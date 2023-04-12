VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team is taking things into their own hands.
With the help of warm temps finally making their way through the region, snow is starting to disappear off the new Frandsen Bank & Trust Field near the campus of Rock Ridge High School.
Holding on to hopes of opening their season Thursday at home, the Wolverines hit the turf on Tuesday and started helping clear off the field in order to give themselves the best chance of being ready on Thursday.
“If we can jumpstart things a day or two or three, I think we have to,” Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth said Tuesday afternoon. “I think we’re at the point where the gym has become too much and we want to get out here and we want to start play.”
A few weeks in the gym is to be expected, but the combination of preparing to open a new field and the wetter than normal winter has only amped up the excitement—and frustration—that comes with spring sports.
“It’s tough,” Lindseth said. “You figure you’ll be in the gym for a couple of weeks for sure. Three you can understand. But this is week five for us. You get to week five and you’re starting to see the limitations of being in a gym. You’re not seeing the ball in daylight or hitting outside of a batting cage. It’s just really hard to simulate.
“You do your best for a period of time but eventually it gets hard and it’s challenging to keep the excitement building with the kids. Kudos to our kids because they’ve been embracing it but we have to be at that point where we have to get outside.”
The goal is still to host games Thursday, both at the baseball field as well as at Seppi Field for varsity softball. Both Rock Ridge squads would welcome in Hibbing on that day should the fields become playable.
“I think you can feel the excitement with the kids. They’re ready to go and they know there’s no hang ups at this point. We’re full speed ahead. We have these brand new facilities and we built them and expected them to give us an advantage when it came to getting outside. Now it has to be to our advantage.”
With his players and staff helping clear off the field, Lindseth hopes the finishing touches can be put in place in the next day.
“We’re ramping up for Thursday and we hope to see a lot more green turf out here on Wednesday. The scoreboard is up and running and we have concession stands ready to go. We want to see what game day prep feels like out here and getting some work in the cages and the bullpen. It’s exciting to think about it all but also a little bit nerve wracking. At the end of the day, it’s still baseball and we’re going to try and get it going. The vibe around here is all excitement.”
With the varsity baseball and softball fields separated by just a parking lot, Lindseth says the atmosphere of having games for both sports going simultaneously could be electric.
“You like to see the full gym, the full hockey arena, the full football stadium. Now we get to see people come out and support our programs and our student athletes. You can hear cheering from both sides with games going on together and it sounds like a great environment to be in.
“We saw the excitement with the new gym and I think we’re going to see that here. I don’t think we’ve had that level of excitement for baseball or softball facilities for a long time.”
First pitch for both baseball and softball are scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
