could mesh together from two different schools. It’s exciting to see the success they’ve had.”
“The girls have put in so much effort and time into this sport and they are so dedicated and willing to learn,” Kralich said. “We wouldn’t have such a solid team if these girls weren’t as driven as they are. We’re very proud of them.”
Rock Ridge got out to a quick 3-0 lead over Hibbing in the match. At fourth singles, eighth grader Mayme Scott made short work of the ‘Jackets Brylee Conda, winning 6-0, 6-0. Alli Fink made it two-for-two for the Wolverines in singles, downing Bella Vincent in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot.
In doubles, Hibbing saw some light at the No. 3 spot when Erin McCormick and Bella Jaynes managed to force a third set with the Wolverines’ Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine. The Rock Ridge duo took the first set 6-1 before falling 6-4 in the second. In the third set, it was all Spelts and Troutwine as they put up another 6-1 mark to earn the Wolverines’ third point.
The tides started shifting in favor of the Bluejackets a bit, however. At second singles, Claire Rewertz was in control from start to finish against Rock Ridge’s Katelyn Torrel, grabbing a 6-3, 6-3 win to put Hibbing on the board.
Kenedi Koland and Heidi Rasch were locked in a tight battle with the No. 2 Rock Ridge duo of Paige Maki and Mylee Young. Maki and Young took the first set 6-3, but couldn’t close out the match as Koland and Rasch won a tiebreaker 8-6 to force a third set.
In the final set, neither team could hold on to their serve, but it was the Hibbing duo that got the last and most important break as they took the point 6-4.
But as sweet as Hibbing’s comeback would have been, Rock Ridge had no intention of letting Thursday’s match slip away as they dominated at both the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles spots.
The top duo of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth clinched the match for Rock Ridge, defeating Opal Valeri and Abigail Sullivan 6-1, 6-0. Shortly after, Lydia Delich wrapped up her first singles match, defeating Mercedes Furin 6-1, 6-1 to put the final score at 5-2 in favor of the Wolverines.
Despite the loss, Hibbing head coach Gary Conda believed his Bluejackets played a very solid match and should be very pleased with their season as a whole.
“We played today’s match very well I thought,” Conda said. “We were surprised at a few spots like third singles. I thought that could have been a lot tighter but we had our chances. Third doubles played their best match of the season and gave us a chance there. We made up some ground in some spots so I can’t complain.
“Rock Ridge has a solid team from top to bottom and we had to win at some really tough spots if we wanted to pull this one out. Overall, the girls should be happy with themselves and the way they played.”
After the match, Kralich said the Wolverines enjoyed a third bout with Hibbing, citing the two team’s similarities always making for an exciting match.
“Hibbing came to play today,” Kralich said. “They gave us another good match and that only helps both teams grow. It’s fun to play teams that are very comparable to each other because it makes it that much more intense. There’s a good air about it and the girls are working for every point and that’s what you want to see.”
Rosati added that the two teams get along with each other and the rivalry between both programs should be a positive one.
“We all get along at this point. We’ve been to the same tournaments and played in the same quad meets. We play each other a lot. You start to get to know the girls on the other team and that makes it a lot more fun. It’s competitive in the best ways.”
Conda went on to say that there’s an extra bit of pride in two Iron Range schools being among the final four in the section competing with other schools twice their size.
“This AA is a whole different ball game. We have 18 teams and they’re all big schools with a lot of depth. We might be the two smallest schools in the section. Making it to the semis with 14 other teams already gone, that’s something to be proud of. You can tell our girls enjoy playing Rock Ridge and I’m sure a lot of these girls will be partners in college too someday.”
Rock Ridge advances to take on Elk River on Saturday. Rock Rige’s only loss this season has come from the Elks in a match near the beginning of the season. Whether that early loss matters now with a trip to state on the line is the big question.
“We told them it’s going to be tough,” Rosati said. “Elk River will obviously not let us have it easy but our girls play their best tennis when we face those tougher teams. If we’re at our best, we absolutely have a chance of winning it.”
Reeling from the emotional win, Kralich said their team has a chance to do something special.
“It’ll be a lot of work but these girls know they can win just one more,” Kralich said. “They’ve been through tougher things and I think they’re ready to show that they can compete with anyone.”
