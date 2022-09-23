Wolverines down Bluejackets in five

Rock Ridge's Allie Bittmann leaps for a spike during Thursday night's game against Hibbing in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — It went right down to the wire, and the Rock Ridge High School volleyball team kept it together to pull out a victory.

The Wolverines overcame a slow start, then hung on for a 3-2, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

