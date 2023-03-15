HERMANTOWN — For 36 minutes, the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team left everything out on the court.
Taking it right to Esko in the first half, the Wolverines simply couldn’t come up with enough answers for the Eskomos high-powered offense in the second half. In the end, Rock Ridge saw their first ever season come to a close with a 73-58 loss in the 7AA semifinals.
Coming out with a defensive intensity that got the job done in the first half, the Wolverines went bucket for bucket with the second-seeded Eskomos in the first 18 minutes, trailing by just three when the teams went into their break.
Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune said it was clear from the way his squad practiced that they’d be ready to take it to an athletic Esko team that is used to playing with a large lead.
“We knew these guys were ready just by the way they were taking care of business at practice this week,” Aune said after the game. “The defensive intensity from start to finish was amazing and that’s what led us tonight. It opened things up for us offensively. It was a mentality we tried to have all year. Our guys played their best game tonight and sometimes you still lose those games.”
Esko got things rolling in the first with Koi Perich scoring on the drive while being fouled on the way up. Perich missed the free throw but the Eskomos got the offensive board and then a few more before finally finding Cuinn Berger who sank a three to make it 5-0 after just one possession.
On the other end, Griffin Krmpotich found a rebound for the Wolverines and layed it back in for two. After coming up with a defensive stop, Rock Ridge continued to have success finding their own offensive boards, with one getting kicked out to Carter Mavec who buried a three to knot things up.
A layup and free throw from Perich followed by a three from Dalton Spindler put the Eskomos up six, but Rock Ridge chipped away and used their size in the paint to even things up. Noah Mitchell took a pass down low and barreled his way to two. Next trip down, Jalen Miskowitz found an open lane to drive and went to the hoop for two more.
Grant Hansen completed the short run after hitting an open layup, 11-11. The game of runs continued with Esko answering with a short make from Jacion Owens, a cut to the basket and layup from Perich and a score on an inbounds play down low from Braedyn Male.
The Wolverines came up short on their next offensive trip but got a big defensive stop on the other end that let Mavec get out in transition. The senior found himself wide open deep and knocked down a three to keep things close.
Perich responded on the other end with a pull-up make, putting things at 19-14 in favor of the Eskomos before Aune took his first timeout with 7:14 to go in the half.
Out of the break, Rock Ridge went back to what they found success with earlier as Miskowitz continued to get open looks in the paint that led to scores. The junior had no fear taking it to the hoop as well, knocking down shots that cut the deficit to one, 19-18.
Esko extended the lead back to three with a rebound and putback from Bryce Hipp, but it was Mavec who gave Rock Ridge their first lead of the night, knocking down a three while being fouled. He converted on the charity stripe to complete the four-point swing, 22-21.
Both sides traded blows over the final few minutes with Esko relying on the athleticism of Perich to great success. Miskowitz had the last three points for Rock Ridge before the break, but the Eskomos had the slight edge leading 30-27 halfway through.
“Guys like Noah and Jalen were working hard for us tonight,” Aune said. “They were getting the rebounds and finding ways to score for us. They came up big for us in the paint all night and showed up when we needed them to.”
While the deficit sat at just three going into the second half, Esko did just enough to extend that lead to four and eventually five, six and seven. Trailing 34-29 after a Hansen jumper, Rock Ridge had the chance to cut the deficit to one but Mitchell and Krmpotich both went 1-2 at the free throw line to keep things at three.
The Eskomos then started hitting their threes with Owens nailing one before Berger knocked down one of his own. Mitchell responded with a long make from the elbow and then another score closer to the bucket but Esko’s lead grew to seven with a score from Male and eventually eight with a drive from Owens after a Miskowtiz free throw.
Rock Ridge hung around for nearly the entire contest thanks to their defensive effort, something Aune says was clicking well for most of the night.
“We just wanted to play good, hard defense. Talking on defense, switching when we needed to and that would allow us to be patient and offense and wait for things to open up inside. We flubbed a couple shots that were right there for us at times. Sometimes when you work so hard on defense, the little things on offense get hurt. But overall, I couldn’t be more proud of the way we executed on both ends of the floor.”
After trailing by 10, 49-39, with 8:15 to play, Rock Ridge got things as close as seven with makes from Aune, Mavec, Hansen and Mitchell, but the Eskomos always had a response on the other end.
The Esko lead floated around 10 as time continued to tick away. Rock Ridge was forced to foul late but the Eskomos made their shots and even got out in transition a few times as the Wolverines tried to pressure them. Eventually they secured the win, 73-58.
Trying to dig back into things the entire second half, Aune said after the game that his team had to take risks late if they hoped to stay alive.
“We had to extend our pressure and that opens up holes. A really good team like Esko is going to find those holes and they did. They knocked down their shots when they needed to down the stretch. We needed to gamble late to get back into it because we knew Esko would slow things down in a game like this.
“Regardless, I can’t be mad about one thing our guys did tonight. I loved the way they played. It was so much fun watching them be successful.”
Mavec led all scorers for the Wolverines with 17. Mitchell and Miskowitz added 12 apiece.
Perich paced the Eskomos with a game-high 29. Berger added 11.
Seeing the season come to an end, Aune had nothing but praise for his eight seniors that helped put together the first ever Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team.
“These guys don’t realize it right now, but they’ve brought communities together. A team that was made up of rivals not even a year ago, it’s clear now that they play like one and pull the entire community together. It’s amazing. Just seeing the crowd support for these guys, everybody loves them. They’re an unbelievably tight group for only being together since June.”
While those returning to the program will likely be back in the gym in a matter of days, Aune says right now the focus will remain on the seniors.
“If I know most of these guys, they’re going to jump in the gym tomorrow. They’re going to want to shoot and play and get ready. But tonight and for a while, we want to celebrate these seniors. I know it’s tough to lose that last game but I want to make sure these guys know how much we love them and support them. That’s what we want to do right now.”
Rock Ridge finishes the season with a record of 20-9.
