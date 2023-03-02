DULUTH — Skating hard with Hermantown through one period, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team knew they stood a chance at winning a section title and claiming their first ever state berth Wednesday night at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.

But a series of miscues in the second allowed Hermantown to take a two-goal lead that ended up being too much for the Wolverines as they fell 3-1 to the Hawks in the Section 7A championship, ending their season.

