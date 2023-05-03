VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge baseball team scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday afternoon against North Woods. They collected eight more runs on the strength of a Dylan Hedley Grand Slam and came away with a 17-0 win over the Grizzlies.

“After our loss yesterday everybody came out ready to play some solid ball today,” Hedley said after the game. “We really hit the ball well in that first inning to get things going.”

