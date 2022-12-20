MOUNTAIN IRON—Two high-flying offenses met on the court Tuesday night with the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team welcoming in Rock Ridge.
What stood out, however, was the defensive effort from the Wolverines as they kept the Rangers in check all night long on their way to a 79-45 blowout win.
What exactly did Rock Ridge head coach Spencer Aune like about his team’s defensive work in the win? He said it was just about everything from his squad.
“The defense was exceptional,” Aune said. “They were active the entire time. We got hands on passes and we recovered extremely well. Even if we got beat, our guys had help behind them and everyone was just reacting and helping each other. The energy was there from start to finish and they just played really good, tough defense.”
That extra effort on defense kept MI-B off-balance all night long. Whether it was losing out on a rebound down low or normally accurate shots bouncing out of the hoop, the Rangers couldn’t get into the groove they needed according to head coach Jeff Buffetta.
“For us, we just need more practice,” Buffetta said. “We have to get back to some kind of rhythm because we have no rhythm right now. We haven’t had the shooting reps we need to get and until we get some confidence in ourselves and get back into it, it’s going to be tough for us. When we play teams like them, we’re getting exposed for not having the reps and the rhythm we need.”
The Wolverines wasted no time working both ends of the floor, jumping out to a quick 12-2 start. Grant Hansen drove to the hoop for Rock Ridge and laid one in for the score before Carter Mavec knocked down a three to put his team up by five. Griffin Krmpotich kept the offense moving with a three of his own before MI-B stopped the bleeding with a bucket down low from Cooper Salinas.
Noah Mitchell got his first taste of the action next after taking a foul on his way up to the hoop. The six-foot-five senior nailed both free throws to start his night. On the next possession, Zane Lokken picked up a steal off the Rangers and dumped it off to Hansen for two more, forcing a timeout from Buffetta with his team trailing 12-2.
That first timeout could have signaled a shift in momentum in the game, but Rock Ridge kept rolling out of the break, outscoring MI-B 14-4 in the next four minute stretch. Hansen started the run with a transition bucket before Asher Zubich got his night started for the Rangers with a pull-up jumper.
Noah Mitchell kept giving MI-B problems in the paint, scoring a bucket while being fouled and adding the free throw to complete the three-point play. Jalen Miskowitz was next up for Rock Ridge, knocking down a three before Mitchell added two more in the paint on the next trip down.
Zubich picked up another bucket after earning a steal, but Hansen and Mitchell kept putting in work with another bucket each, forcing another MI-B timeout, 26-6.
On his team’s hot start, Aune said things worked so well because the team’s on-court and off-court energy never dipped.
“We know we have to have that energy from the first tip until the game ends and what’s huge is that our guys on the bench know that too. Whenever a guy rotates into the game, they’re ready because they’ve been on the bench cheering and keeping themselves involved in the game. When they step on the court, it’s seamless and they’re ready to roll. That’s something I really like about this team. They’re not in it for themselves but for each other.”
The Wolverines never faltered in the first half. Even when it looked like MI-B was going to go on a tear after Nik Jesch and Zubich hit back-to-back threes, Rock Ridge kept things moving with Casey Aune knocking down a three of his own from the corner to kill the momentum. Mitchell, Lokken, Max Williams and Miskowitz all found buckets late in the half as Rock Ridge went into the break up big, 45-19. Mitchell led for the Wolverines at the half with 13 points.
Any hopes of the Rangers finding a spark in the second half were quickly quelled as Rock Ridge returned to the court with the same defensive intensity they had been touting all night. Soon, the lead ballooned to over 30 points as the Wolverines had answers for whatever the Rangers could throw at them.
Mitchell didn’t find the hoop as much in the second half, but his presence in the paint meant MI-B always had to keep an extra eye on him. On the play of his senior big man, Aune said Mitchell looks better every time he hits the floor.
“He just keeps improving. Every day, he keeps improving. He’s such a presence for us inside defensively and offensively. When he catches the ball, you have to pay attention to him and that helps our shooters get open too. Just like the rest of the team, he keeps improving but he had a heck of a game today.”
Casey Aune took over the bulk of the scoring duties in the second half, adding 11 points in the frame to finish with a game-high 16 along with Mitchell’s 16. Aune’s signature corner threes in transition proved to be most reliable for Rock Ridge.
“MI-B is going to score,” Spencer Aune said. “It’s going to happen so we have to get the ball in and go play offense. We move on to the next play and Casey does an excellent job of sprinting the floor and getting open in the corner. The guys know he’s going to be there because he shows it every day at practice too. It’s basketball. We have to get back in transition and get the offense moving and I thought Casey did a great job of that for us tonight.”
Rock Ridge took their lead to above 35 at times, calling for some of the second half to be played in running time. The Rangers did grab the last five points of the contest, but it was all Wolverines by the end, 79-45.
Looking at the loss after the game, Buffetta tipped his cap to a Rock Ridge team that came well prepared.
