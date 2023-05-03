VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge baseball team scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday afternoon against North Woods. They collected eight more runs on the strength of a Dylan Hedley Grand Slam and came away with a 17-0 win over the Grizzlies.
“After our loss yesterday everybody came out ready to play some solid ball today,” Hedley said after the game. “We really hit the ball well in that first inning to get things going.”
Tate Uhan reached on an error to start off the nine-run first inning. John Kendall was then hit by a pitch before Hedley ripped a single to right field.
Rock Ridge added two more quick runs when Sawyer Hallin hit a single to right field. The Wolverines added to the lead when James Toman ripped a two-RBI single to center field. Suddenly, it was a 6-0 Rock Ridge lead.
They picked up three more runs in the inning when Kendall reached on an error and Hedley hit another single to knock in Uhan and Kendall. It only took one inning of play for the Wolverines to take control leading 9-0.
“That was a great start for us to get off to,” head coach Jamie Lindseth said. “We took our time at the plate and swung at the right pitches,”
Neither team could get anything going in the second inning.
The Wolverines put Isaac Lindhorst on the mound in the top of the third inning. He struck out Louie Panichi before walking Talen Jarshaw. Jarshaw was then picked off, attempting to steal third. Lindhorst then struck out Ben Kruse to end the inning.
Panichi came in to pitch in the bottom of the third inning. He walked the first three hitters that he faced and that left the bases full and Hedley at the plate.
Panichi got two quick strikes on Hedley but the senior fought off six or seven pitches until he saw one he liked and he blasted it over the center field fence for a Grand Slam Home Run.
“He was throwing me some tough pitches that I just wanted to foul off,” Hedley said. “I was waiting for him to hang one and he did and I got it and was able to drive it out.”
The grand slam made it a 13-0 game.
Rock Ridge added one more run to the lead when Sawyer Hallin hit a ground rule double and came across to score when Carter Mavec hit into a fielder's choice.
Alex Burckhardt picked up the third and final hit of the contest for North Woods when he hit a single in the top of the fourth inning.
The Wolverines added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth when James Toman walked, Emma Lamppa singled and Hedley hit another RBI single, followed by a pair of RBIs off a Griffin Dosan single.
That gave the Wolverines a 17-0 lead and Uhan came in to close it out on the mound.
He got a ground out, a strikeout, and a lineout to short to close out the game.
“Coming off that loss to Esko yesterday, we knew that we needed to come out today and play some good ball,” Hedley said. “We hit the ball well today and made some nice plays in the field.”
The Wolverines will be back in action today, hosting Mesabi East at 4:30. North Woods will host Hill City/Northland, today at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 7,
North Woods 1
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more in the bottom of the fifth to work their way past North Woods on Monday, 7-1.
Rylen Niska got the win on the mound for the Rangers with their offense helping him out with a first-inning run to put them up 1-0.
MI-B added to their lead in the fourth with Noah Berrini picking up a leadoff single. Two outs later, he was driven around by singles from TJ DuChamp and Jackson Dunn.
Berrini and Trey Niska picked up singles in the fifth with a double from Dunn aiding the second straight three-run inning.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 13,
McGregor 0, F/5
MCGREGOR — Brandt Tiedeman hurled a five-inning no-hitter for the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team on Tuesday, helping guide the Rangers to a 13-0 win over McGregor.
Tiedeman finished the day with six strikeouts with the lone Mercuries runner reaching on an MI-B defensive error.
At the plate, Trey Niska was 2-3 with a double, TJ DuChamp was 2-3 and Noah Berrini had a double.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will return to action today when they host Ely.
South Ridge 8,
Ely 5
ELY — In a rematch of last year’s Section 7A championship game, the Ely and South Ridge baseball teams faced off once more on Tuesday with the Panthers coming away with an 8-5 win.
Leading 1-0, the Panthers broke things open scoring three runs in the fifth inning before adding four more in the sixth.
Ely got on the board in the home half of the fifth, where they tallied three runs to cut into the deficit. Deegan Richards picked up a two-RBI base hit to lead the charge. Defensive miscues, however, took Ely out of things when South Ridge got four unearned runs on two Wolves errors in the top of the sixth inning.
Ely tried to bounce back in the bottom of the seventh and plated two more runs with Logan Loe driving in both runs on a single, but the bases were left loaded with Wyatt Olson closing things out on the hill for the Panthers.
Drew Marolt got the start on the mound for the Timberwolves, giving up four runs on three hits and six walks over four-plus innings of work. He fanned three along the way.
Christian Pretasky led for South Ridge, reaching base all four times he came up to the plate while scoring two runs. He expanded the Panthers’ lead to five runs in the sixth with a two-RBI base hit.
It was “a good game against a very good team,” Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said. “We just made too many mistakes. But it is early in the season. Too many walks and untimely errors cost us a chance today.
“I really liked our fight today as we easily could have just kept our heads down and folded but we battled scoring three in the fifth and two more in the seventh.”
Ely travels to Mountain Iron-Buhl today for a date with the Rangers.