“I’d like to give credit to a very good Rock Ridge team,” Buffetta said. “They’ve got a nice team. Coach Aune’s done a great job with them. Those guys, for just coming together this year, they’re playing very good team ball and that’s a nice team we saw tonight.”
Despite running into a very good team, Buffetta said his squad did themselves no favors.
“We got outplayed but we also have to make shots. We have to make free throws. We have to play transition defense. We have to do the little things we’re capable of and we didn’t do that. If you don’t do those little things, good teams will expose you for it. So it’s up to us to change that.”
Coupled with his team’s strong defense, Aune said being able to finish on offense was what helped set his team apart.
“Mountain Iron is a very good team and you have to hit your shots against them. I’m proud of what we did defensively but we had a great offensive effort as well. We were able to execute on that end very well and I’m very proud of our guys for coming out to play that way against a really good team.”
With more time, Buffetta hopes his team will start to piece things together. That begins with the eight seniors on the roster.
“Hopefully they’re taking some ownership in this. We all should. We just have to be better and we need more time to find that consistency we need. We’ll get to practice and somewhere along the line, I hope we find it.”
Winners of six in a row after dropping their season opener, Aune says his team still has plenty of room to grow.
“We’re at the tip of the iceberg I think. We’re a brand new team, probably the only team in the state that’s brand new like we are. As our guys continue to build this chemistry and figure it all out, we’re going to keep getting better. But we have to keep up the intensity. The intensity was excellent tonight and we can’t let that go. We can’t be happy we won this game in December because we want to be playing our best come March.”
Rock Ridge (6-1) will welcome in Proctor on Thursday. MI-B (3-2) are set to travel to Northland that same day.
RR 45 34—79
MIB 19 26—45
Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 5, Casey Aune 16, Griffin Krmpotich 6, Zane Lokken 5, Max Williams 4, Noah Mitchell 16, Jaden Lang 3, Grant Hansen 12, Jalen Miskowitz 10, AJ Roen 2; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Aune 3, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 1, Lang 1, Miskowitz 2; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 15, Cooper Salinas 2, Rylen Niska 4, Josh Holmes 2, Nik Jesch 9, Chris King 2, Carlos Hernandez 5, MiCaden Clines 6; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Jesch 1, Clines 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 74,
Greenway 37
DEER RIVER—The Deer River boys’ basketball team doubled up Greenway on Tuesday, downing the Raiders 74-37.
Ethan Williams led the way for Deer River with 16 points. Cale Jackson added 14 including four made three pointers.
Greenway’s Gage Olson led all scorers with 17 points. Stephen McGee finished with 13.
Greenway (0-4) will play in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29.
GHS 15 22—37
DR 52 22—74
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 4, Gage Olson 17, Stephen McGee 13, Lennie Oberg 3; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 8-12.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 14, Caiden Schjenken 7, Ethan Williams 16, Marcus Hinman 2, Damien Cash 8, Kayden Gotchie 4, Rhett Mundt 8, Sam Rahier 6, Thomas White 4, Colten Hemphill 5; Three pointers: Jackson 4; Free throws: 6-14.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 54,
Greenway 15
COLERAINE—The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team had little issue on the road Tuesday, downing Greenway 54-15.
Freshman Marta Forsline led the way for the Giants with a game-high 17 points. Maija Hill and Alyssa Prophet added 11 points apiece in the win.
Frankie Cuellar paced the Raiders with five points.
Mesabi East (4-1) will play in the Cloquet Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. Greenway will host Hill City Northland on Thursday.
ME 31 23—54
GHS 7 8—15
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 11, Gianna Lay 6, Alyssa Prophet 11, Marta Forsline 17, Eleanor Larson 2, Katherine Larson 2, Allie Lamppa 3; Three pointers: Lamppa 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Greenway: Klara Finke 1, Frankie Cuellar 5, Alyizzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 2, Lydia Johannsen 1, Hannah Fawcett 2; Three pointers: Cuellar 1; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 66,
Two Harbors 54
CHERRY—Karly Holm poured in 32 points for Two Harbors, but it wasn’t enough as the Cherry Tigers picked up 66-54 win Tuesday night.
The Tigers were led by Kaylynn Cappo’s 17 points. Faith Zganjar added 15, Anna Serna had 14 and Jillian Sajdak chipped in with 11.
Holm led the Agates and all scorers with 32 points. Rachel Bopp added 13. Both players hit four three pointers in the losing effort.
Cherry (2-5) will play in the Esko Holiday Tournament from Dec. 27-28.
TH 16 38—54
CHS 32 34—66
Two Harbors: Delaney Nelson 3, Karly Holm 32, Rachel Bopp 13, Trinity Giddings 6; Three pointers: Nelson 1, Holm 4, Bopp 4, Giddings 2; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 8, Aimee Grotberg 1, Anna Serna 14, Kaylynn Cappo 17, Faith Zganjar 15, Jillian Sajdak 11; Three pointers: Serna 1, Zganjar 2; Free throws: 15-28; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
